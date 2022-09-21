Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
One officer’s hunch solves 2 cold case mysteries
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) – Two 1994 unsolved cases in Missouri and Illinois have baffled investigators for decades. Three investigative agencies in two states came together to solve a 28-year-old mystery. In January 1994, Steven Asplund was reported missing in Illinois. He was last seen driving a Ford...
wdhn.com
170 arrested in 4 month Mississippi Gulf Coast drug trafficking investigation
BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) – Over 170 people were arrested and thousands of drug doses seized on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in a summer-long special investigation. The Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) was announced by Governor Tate Reeves on May 11. It sent a wave of state and federal law enforcement...
wdhn.com
Watching the Tropics closely
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be a little on the cooler side with most of us dropping to the low 60s under clear skies. Sunday will take us into the low 90s with mostly to partly sunny skies. A cold front will move across the Southeast, but it won’t arrive in the Tri-State until early Monday morning. Ahead of it, there will be a 10% chance for an isolated shower or two.
wdhn.com
THROUGH THE LENS: Alabama holds outdoor photography contest
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—Do you have a camera and an eye for the outdoors? If so, you could win the “From Lens to Land” photography contest from the Alabama National Parks and USDA Forests Service!. The USDA Forest Service is kicking-off the National Public Lands Day (NLPD) with...
wdhn.com
Finally feeling like Fall!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Friday night is look absolutely perfect for football and any other outdoor activities! Temperatures will drop fast, so bring a light jacket if you are cold-natured. Saturday should be a little on the cool side tomorrow morning with morning lows in the upper 50s and...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass COVID-19 numbers at an all-time low
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—With Covid-19 rates in a fast decline around the state, only one Wiregrass county is in the second-highest covid bracket, with the rest of the Wiregrass being in the lowest bracket. Only 4 out of the 67 Alabama counties are reporting high covid-19 rates. Six counties in...
wdhn.com
WMA: Alabama State Council awards grants on the Arts
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two grants have been awarded to the Wiregrass Museum of Art for funding two art programs. The Alabama State Council on the Arts (ASCA) has granted a total of $12,700 for the WMA teens program and the Visiting Artist Series. The first award of $6,600...
