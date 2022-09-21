ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Open Road Lands U.S. Rights To Gerard Butler Action Pic ‘Kandahar’ In Eight-Figure Deal

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23H0Uc_0i4QQTHx00

EXCLUSIVE : Open Road Films has acquired U.S. rights to Gerard Butler action thriller Kandahar in a splashy eight-figure deal (low teens, we understand).

The G-BASE, Thunder Road, Capstone Studios and MBC Studios feature reunites Butler and director Ric Roman Waugh ( Angel Has Fallen , Greenland ) in the story of Tom Harris (Butler), an undercover CIA operative, stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. After his mission is exposed, he must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding elite enemy forces and foreign spies tasked with hunting them down.

Also starring are Navid Negahban ( Homeland ), Ali Fazal ( Victoria & Abdul ), Travis Fimmel ( Vikings ), and Bollywood star Elnaaz Norouzi ( Sacred Games ).

Screenplay comes from Mitchell LaFortune, based on his own experiences as a military intelligence officer during the Snowden leaks. The film was among the first major U.S. productions to shoot in the AlUla region of Saudi Arabia. Pic is now being lined up for for a wide domestic theatrical release in 2023.

CAA and Capstone Global negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. Matthew Sidari negotiated and closed the deal on behalf of Open Road Films.

Written by Mitchell LaFortune and Waugh, the movie is produced by Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk, Brendon Boyea, G-BASE’s Gerard Butler, Alan Siegel, Capstone’s Christian Mercuri, MBC Studios’ Ali Jaafar and Scott LaStaiti. Executive Producers are James Masciello, Matthew Sidari, Tom Ortenberg, David Haring, Ruzanna Kegeyan, Andrea Dimity, Jonathan Fuhrman, Peter Smith and Sam Barnett.

The project was financed by Mercuri’s Capstone Studios who are also handling international sales for the film along with MBC Studios, the production and distribution arm of Middle East studio MBC Group.

Kandahar is an adrenaline ride made for the big screen. Gerry, Ric, the G-BASE team and Thunder Road have outdone themselves with this pulse-pounding actioner that our team is looking forward to bringing to audiences everywhere,” said Open Road Films’ Tom Ortenberg.

Commented director Ric Roman Waugh: “What made Mitch LaFortune’s visceral script so compelling and unique for me is its authenticity and how he humanizes not just our heroes, but all the characters portrayed in a region that’s been locked in a perpetual cycle of violence.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Icons Unearthed: Star Wars’ Picked Up By Amazon Freevee In The UK

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Freevee has picked up Icons Unearthed: Star Wars for the UK, the doc series that features the first tell-all on-camera interview with George Lucas’ former wife Marcia Lucas. The landmark series aired over the summer in the U.S. on Vice TV and has since been renewed for a second season, which will showcase The Simpsons. Icons Unearthed takes a deep dive into the Star Wars universe and features the first on-camera interview with the creator’s former wife and the original trilogy’s Oscar-winning editor. Produced by the Nacelle Company and directed by Brian Volk-Weiss (The Toys That Made Us), Icons Unearthed travels to all 50 U.S. states along with...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Riverdale’ Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced To Life Behind Bars For Matricide; Not Eligible For Parole For 14 Years

Former Riverdale and Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life behind bars without the possibility of parole for 14 years for the 2020 killing of his mother. The by-the-book second-degree murder punishment was handed down by British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker on September 21 in Vancouver. With the sentence already a forgone conclusion over the laws of the Canadian province, the only real wild card was how long the guilty pleading Grantham would have to wait before the currently 24-year-old could apply for parole. The Leo Awards nominated Grantham turned himself into police soon...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Cherry Valentine Dies: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Contestant & Mental Health Nurse Was 28

Cherry Valentine, one of the stars of the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, has died at 28, his family has confirmed. He died on September 18. In a statement to the press, the family of the drag star, whose name was George Ward, said “it is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away.” A cause of death was not stated. “This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced,” added the statement. “As...
NFL
Deadline

L.A. News Anchor Mark Mester Fired After Calling Out KTLA Over Lynette Romero’s Departure

Mark Master has been fired from L.A. television station KTLA days after being suspended for openly calling out his bosses for the way they treated co-host Lynette Romero’s departure. According to the Los Angeles Times, KTLA general manager Janene Drafs announced during a meeting in the newsroom that Mester had been fired. The local news anchor’s page on KTLA now forwards to a page of the news team where Mester is no longer listed either. Last week, Sam Rubin went on-air to read a statement from KTLA announcing that long-time news anchor Lynette Romero had left the station. “After nearly 24 years, Lynette...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Basil Iwanyk
Person
Gerard Butler
Person
Travis Fimmel
Person
Ali Fazal
Deadline

