Read full article on original website
Related
myklgr.com
Two arrested Friday in Kandiyohi County with 1.2 lbs of meth, other drugs
Two people were arrested Friday after a task force found over a pound of meth and other drugs at a Kandiyohi County residence. On Sept. 23, the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force performed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 63000 Block of 173rd St in Litchfield. During the search, Agents recovered approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, 51 counterfeit Oxycodone pills believed to contain Fentanyl, Psilocybin Mushrooms, THC, a firearm, ammunition and cash believed to be the proceeds from drug sales.
Search of Litchfield Home Leads to Two Arrests, Drug Charges
LITCHFIELD -- Two people were arrested and face drug-related charges following a search at a Litchfield home. Members of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force used a warrant to search a home in the 63000 block of 173rd Street Friday. During the search, authorities found about 1.2 pounds of...
KEYC
Authorities investigating homicide near Winthrop
WINTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Sibley County are investigating a homicide on a farm near Winthrop. The Sibley County Sheriff’s office says they were called to a farm site in Transit Township on September 20 on a report of an unresponsive person. There, they found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp...
willmarradio.com
Two arrested in big drug bust in Meeker County
(Litchfield MN-) Two people are under arrest after a large drug bust in Meeker County. According to Sgt. Ross Ardoff, Commander of the C-6 Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, they performed a search warrant Friday at a home in the 63000 Block of 173rd Street in Litchfield. There they found 2.1 pounds of methamphetamine, 51 counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl, psillocybin mushrooms, THC, a gun, ammo and cash believed to have been generated by drug sales. Ardoff says while methamphetamine continues to be the top drug problem in the area, fake pills containing fentanyl have been flooding this area in recent years...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southern Minnesota News
Man’s death on Winthrop farm site ruled homicide
A man found dead at a rural Winthrop farm site early this week died by homicide. Dennis Weitzenkamp, 79, of Winthrop was discovered Tuesday afternoon with “unknown trauma” at the farm, which is located about one mile north of Winthrop. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to...
willmarradio.com
Fire destroys large barn near Kimball
(Kimball MN-) Fire destroyed a large pole shed near Kimball Thursday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says at approximately 11:44 A.M. Thursday they got a report of a structure fire at 16245 Caisson Road in Maine Prairie Township. Stearns County Deputies were the first to arrive on scene to find a large pole shed on the property fully engulfed in flames. The house on the property was not affected. The property owners, Joshua Bruce Fischer, 40, and Kate Elizabeth Fischer, 37, were not home when the fire started. Kimball Fire Department responded to the fire with mutual aid from South Haven Fire Department, Watkins Fire Department, Rockville Fire Department, and Watkins Ambulance Service. There were no injuries as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.
Sauk Rapids Man Charged in Attempted Train-Jacking Tuesday
FOLEY -- A Sauk Rapids man has been formally charged in an attempted train-jacking on Tuesday morning. Forty-year-old Samuel Hohman is charged with 2nd-degree assault and 1st-degree criminal damage to property. According to the criminal complaint filed in Benton County, the train's engineer said Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive shortly...
myklgr.com
Redwood Falls man sentenced for sending threatening Facebook messages
A Redwood Falls man, John Donald Stillson, age 27, was sentenced in Redwood County District Court for witness tampering after sending threatening Facebook messages. According to court documents, on Jan. 7, at about 1 a.m., the Redwood Falls Police Department heard a report of harassing messages that had been sent earlier that evening by Stillson using Facebook messenger. The messages demanded the victim recant testimony she had made against against a third party accused of criminal sexual conduct.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charges: Two ‘Very Intoxicated’ Men Vandalized Stearns Co. Church
SAUK CENTRE -- Two men have been charged for allegedly vandalizing a Stearns County church. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the church in Sauk Centre just after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The name of the church was not released in the Stearns County court documents. Someone...
