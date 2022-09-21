Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
South Holland woman ID'd after killed in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash; 4 others injured
The Major Accidents unit is investigating after a woman was killed and four others were hurt in a DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash, police said.
3 people gunned down in Chicago suburb before shooter found dead in burning home
Three people were gunned down in a quiet Chicago suburb on Friday before the alleged shooter was found dead inside a burning home, authorities said. Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at 6:35 a.m. CDT in the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane, in Oak Forest, which is about 27 miles south of central Chicago, officials said.
Update On Condition Of Chicago Three-Year-Old Thrown Into Lake Michigan
Witnesses have come forward to describe the horrifying scene.
wearegreenbay.com
Man pleads guilty to Obstructing an Officer, threw brick during Jacob Blake protests in Wisconsin
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old pleaded guilty to obstructing a law enforcement officer when he allegedly hit an officer in the head with a brick during a protest following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Authorities say that Ashton Howard pleaded guilty to ‘obstructing a law...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
11 shootings, 4 killed in Chicago overnight shootings
CHICAGO — Four people were killed in shootings in Chicago from the hours of 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning. According to officials, two men were standing in a parking lot at the 7100 block of North Clark Street in Rogers Park around 1:26 a.m. when a group of people fired shots at them. […]
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally stabbed on Chicago's West Side during fight
CHICAGO - A man was killed during a fight on Chicago's West Side Friday night. Police say, around 9:15 p.m., a 26-year-old man was stabbed during a fight in the 3300 block of West North Avenue in Humboldt Park. The suspect drove off in a white Toyota sedan. The vitim...
fox32chicago.com
Inmate found dead in cell at Lake County Jail less than 24 hours after arrest
LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Lake County officials said an inmate in the Lake County Jail was found dead in his cell on Friday night. Lake County officials said that at 8:34 p.m., the 51-year-old inmate was found laying on his bed in his cell by himself. He was unresponsive; the jail staff used an AED and performed CPR. Waukegan paramedics arrived and took over care, but the man was pronounced dead.
Aunt charged with pushing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Des Plaines woman has been charged with pushing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off of Navy Pier on Monday, leaving him in critical condition.Victoria Moreno, 34, has been charged with one count each of attempted murder and aggravated battery to a child. She is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday afternoon.Police said Moreno pushed her 3-year-old nephew into the water at Navy Pier on Monday afternoon, and made no attempt to rescue him.Sources said the boy struggled for nearly 20 minutes before he was rescued by Fire Department divers.The young boy remained in critical...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video shows woman throwing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, police say
Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, a police source told WGN.
Barricaded subject in Kenosha taken into custody
Kenosha Police said a suspect has been taken into custody after a barricade situation Friday afternoon.
Witness says she saw boy's aunt standing idly by as 3-year-old floated in Lake Michigan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a story that struck a nerve with our viewers and web visitors, police sources say a 3-year-old boy was pushed into Lake Michigan and struggled for nearly 20 minutes before he was rescued.This happened Monday. The young boy remained in critical condition at Lurie Children's Hospital Tuesday night, and we have learned that charges could be coming for his aunt – who sources say is suspected of pushing him into the lake near Navy Pier.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke Tuesday with a woman who was at Navy Pier and witnessed the horror. The woman, Ashton...
Kenosha homeowner killed intruder with a knife, won't face charges
Kenosha police released more information on Wednesday about a homeowner who killed an intruder on Friday, Sept. 16.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grandmother Demands Answers After Suspect in 2-Year-Old's Death Freed on Bond
A Chicago grandmother is demanding answers after her 2-year-old granddaughter was beaten to death in central Illinois, and after the suspect in the case was freed on bond. At just 2 years old, Cali Marie was just learning how to walk and learning about potty training, but she was killed in a vicious beating, according to prosecutors.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting 3 people, 2 fatally, who were sitting on porch in Woodlawn
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting three people, two fatally, who were sitting on a porch in Woodlawn Sunday afternoon. Khalil Gilmore, 20, faces two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
1 in custody after shots fired at Chicago police officers in Little Village
A suspect is in custody after Chicago police said he fired shots toward officers in the Little Village neighborhood Tuesday night.
fox32chicago.com
Female shot in the neck in Beverly
CHICAGO - A person was shot in the neck early Thursday in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The female, whose age was unknown, was walking on the sidewalk around 3:10 a.m. in the 9500 block of South Ashland Avenue when she was struck by gunfire, police said. She...
fox32chicago.com
Police: Man in critical condition after shooting at Chicago gas station on West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times at a Chicago gas station on the West Side Tuesday night. Police say a man, 39, was at a gas station in South Austin when two men came up and started shooting. The gunmen drove off in a white sedan southbound on...
Body found in Highland Park: Man's violent lakefront death brings focus to north suburban parties
A man's violent lakefront death has brought focus to suburban beach parties.
fox32chicago.com
Video shows 3 Chicago suspects wanted in Roseland murder
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects wanted for a murder that occurred on the South Side. According to police, the homicide took place in the Roseland neighborhood in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue on Sept. 13, 2022, at 10:10 p.m. Police...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha bar shooting; families demand answers, nobody in custody
KENOSHA, Wis. – Four people were shot and two of them died after a shooting outside a Kenosha bar on Sunday, Sept. 18. Now, one family is identifying one of the victims. FOX6 News cameras caught Kenosha police officers working to gather evidence near Roosevelt and 23rd Avenue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Officers walked into Las Margaritas with the bar owner and her attorney.
Comments / 4