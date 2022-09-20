ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

PHOTOS: Everything is bigger, grander in Texas -- at least at this 'majestic' Sugar Land estate on the market for $5.6M

SUGAR LAND, Texas – A Sugar Land estate on the market for $5,600,000 proves that folks are still into having bigger and grander things in the Lone Star State. The estate at 5 Cypress Valley Court in the Sweetwater area of Sugar Land has five to six bedrooms, six full and 2 half bathrooms and a whopping 12,011 square feet of living space on a one-acre lot.
This $5.499 Million Home in Spring is A Dream Place for A Perfect Lifestyle

The Home in Spring, a dream property with details in every corner, lots of natural light throughout featuring a floating staircase, covered patio deck with summer kitchen and fireplace and more is now available for sale. This home located at 26 Norlund Way, Spring, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 11,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Alejandra De La Campa (Phone: 936-777-4626) at Keller Williams Woodlands for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Spring.
Why did Krispy cream fail in Houston ?

I can tell you that A LOT rides on how well the franchise licensee (franchise owner) understands the company they are buying into. A ton of nationally successful brands will fail in a new market if there is not support from the company in terms of Marketing and Advertising and support infrastructure. Most companies will gladly take your money in franchise fees, especially if the liability for success is not on their shoulders. Basically, if the franchise operator does know the ins and outs of how the company is structured, they can sometimes be left stranded in an isolated market with little support from the company they bought into. Krispy Kreme has some more complex machinery that has to be maintained as well. If you can’t get a tech out to fix it because the nearest one is in MS, that HOT NOW light is either not coming on, or will be false advertising.
Community Impact Houston

Cakes U Crave Dessert Bar brings sweet offerings to Pearland

A mermaid-themed cake design on display at the store's counter. (Photo by Saab Sahi) Cakes U Crave Dessert Bar opened June 4 at 1101 Shadow Creek Parkway, Ste. 107, Pearland, according to a social media post from the company. Both the new Pearland and original Sugar Land locations offer various desserts, including macarons, cakes and cupcakes. www.cakesucrave.com.
Honor Society Coffee Co. brings new shop to Tomball

Honor Society Coffee Co. is located at 105 Houston St., Tomball. (Courtesy Billy Schiel) Honor Society Coffee Co. will open Sept. 23 at 8 a.m. in Tomball, co-owner Billy Schiel confirmed to Community Impact Newspaper. In addition to its food and drink menu, the shop also offers a selection of bagged coffee and other merchandise. Honor Society Coffee Co. is owned by Schiel and Mathew Brantner and located at 105 Houston St., Tomball, with indoor and outdoor space for patrons to enjoy. www.facebook.com/honorsocietycoffeeco.
The Woodlands-based Zanti Cucina Italiana to launch River Oaks outpost in November

The eatery specializes in made-from-scratch Italian dishes while also offering a bar area with a mixology and wine program. (Courtesy Zanti Cucina Italiana) Zanti Cucina Italiana, an Italian restaurant the opened in The Woodlands in 2019, announced plans Sept. 23 to open a second location in early November at the River Oaks Shopping Center, 1958 W Gray St., Houston.
Mega-popular Lotus Seafood opens 5th location

Family-owned Lotus Seafood is expanding its reach to Stafford, TX with its largest location which includes a full bar and signature drinks. The new spot also boasts new menu items. Fox 26's Chelsea Edwards speaks with the general manager about the expansion and finds out the winner of a year of free seafood!
Texas Orthopedic Hospital-Specialty Care opens new location in Kingwood

Texas Orthopedic Hospital-Specialty Care celebrated the grand opening of its new satellite location in Kingwood Sept. 13, officials announced in a Sept. 9 news release. (Courtesy Texas Orthopedic Hospital-Specialty Care) Texas Orthopedic Hospital-Specialty Care celebrated the grand opening of its new satellite location in Kingwood on Sept. 13, officials announced...
