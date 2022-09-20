Read full article on original website
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.Matthew C. WoodruffHouston, TX
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Full video and production company opens in The Woodlands area
Production company Bella Media celebrated its soft opening Sept. 1. (Courtesy Bella Media) Bella Media, a full-service production company, celebrated its soft opening Sept. 1 and will be planning a grand opening Oct. 1 at 26418 Oak Ridge Drive, Ste. 2, Spring. According to owner Robert Harrington, the 2,200-square-foot studio...
METRO eyes location for new Missouri City Park & Ride
The board authorized the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County's president and CEO to begin negotiations with NewQuest Properties in regards to a long-term lease on property at Fort Bend Tollway and Hwy. 6. (Courtesy Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County has its...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Everything is bigger, grander in Texas -- at least at this ‘majestic’ Sugar Land estate on the market for $5.6M
SUGAR LAND, Texas – A Sugar Land estate on the market for $5,600,000 proves that folks are still into having bigger and grander things in the Lone Star State. The estate at 5 Cypress Valley Court in the Sweetwater area of Sugar Land has five to six bedrooms, six full and 2 half bathrooms and a whopping 12,011 square feet of living space on a one-acre lot.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.499 Million Home in Spring is A Dream Place for A Perfect Lifestyle
The Home in Spring, a dream property with details in every corner, lots of natural light throughout featuring a floating staircase, covered patio deck with summer kitchen and fireplace and more is now available for sale. This home located at 26 Norlund Way, Spring, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 11,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Alejandra De La Campa (Phone: 936-777-4626) at Keller Williams Woodlands for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Spring.
First shipping container restaurant food park opens in Montgomery County
The Deck Food Park is operating under a soft opening prior to the grand opening Oct. 15. (Courtesy The Deck Food Park) The Deck Food Park, the first food park utilizing Conex shipping containers in Montgomery County, celebrated its soft opening at 5802 FM 1488 Road, Magnolia, on Sept. 16.
Why did Krispy cream fail in Houston ?
I can tell you that A LOT rides on how well the franchise licensee (franchise owner) understands the company they are buying into. A ton of nationally successful brands will fail in a new market if there is not support from the company in terms of Marketing and Advertising and support infrastructure. Most companies will gladly take your money in franchise fees, especially if the liability for success is not on their shoulders. Basically, if the franchise operator does know the ins and outs of how the company is structured, they can sometimes be left stranded in an isolated market with little support from the company they bought into. Krispy Kreme has some more complex machinery that has to be maintained as well. If you can’t get a tech out to fix it because the nearest one is in MS, that HOT NOW light is either not coming on, or will be false advertising.
Friendswood’s Shipley Do-Nuts Moving from Decades-Old Location
Guests will soon be able to grab that blueberry cake donut and coffee through a convenient drive-thru window.
Cakes U Crave Dessert Bar brings sweet offerings to Pearland
A mermaid-themed cake design on display at the store's counter. (Photo by Saab Sahi) Cakes U Crave Dessert Bar opened June 4 at 1101 Shadow Creek Parkway, Ste. 107, Pearland, according to a social media post from the company. Both the new Pearland and original Sugar Land locations offer various desserts, including macarons, cakes and cupcakes. www.cakesucrave.com.
Katy, counties get slice of $488M from H-GAC for storm projects
Katy City Administrator Byron Hebert said the city continues to prioritize drainage efforts to offset the impact of flooding, especially as the city grows. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Houston-Galveston Area Council approved its final method of distribution during an Aug. 16 board of directors meeting for $488 million in federal...
Honor Society Coffee Co. brings new shop to Tomball
Honor Society Coffee Co. is located at 105 Houston St., Tomball. (Courtesy Billy Schiel) Honor Society Coffee Co. will open Sept. 23 at 8 a.m. in Tomball, co-owner Billy Schiel confirmed to Community Impact Newspaper. In addition to its food and drink menu, the shop also offers a selection of bagged coffee and other merchandise. Honor Society Coffee Co. is owned by Schiel and Mathew Brantner and located at 105 Houston St., Tomball, with indoor and outdoor space for patrons to enjoy. www.facebook.com/honorsocietycoffeeco.
