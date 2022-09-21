DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be a little on the cooler side with most of us dropping to the low 60s under clear skies. Sunday will take us into the low 90s with mostly to partly sunny skies. A cold front will move across the Southeast, but it won’t arrive in the Tri-State until early Monday morning. Ahead of it, there will be a 10% chance for an isolated shower or two.

