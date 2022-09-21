(KNSI) — A 40-year-old man is now charged after allegedly jumping on a train and assaulting the engineer with a knife in Sauk Rapids on Tuesday. Samuel David Hohman is charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and criminal damage to property after prosecutors say he climbed into the cab and began choking the victim by wrapping his arms around his neck. He allegedly tells the conductor to “speed up and get out of town” before grabbing a small folding knife and attacking him. The two began fighting, and the victim was stabbed in the forehead. The victim told police he bit Hohman on the hand, pushed him away and jumped off the train.