The Woodlands-based Zanti Cucina Italiana to launch River Oaks outpost in November
The eatery specializes in made-from-scratch Italian dishes while also offering a bar area with a mixology and wine program. (Courtesy Zanti Cucina Italiana) Zanti Cucina Italiana, an Italian restaurant the opened in The Woodlands in 2019, announced plans Sept. 23 to open a second location in early November at the River Oaks Shopping Center, 1958 W Gray St., Houston.
Great Wolf Lodge breaks ground on first Houston family resort in Webster
Great Wolf Lodge CEO Murray Hennessy, Webster Mayor Donna Rogers, and several city and Great Wolf Lodge officials celebrate the groundbreaking for the resort expected to open in 2024. (Courtesy city of Webster) The city of Webster hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the first Great Wolf Lodge in the Houston...
Houston closer to selecting developer for Stella Link mixed-income housing
Affordable single-family homes will be developed along Stella Link Road. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) As work continues to bring a new mixed-income housing development to Stella Link Road in southwest Houston, officials with the city of Houston provided an update Sept. 19 on what that community could look like. A...
Eater
Houston’s 8th Wonder Brewery to Open Cannabis Dispensary and Lounge This October
Houston brewery and distiller 8th Wonder and cannabis store Bayou City Hemp Co. are teaming up to open a dispensary and lounge that will serve hop- and hemp-based cannabis products. On October 17, the two companies will launch 8th Wonder Cannabis, a dispensary and lounge hosted in the 8th Wonder...
Obagi Cosmeceuticals to relocate headquarters from California to The Woodlands Towers
Obagi Cosmeceuticals will be relocating from California to The Woodlands Towers this fall. (Courtesy The Howard Hughes Corp.) Skincare company Obagi Cosmeceuticals will be relocating its corporate headquarters from southern California to The Woodlands Towers at 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower, The Woodlands, this fall. According to a news release from...
Mexican Mom Cocina Tradicional brings homemade food to The Woodlands area
Mexican Mom, a traditional Mexican kitchen, opened Sept. 21 on Sawdust Road. (Courtesy Mexican Mom) Mexican Mom Cocina Tradicional opened Sept. 21 at 1027 Sawdust Road, Ste. 375, The Woodlands. The Mexican restaurant offers a weekly menu featuring homemade recipes. 832-614-1798. Facebook: Mexican Mom. REPORTER, THE WOODLANDS. Kylee joined Community...
fox26houston.com
Mega-popular Lotus Seafood opens 5th location
Family-owned Lotus Seafood is expanding its reach to Stafford, TX with its largest location which includes a full bar and signature drinks. The new spot also boasts new menu items. Fox 26's Chelsea Edwards speaks with the general manager about the expansion and finds out the winner of a year of free seafood!
Texas Orthopedic Hospital-Specialty Care opens new location in Kingwood
Texas Orthopedic Hospital-Specialty Care celebrated the grand opening of its new satellite location in Kingwood Sept. 13, officials announced in a Sept. 9 news release. (Courtesy Texas Orthopedic Hospital-Specialty Care) Texas Orthopedic Hospital-Specialty Care celebrated the grand opening of its new satellite location in Kingwood on Sept. 13, officials announced...
Upper Kirby Starbucks becomes first to unionize in Houston area
A Starbucks at Shepherd Drive and Harold Street in Upper Kirby has become the first to unionize in Houston. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Following an 11-3 vote Sept. 22, a Starbucks on South Shepherd Drive became the first Houston-area location of the chain to unionize. The vote comes as Starbucks...
Texas Medical Center unveils plans for 500-acre 'BioPort' in southwest Houston
Texas Medical Center President William McKeon introduces the TMC BioPort during a Sept. 20 State of TMC event. (Courtesy Greater Houston Partnership) The Texas Medical Center officials announced the latest major development, the TMC BioPort, during a Sept. 20 State of TMC event. With the goal to cover more than...