January 6 Committee Confirms Next Hearing For September 28 – Update

UPDATED, 9:10 AM: The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol tweeted that it will hold its next hearing at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday, September 28. It will be the panel’s first hearing since the FBI searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on August 8. PREVIOUSLY on September 15: January 6th Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. said this week that the House committee is looking at resuming its hearings on Wednesday, September 28. “That’s the goal at this point,” he told reporters Monday of the date. “We’re looking at the process of being able to look at...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Louise Fletcher Dies: Oscar-Winning ‘One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest’ Actor Was 88

Louise Fletcher, whose Oscar-winning performance as the sadistic Nurse Ratched in 1975’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest gave Hollywood one of its greatest all-time villains and provided the culture with a portrait of bureaucratic evil so indelible that the character’s last name could carry a TV series 45 years later, died Friday at her home in Montdurausse, France. She was 88. Her death was announced to Deadline by her family through agent David Shaul. Although no cause was specified, Shaul said she passed away in her sleep at the home she had built from a 300-year-old farmhouse, surrounded by family....
NFL
Deadline

Queen’s Last Knight: Steven Spielberg’s Favourite Composer John Williams “Honoured By Queen Elizabeth”

Star Wars composer John Williams is reported to have been made one of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s very last knights, with the honor one of the final awards approved by the late monarch before her death a fortnight ago. British press reports that the veteran composer’s name is on the final list of honorary awards for foreign nationals.  Ex-Disney chief executive Robert Iger has also reportedly been awarded an honorary KBE for services to UK-US relations. Williams’s talents can be heard on the scores of blockbuster films including Star Wars, Jurassic Park and Harry Potter. Steven Spielberg has often turned to him for...
NFL
Deadline

Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals She Was Asked To Lose Weight Ahead Of Filming ‘Jurassic World Dominion’

Bryce Dallas Howard is opening up about the expectations of weight Hollywood has for women. The actor said that ahead of filming Jurassic World Dominion, the third installment of the Jurassic World franchise, she was asked to lose weight. “What being in this third film allowed, how do I say this, how do I say this, how do I say this…[I’ve] been asked to not use my natural body in cinema,” she told Metro in an interview. “On the third movie, it was actually because there were so many women cast, it was something that Colin felt very strongly about in terms of protecting...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunder Road#Mbc Studios#Cia#Alula#Caa#Capstone Global#Christian
Deadline

‘La Brea’: Martin Sensmeier Joins Season 2 Cast Of NBC Series

EXCLUSIVE: NBC’s La Brea has added Martin Sensmeier (1883, Yellowstone) to its Season 2 cast in a recurring role. Season 2 premieres on September 27. He will portray Taamet, the leader of The Exiles, a dangerous group of people living in 10,000 BC. Taamet will become a feared adversary of the La Brea Survivors as Season Two unfolds. His appearance is in the October 4 episode. La Brea follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: Charlotte Meets King George In Clip From ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Series

UPDATED with video: A day after releasing a first-look image of young Charlotte (see it below), Netflix has unveiled the first-look clip from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the upcoming Bridgerton prequel limited series from Shonda Rhimes. It was unveiled during the streamer’s global Tudum fan event Saturday. Tudum 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage Of Netflix Fan Event The scene opens with Young Queen Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio, attempting to climb over the garden wall to escape her future fate, when she is interrupted by Young King George (Corey Mylchreest) and asks his assistance to help her over the wall “to help...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jeff Garlin Reveals Bipolar Disorder Day After ‘The Goldbergs’ Kills Off Character

Jeff Garlin, the former star of ABC’s The Goldbergs whose controversial real-life departure from the show saw his character killed off on the sitcom last night, says he suffers from bipolar disorder, a diagnosis he revealed for the first time in a brief Instagram post today. “Bipolar is a motherfucker,” Garlin writes. “Sometimes it’s just too much to deal with. I’m doing the best I can. This the first time that I’ve opened up about this.” Garlin left The Goldbergs last December following HR investigations into misconduct allegations. Although the killing off of his character Murray Goldberg was disclosed last month by showrunner...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Saudi Arabia
Deadline

