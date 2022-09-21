Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
"Operation Hot Shot" Closes 25 Warrants
spmetrowire.com
UPDATE: Sheriff says body discovered in Belmont cornfield tentatively ID’d
Portage Co. law enforcement say they believe they know the identity of the body discovered in Belmont on Wednesday. Sheriff Mike Lukas on Thursday said it was “an observant farm worker” who located a decomposing body that had been in a cornfield near 15th Rd. and Lein Rd. “for some time” at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 21.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin woman faces 60+ years for First Degree Reckless Homicide, drug charges for 2020 fentanyl death
RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 54-year-old woman faces homicide charges for a fentanyl death that occurred in Ripon, Wisconsin in March 2020. Carla Endeward, who is currently incarcerated at Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac, was charged with First Degree Reckless Homicide and other drug-related offenses on Thursday.
wiproud.com
‘Very tragic and traumatic accident’: 4-year-old in Wisconsin dies after jumping onto roadway
MARCELLON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old in southwestern Wisconsin died after a ‘tragic’ accident on the roadway. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on September 21 around 5:10 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received saying that a 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle on Haynes Road. The child was reportedly riding on a farm wagon and had jumped down from the wagon and onto the roadway.
WJFW-TV
WBAY Green Bay
Ripon woman charged with fentanyl-related death, overdoses at her home
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County woman has been charged in a fentanyl-related death and two overdoses at her home in Ripon. Carla Endeward, 54, is charged with eight counts, including First Degree Reckless Homicide, Recklessly Endangering Safety, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, and Possession of Narcotics.
Owner of Lyndon Station bar that exploded earlier this month now charged with arson
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The owner of a Juneau County bar that exploded earlier this month is now accused of intentionally blowing it up. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, was charged Wednesday with arson of a building with intent to defraud and two counts each of damage to property by means of explosives and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The explosion...
hubcitytimes.com
2 Wisconsin Drunk Drivers Got Their 6th OWI In September While Speeding Over 100MPH
Two separate men have been charged in separate incidents for their 6th OWI each after being pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol in just a matter of weeks. At first, it was hard to believe. Really? Two people drove over 100 miles per hour while drunk and got caught? But it is true. One of the arrests was made this week in Waushara County.
Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field
Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
spmetrowire.com
wnmufm.org
Police release names of suspects arrested in recent drug bust
Baraga County, MI - Police have released the names of those arrested by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team in Baraga County last Thursday. 22-year-old Madisson Tikkanen and 40-year-old Prince Preston were in a vehicle that was stopped by the Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team near Covington. Police found cocaine in the vehicle and reportedly a large amount of fentanyl. Tikkanen and Preston are charged with ‘possession of cocaine.’ The Baraga County Prosecutor’s Office is also considering charges related to the fentanyl.
Hillsboro man hospitalized in rollover accident
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office says that 21-year-old Izaiah Mendoza rolled his vehicle on State Highway 82 near the intersection of County Road V around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday. Mendoza was trapped inside and needed to be removed using the jaws of life, authorities said.
dailydodge.com
BDPD Man Dies From Self-Inflicted Gunshot On Madison Street
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Police Department on Sunday responded to a report of person who had suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Chief John Kreuziger says the call came in at approximately 1:33am reporting that a male subject was in the area of 1201 Madison Street. He tells DailyDodge that the body was outdoors but not in a public place.
wearegreenbay.com
Corn chopper catches fire in Winnebago Co., firefighters use 5k gallons of water to extinguish
CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – 5,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish a corn chopper that caught fire in a field on Wednesday in the Town of Clayton. According to a Facebook post, Clayton Fire Rescue was dispatched for a report of a corn chopper on fire out in a field. Heavy black smoke was visible as crews were en route.
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
Badger Herald
Can goats help manage Wisconsin’s invasive species?
They’re fuzzy, they’re furry, they’re funny and they eat everything. But are goats the best option to manage Wisconsin’s invasive species? Agronomy Ph.D. student Stefania Cartoni Casamitjana is trying to find out. Casamitjana is a member of the Renz Weed Science lab and she is working...
UPMATTERS
Suicide prevention town hall planned at NMU next week
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A town hall discussion aiming to advance conversations around mental health is planned next week at Northern Michigan University. WNMU-TV will host the event titled “Facing Suicide: Town Hall” featuring a panel of mental health professionals from across the Upper Peninsula. The event...
UPMATTERS
What’s next for the former UPHS Marquette hospital site?
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The NMU Foundation and Duke LifePoint officially closed on the contract for the purchase of the old hospital property. The NMU Foundation is now the owner of the project site. This will officially allow the demolition process to begin. “In a best case scenario interior...
radioresultsnetwork.com
UP Health System Welcomes New Doctor To Ishpeming Hospital
UP Health System – Bell is pleased to welcome Christie Ferrari, DNP, Family Nurse Practitioner, to the Family Medicine staff. Christie will see and treat patients of all ages for annual wellness visits, high blood pressure, nutrition counseling, chronic diseases, arthritis, allergy injections and more. She earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Northern Michigan University in Marquette, MI.
