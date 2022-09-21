Read full article on original website
Related
Myhighplains.com
Judge bans cameras from Idaho mom’s triple murder case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge has banned cameras from the courtroom in the high-profile triple murder case against a mother and her new husband, saying he fears the images could prevent a fair trial. Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce made the ruling on Friday, saying that news...
Myhighplains.com
LIVE UPDATES: Alabama abandons execution after issues accessing veins
ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama has abandoned its attempts to execute Alan Miller after issues accessing the inmate’s veins. CBS 42 will provide live updates below from Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama, where the state’s death row is located. Miller’s execution by lethal injection had been blocked by a federal court injunction earlier this week, but lawyers for the state successfully appealed the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, which provided no written reasons for its decision to allow the execution to move forward.
Myhighplains.com
State of Texas: Lawmaker aims to address ‘overload’ pushing Texas teachers to quit
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A survey of more than 20,000 Texas teachers found “personal overload” was the number one issue cited by educators who recently quit or retired, according to the Texas Education Agency data released on Tuesday. Jean Streepey, a Highland Park middle school teacher and Texas...
Comments / 0