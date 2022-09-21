Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
See inside the exciting new nightlife venue opening beneath Webster Hall
A new nightlife venue called Deluxx Fluxx will take over the former Studio at Webster Hall location, a 4,200-square-foot space beneath the famed music venue in the East Village, inspired by early arcades, punk rock, hip-hop and graffiti culture. When it opens on Friday, September 23, the venue will bring...
Leaf-peep in the great indoors at Serra by Birreria’s fall rooftop installation
Once the summer’s last frozen drink has been sipped, boatstaurants batten down the hatches and rooftop bars deploy their retractable encasements, it is time to enter a new contract of autumnal fun, filled with Oktoberfesting, fireside imbibing and of course, that sunset-hued, kaleidoscopic treat: Leaf peeping. Outside is nice...
Eat local and provide Hurricane Fiona relief at the Queens Night Market this weekend
Have fun while helping others this weekend, as this Saturday's Queens Night Market will raise money for Hurricane Fiona relief. The popular night market just returned for the season last weekend welcoming dozens of food vendors to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for an open-air feast. As event organizers heard about Hurricane Fiona's destruction, especially in Puerto Rico, they jumped into help.
The first ever Queens planetarium will open in Astoria in 2026
New York State senate deputy majority leader Michael Gianaris just announced that Astoria will be home to a brand-new planetarium that will be built as part of an expansion of the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens, the 67-year-old nonprofit community space that offers educational and artistic programs to kids of all ages.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Museum of Ice Cream will transform into a Halloween wonderland next month
Halloween is a bit more than a month away, which means we're already brainstorming potential costume ideas and figuring out how to celebrate all around town. This year's to-do list certainly includes a stop at the Museum of Ice Cream at 558 Broadway by Prince Street in SoHo, which will actually transform into the Museum of I-Scream (ha!) starting September 30 through October 31.
This revamped exhibit space is re-opening in Chelsea next month
Formerly known as the International Print Center, the non-profit institution that was founded in 2000 has always prided itself in being the only one in the United States devoted exclusively to fine-art prints. Fast-forward over two decades and a pretty exciting real estate move later and what is now called...
The first-ever Nike store in the Bronx just opened
It's official, folks: Nike has stores all over the city's five boroughs, an accolade that the company earned this week, after it opened its first-ever shop in the North Bronx. Part of Nike's United concept stores, the new location at 340 Baychester Avenue will sell more than sportwwear, functioning as a community of sorts. According to an official press release, Nike Unite shops aim to highlight the importance of exercising while celebrating "local sports heroes and giving more kids the opportunity to get moving so they can lead happier and healthier lives." Think of the venues as lifestyle hubs that engage surrounding residents through social media and in-person events.
An immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit is opening in Brooklyn next month
"Frida Kahlo, The Life of an Icon" is a new experience co-created by the Frida Kahlo Corporation and Spanish digital arts center Layers of Reality set to debut at the Immersive Pavilion in Brooklyn at 261 Water Street on October 27. Tickets for the much-anticipated event will go on sale right here this upcoming Friday at 10am EST.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time Out Market’s Dough outpost is hosting a giveaway for its grand opening this week
One of NYC’s top doughnut purveyors is moving into a terrific new spot at Time Out Market New York this week, and the creative confectioner is celebrating with a four-day giveaway. From Thursday, September 22 through Sunday, September 25, the first 100 Dough visitors who purchase six doughnuts can...
Let me tell you—take a walk to discover the best of NYC
“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. So far, Food & Drink Editor Amber Sutherland-Namako has dished on her wishes for the dining scene this fall and New Editor Anna Rahmanan has queued up ways fall in NYC is the very best.
This hilarious comedy show takes place inside an actual funeral home in Brooklyn
Laughing in a funeral home might feel as taboo as shouting in a library or microwaving fish in the office, but Ben Wasserman’s Live After Death comedy show performed in a Brooklyn funeral home will have you laughing out loud. Part catharsis, part circus, you can see this comedy...
An immersive Claude Monet experience coming to NYC this fall
Claude Monet’s gorgeous impressionist florals will bloom on Wall Street this fall. “Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience” is opening in November at the historic Seamen’s Bank Building on Wall Street, bringing the famous artist’s masterpieces to the heart of the Financial District. It’s one of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rachael Ray shares her favorite NYC restaurants
Believe it or not, Rachael Ray has a tiny kitchen. "When I'm in my apartment in New York City, I have two tiny cupboards and very little cabinet space so I have to be clever," she says before offering some on-point tips for cooking efficiently in quintessential Manhattan homes, a bit of knowledge that comes in handy considering Ray's recent collaboration with Home Chef, the meal kit and food delivery company.
These are the subway lines that New Yorkers love and hate the most
An absolute necessity and yet the object of everyone's scorn, the New York City subway system is an emblem of the town we call ours. It should come as no surprise, then, that New Yorkers have very strong opinions about the infrastructure. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) just released the...
A street in East Harlem was just renamed after this iconic actress
A portion of 101st Street, between Third and Lexington Avenues, in East Harlem will forever be known as Cicely Tyson Way, after the iconic actress who was the first Black woman to star in a recurring role in a dramatic television series. Tyson, who passed away at the age of...
Dance to Afro Caribbean Soul music and try an interactive photo booth at this Brooklyn festival
Local arts will take center stage at The Downtown Brooklyn Arts Festival, a free two-day celebration of music, performing arts, and visual arts in a public plaza later this month. Brooklyn Downtown Partnership organized the annual event in collaboration with Two Trees Management Co. and gave us the scoop on...
Queens Night Market’s fall season starts this weekend with new vendors
With its summer season’s ending near in the rearview, Queens Night Market, that NYC-favorite sensational feast at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, is already back for fall, 2022, beginning this Saturday, September 17. More than 50 vendors will fill the two-time World’s Fair site, including six shiny new first-timers. Lemak...
Almost half of Manhattan employees have returned to their offices
According to a new survey by the Partnership for New York, 49% of Manhattan employees actually frequent the office on an average weekday—a pretty startling figure considering the two years of remote work that defined the post-COVID-19 era. Back in April, that statistic was closer to 38%. Interestingly enough...
Nathan’s Famous just released a limited-edition beer
NYC’s iconic purveyor of hot dogs now has its own tasty beer to wash it all down. Nathan’s Famous has partnered with Coney Island Brewing Company to create the Nathan’s Famous Lager, which is described as having a bright golden color and a light to medium body with a clean snappy finish.
An abandoned train track in Queens may soon become an actual park
It's been a proposal for almost a decade, but it seems like the QueensWay project, a plan to convert a deserted 3.5-mile stretch of railroad tracks from Rego Park to Ozone Park into a High Line-like network of green spaces and paths, is now one step closer to becoming reality.
Time Out New York
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.https://www.timeout.com
Comments / 0