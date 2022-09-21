ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette County, MI

cwbradio.com

"Operation Hot Shot" Closes 25 Warrants

(Hub City Times) -The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the Western District of Wisconsin arrested 15 violent fugitives and located one deceased fugitive out of state, during a four-day warrant sweep named “Operation Hot Shot” from August 29-September 1. “Operation Hot Shot” focused on apprehending violent...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

‘Very tragic and traumatic accident’: 4-year-old in Wisconsin dies after jumping onto roadway

MARCELLON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old in southwestern Wisconsin died after a ‘tragic’ accident on the roadway. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on September 21 around 5:10 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received saying that a 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle on Haynes Road. The child was reportedly riding on a farm wagon and had jumped down from the wagon and onto the roadway.
PARDEEVILLE, WI
WJFW-TV

Portage County investigating suspicious death

BELMONT (WJFW) - The Portage County Sheriff's Department is investigating a suspicious death near the intersection of 15th Rd. and Lein Rd. According to a press release, the department received a call Wed., Sept. 21, regarding an individual believed to be deceased in a corn field. Deputies, and later the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Ripon woman charged with fentanyl-related death, overdoses at her home

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County woman has been charged in a fentanyl-related death and two overdoses at her home in Ripon. Carla Endeward, 54, is charged with eight counts, including First Degree Reckless Homicide, Recklessly Endangering Safety, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, and Possession of Narcotics.
RIPON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Owner of Lyndon Station bar that exploded earlier this month now charged with arson

LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The owner of a Juneau County bar that exploded earlier this month is now accused of intentionally blowing it up. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, was charged Wednesday with arson of a building with intent to defraud and two counts each of damage to property by means of explosives and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The explosion...
LYNDON STATION, WI
hubcitytimes.com

Fugitives apprehended in Wood, Marathon counties

WAUSAU — The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the Western District of Wisconsin arrested 15 violent fugitives and located one deceased fugitive out of state, during a four-day warrant sweep named “Operation Hot Shot” from August 29-September 1. “Operation Hot Shot” focused on apprehending violent...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field

Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

NEW: Human remains discovered in Belmont cornfield

Portage Co. law enforcement is investigating human remains that were discovered in Belmont on Wednesday. Sheriff Mike Lukas on Thursday said it was “an observant farm worker” who located a decomposing body in a cornfield near 15th Rd. and Lein Rd. at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 21.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wnmufm.org

Police release names of suspects arrested in recent drug bust

Baraga County, MI - Police have released the names of those arrested by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team in Baraga County last Thursday. 22-year-old Madisson Tikkanen and 40-year-old Prince Preston were in a vehicle that was stopped by the Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team near Covington. Police found cocaine in the vehicle and reportedly a large amount of fentanyl. Tikkanen and Preston are charged with ‘possession of cocaine.’ The Baraga County Prosecutor’s Office is also considering charges related to the fentanyl.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dailydodge.com

BDPD Man Dies From Self-Inflicted Gunshot On Madison Street

(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Police Department on Sunday responded to a report of person who had suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Chief John Kreuziger says the call came in at approximately 1:33am reporting that a male subject was in the area of 1201 Madison Street. He tells DailyDodge that the body was outdoors but not in a public place.
BEAVER DAM, WI
Badger Herald

Can goats help manage Wisconsin’s invasive species?

They’re fuzzy, they’re furry, they’re funny and they eat everything. But are goats the best option to manage Wisconsin’s invasive species? Agronomy Ph.D. student Stefania Cartoni Casamitjana is trying to find out. Casamitjana is a member of the Renz Weed Science lab and she is working...
MADISON, WI
UPMATTERS

Suicide prevention town hall planned at NMU next week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A town hall discussion aiming to advance conversations around mental health is planned next week at Northern Michigan University. WNMU-TV will host the event titled “Facing Suicide: Town Hall” featuring a panel of mental health professionals from across the Upper Peninsula. The event...
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

What’s next for the former UPHS Marquette hospital site?

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The NMU Foundation and Duke LifePoint officially closed on the contract for the purchase of the old hospital property. The NMU Foundation is now the owner of the project site. This will officially allow the demolition process to begin. “In a best case scenario interior...
MARQUETTE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

UP Health System Welcomes New Doctor To Ishpeming Hospital

UP Health System – Bell is pleased to welcome Christie Ferrari, DNP, Family Nurse Practitioner, to the Family Medicine staff. Christie will see and treat patients of all ages for annual wellness visits, high blood pressure, nutrition counseling, chronic diseases, arthritis, allergy injections and more. She earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Northern Michigan University in Marquette, MI.
ISHPEMING, MI

