11 shootings, 4 killed in Chicago overnight shootings

CHICAGO — Four people were killed in shootings in Chicago from the hours of 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning. According to officials, two men were standing in a parking lot at the 7100 block of North Clark Street in Rogers Park around 1:26 a.m. when a group of people fired shots at them. […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally stabbed on Chicago's West Side during fight

CHICAGO - A man was killed during a fight on Chicago's West Side Friday night. Police say, around 9:15 p.m., a 26-year-old man was stabbed during a fight in the 3300 block of West North Avenue in Humboldt Park. The suspect drove off in a white Toyota sedan. The vitim...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Inmate found dead in cell at Lake County Jail less than 24 hours after arrest

LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Lake County officials said an inmate in the Lake County Jail was found dead in his cell on Friday night. Lake County officials said that at 8:34 p.m., the 51-year-old inmate was found laying on his bed in his cell by himself. He was unresponsive; the jail staff used an AED and performed CPR. Waukegan paramedics arrived and took over care, but the man was pronounced dead.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Aunt charged with pushing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Des Plaines woman has been charged with pushing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off of Navy Pier on Monday, leaving him in critical condition.Victoria Moreno, 34, has been charged with one count each of attempted murder and aggravated battery to a child. She is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday afternoon.Police said Moreno pushed her 3-year-old nephew into the water at Navy Pier on Monday afternoon, and made no attempt to rescue him.Sources said the boy struggled for nearly 20 minutes before he was rescued by Fire Department divers.The young boy remained in critical...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Wgn#Navy
CBS Chicago

Witness says she saw boy's aunt standing idly by as 3-year-old floated in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a story that struck a nerve with our viewers and web visitors, police sources say a 3-year-old boy was pushed into Lake Michigan and struggled for nearly 20 minutes before he was rescued.This happened Monday. The young boy remained in critical condition at Lurie Children's Hospital Tuesday night, and we have learned that charges could be coming for his aunt – who sources say is suspected of pushing him into the lake near Navy Pier.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke Tuesday with a woman who was at Navy Pier and witnessed the horror. The woman, Ashton...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Chicago

Grandmother Demands Answers After Suspect in 2-Year-Old's Death Freed on Bond

A Chicago grandmother is demanding answers after her 2-year-old granddaughter was beaten to death in central Illinois, and after the suspect in the case was freed on bond. At just 2 years old, Cali Marie was just learning how to walk and learning about potty training, but she was killed in a vicious beating, according to prosecutors.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with shooting 3 people, 2 fatally, who were sitting on porch in Woodlawn

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting three people, two fatally, who were sitting on a porch in Woodlawn Sunday afternoon. Khalil Gilmore, 20, faces two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Female shot in the neck in Beverly

CHICAGO - A person was shot in the neck early Thursday in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The female, whose age was unknown, was walking on the sidewalk around 3:10 a.m. in the 9500 block of South Ashland Avenue when she was struck by gunfire, police said. She...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Video shows 3 Chicago suspects wanted in Roseland murder

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects wanted for a murder that occurred on the South Side. According to police, the homicide took place in the Roseland neighborhood in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue on Sept. 13, 2022, at 10:10 p.m. Police...
CHICAGO, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha bar shooting; families demand answers, nobody in custody

KENOSHA, Wis. – Four people were shot and two of them died after a shooting outside a Kenosha bar on Sunday, Sept. 18. Now, one family is identifying one of the victims. FOX6 News cameras caught Kenosha police officers working to gather evidence near Roosevelt and 23rd Avenue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Officers walked into Las Margaritas with the bar owner and her attorney.
KENOSHA, WI

