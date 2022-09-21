CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Des Plaines woman has been charged with pushing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off of Navy Pier on Monday, leaving him in critical condition.Victoria Moreno, 34, has been charged with one count each of attempted murder and aggravated battery to a child. She is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday afternoon.Police said Moreno pushed her 3-year-old nephew into the water at Navy Pier on Monday afternoon, and made no attempt to rescue him.Sources said the boy struggled for nearly 20 minutes before he was rescued by Fire Department divers.The young boy remained in critical...

3 DAYS AGO