Southern Minnesota News
2 men seriously injured in rollover that caused power outage
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Two men were seriously injured in a crash Monday that caused a power outage in areas of Mankato. A car was westbound on Augusta Ave when it lost control on a curve and hit a guidewire on a power pole around 2:30 p.m. Mankato police say speed was a factor in the crash.
Sauk Rapids Train-Jacking Sends One To Hospital
SAUK RAPIDS -- An attempted train-jacking has sent one to the hospital. Just after 8:00 Tuesday morning, Sauk Rapids Police responded to an assault near the intersection of Benton County and 1st avenue north. Officials say 42-year-old Samuel Hohman climbed into the cab of a Santa Fe – Burlington Northern...
Waite Park Man Jailed for St. Cloud Burglary/Assault in August
ST. CLOUD -- Police have jailed a Waite Park man wanted for allegedly breaking into a St. Cloud apartment last month and threatening the caretaker with a knife. Twenty-year-old Abib Abdulahi Mohamed is charged with 2nd-degree burglary of a dwelling and 5th-degree assault. St. Cloud Police were called to an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body of Granite Falls man found three days after he was reported missing
The body of a 26-year-old Granite Falls man was found Tuesday, three days after he was reported missing. The family of Jonathen Andrew Knutson reported him missing Saturday after he left his house at around 2:30 a.m. that morning and had made threats of harming himself. Police searched the city...
knsiradio.com
Man Who Attacked Train Engineer Charged
(KNSI) — A 40-year-old man is now charged after allegedly jumping on a train and assaulting the engineer with a knife in Sauk Rapids on Tuesday. Samuel David Hohman is charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and criminal damage to property after prosecutors say he climbed into the cab and began choking the victim by wrapping his arms around his neck. He allegedly tells the conductor to “speed up and get out of town” before grabbing a small folding knife and attacking him. The two began fighting, and the victim was stabbed in the forehead. The victim told police he bit Hohman on the hand, pushed him away and jumped off the train.
Charges Dropped Against Sauk Rapids Man Accused in Shooting
ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County prosecutors have dismissed the charges against a man accused of shooting another man behind the Lunds-Byerly's in St. Cloud. Twenty-two-year-old Daysean Lee was charged with drive-by shooting and 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The victim was shot in the face in February 2021. The...
kduz.com
Six Injured in Stearns County Crash
Five members of one family in one vehicle and another driver were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Sunday night. At just before 8:30pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash at the intersection of County Road 145 and County Road 44 in Lynden Township, Southwest of Clearwater.
2 hospitalized, 4 others suffer minor injuries in Stearns County crash
LYNDEN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Six people were injured, and two of them were hospitalized, after a crash in Stearns County Sunday night.Two vehicles collided at County Road 145 and County Road 44 in Lynden Township around 8:30 p.m., the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said. A 34-year-old Monticello man driving failed to stop for a stop sign and struck a pickup truck driven by a 36-year-old Alexandria man.Both vehicles rolled, the sheriff's office said. The driver of the pickup and a 3-year-old passenger in the van were hospitalized, but are expected to be OK. The driver of the van and three other passengers -- a 32-year-old woman, a 6-year-old and a 9-month-old -- suffered minor injuries.The van's driver was cited, the sheriff's office said.
FOX 21 Online
Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
voiceofalexandria.com
Alexandria man injured in crash in Stearns County
(Clearwater, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a two-vehicle crash has sent two people to the hospital in Stearns County. The crash reportedly took place at the intersection of County Road 145 and County Road 44, west of Clearwater. Authorities says Jason Noordmans, 34, of Monticello, was heading eastbound on County...
voiceofalexandria.com
School bus crash under investigation in west central Minnesota
(New London, MN)--Authorities authorities are investigating a school bus crash Tuesday morning in New London. Kandiyohi County deputies say a pickup driven by a Wyoming, Minnesota man rear-ended the bus, which had its stop arm extended and red warning lights flashing. There were 21 students on the bus, but no injuries were reported.
Comments / 1