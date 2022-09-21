Read full article on original website
A familiar event is happening this weekend. Here to tell us more about the annual duck race supporting the Springdale Public Schools education foundation we have Chris Stecklein and Faith Dye.
Happening in NWA: Bluebird Museum, Oktoberfest
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. This weekend, Fayetteville’s favorite art park is celebrating the iconic glass bluebirds known and loved around the world. Make plans to attend the grand opening of the new Bluebird Museum at Terra Studios, taking place this Saturday and...
One-wheel racing at Float Life Fest
There’s a lot happening in Northwest Arkansas this weekend, including an event dedicated to everything one-wheel. Watch as we sit down with Justyn Thompson and Troy Hawley to learn all the details on the Float Life Fest happening in Bentonville.
Ouachita Dune performs for GoodDay NWA
Ouachita Dune – a band from the University of Arkansas – was awarded last year’s winner in the talent competition for amateur student musicians. Watch as they join GoodDay NWA for a special performance.
XNA considering deannexation from Highfill
The Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport is considering deannexation from Highfill. The decision will heavily impact the future plans for both the city and the airport.
Arkansas, Texas A&M meet in key SEC game
DALLAS — No. 10 Arkansas will try to make it two wins in a row over No. 23 Texas A&M on Saturday night in Arlington’s AT&T Stadium. Arkansas won last year’s game 20-10 which was the first win in the series since Oct. 1, 2011, when Bobby Petrino’s Hogs defeated the Aggies 42-38. The Southwest Classic championship last year was the first of four trophies Sam Pittman’s Hogs took back to Fayetteville.
Jimbo Fisher impressed with Arkansas
DALLAS — No. 10 Arkansas will take on Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Aggies are ranked No. 23 in the nation and are slight favorites over the Hogs. Arkansas is 3-0 including 1-0 in the SEC while the Aggies are 2-1 having lost 17-14 to App State in overtime. Fisher is impressed with how well the Razorbacks are coaches.