Hilary Mantel Dies: ‘Wolf Hall’ Author Was 70

Hilary Mantel, the author of Wolf Hall and a string of other hugely successful historical fiction books, has died at 70, her publisher has said. 4th Estate Books tweeted that the two-time Booker Prize-winning author had died. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery “We are heartbroken at the death of our beloved author, Dame Hilary Mantel, and our thoughts are with her friends and family, especially her husband, Gerald,” said the statement. “This is a devastating loss and we can only be grateful she left us with such a magnificent body of work.” Born in 1952, Mantel went on wrote several successful fiction works...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Barakat’ Filmmaker Amy Jephta Named Showrunner For Revelations Entertainment Drama Series ‘Hanover Street’

EXCLUSIVE: Amy Jephta, who directed South Africa’s most recent International Film Oscar entry, Barakat, will be showrunning the drama series Hanover Street from D6 Entertainment’s Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer, Spartacus) and Adrian Cunningham, and Revelations Entertainment’s Lori McCreary and Morgan Freeman. Hanover Street follows the joyful and heartbreaking journey of two sisters in Cape Town’s District Six during South Africa’s Apartheid years. The vibrant neighborhood was home to 60k residents of all ethnicities and creeds, along with a thriving LGBTQ+ population. In 1966 the government designated it a “Whites-only” area. By 1982 the entire population had been forcibly removed, with families torn apart and the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Apple’s Movie Musical ‘Spirited’ With Will Ferrell And Ryan Reynolds Gets Theatrical, Streaming Release Dates

Apple Original Films will premiere holiday musical comedy Spirited in theaters November 11 and globally on Apple TV+ on November 18. The modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story A Christmas Carol directed by Sean Anders stars Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer, Patrick Page, Sunita Mani, Loren Woods, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley and Jen Tullock.
MOVIES
Deadline

OWN Sets Two Christmas Movies Starring LeToya Luckett, Finesse Mitchell, Eva Marcille & Davale Ellis

EXCLUSIVE: OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network has announced two original Christmas movies for its OWN For The Holidays slate. The Great Holiday Bake War, starring LeToya Luckett and Finesse Mitchell, debuts on Saturday, December 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and A Christmas Fumble, starring Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis, premieres on Saturday, December 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN. In The Great Holiday Bake War, when former pastry school rivals Julian (Mitchell) and Brianna (Luckett) meet years later in a TV baking competition, the sparks – and the flour – fly! Each has their own plans for the winning prize money, but...
MOVIES
Deadline

Oscar-Contending Documentary ‘Nothing Compares’ Reexamines Sinéad O’Connor, Singer Who “Booted The Door Down” And Paid The Price

When filmmaker Kathryn Ferguson was growing up in Northern Ireland in the late 1980s, she says the whole of the island – the North and the Republic – desperately needed transformation. “The Troubles were still rumbling on, and the Catholic Church was still very much in power in the South,” she notes. “It was pretty gray and miserable and you just felt like you didn’t have many options and you didn’t have a voice, and abortion was banned everywhere.” Sundance Review: Sinéad O’Connor Documentary ‘Nothing Compares’ An unexpected voice for those voiceless would emerge in the form of a Dublin singer with an...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘You’: Netflix Sets Split-Season Premiere Of Penn Badgley’s London-Bound Serial Killer Thriller

Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg has played a bookstore manager in New York, a shop clerk in LA and a doting husband in the suburbs in Netflix’s You. He’s now heading to London for Season 4 of the serial killer thriller. But the fourth season of the series will be split in two. The first part of series four will premiere on February 10 with the second part launching on March 10. Netflix didn’t reveal how many episodes were in season four but the previous three seasons have been ten episodes, suggesting a five-and-five split. Tudum 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage Of Netflix Fan Event This...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Tease Possible Season 6 Delay, If Johnny Could Become A #GirlDad & More

Netflix’s Cobra Kai returned for its fifth season on September 9 and since then, the popular series has taken control of the No. 1 on the streamer’s top 10 list with no signs of slowing down. And thanks to that continued success, series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg are in very high demand. The trio is currently working on their upcoming Netflix series Obliterated, a “high octane” action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. Deadline also recently revealed exclusively that Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg are working on...
NFL
Deadline

Florence Pugh Promotes ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ With Photo Splash On Social; Harry Styles Sends Message To Fans As Movie Opens

Don’t say that she never supported or promoted the film. Don’t Worry Darling star Florence Pugh dumped a ton of vibrant behind-the-scenes photos from the film today, the opening day for the New Line movie. Friday midday estimates are still wild, showing that the Olivia Wilde-directed movie could do anywhere from $18M-$23M this weekend. There’s been a lot cooked up by the tabloids about Pugh being upset on set, specifically as she sidestepped press events for Don’t Worry Darling, including the Venice Film Festival press conference and the Imax fan Q&A. However, Pugh has legitimately been on a tight schedule working on...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

127K+
Followers
36K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy