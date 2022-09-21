Read full article on original website
Mobile Police Department investigating homicide off of Highway 90
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a homicide in Theodore. It happened outside of the M&M Food Mart off Highway 90 near the intersection of Bellingrath Road. A heavy police presence was on the scene. Investigators seemed to be focused on a dark colored Sedan...
MPD: 2nd arrest made in Flicker Drive shooting that struck police vehicle
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A 2nd arrest has been made in Tuesday night's shooting on Flicker Drive in which MPD officers were fired upon while in their vehicle. 20-year-old Tymetrick James was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of attempted murder as well as two counts of shooting into an unoccupied building.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Mother-in-law suite on Fowl River catches fire overnight
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A mother-in-law suite on Fowl River caught fire overnight. The Fowl Rive Volunteer Fire Department says fire fighters were called shortly after one this morning. No one was inside and no one was hurt. The cause is unknown.
Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Mobile Police granted bond
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Valeido Davidson was granted bond Friday on charges of attempted murder and shooting into an unoccupied dwelling after allegedly opening fire on two Mobile Police officers Tuesday night. Mobile District Judge Zack Moore set bond at $100,000 for each attempted murder charge and $30,000 for...
Baldwin Co roundabout at intersection of County Road 32 and County Road 13 completed
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Highway Department announces today that the construction of the roundabout at the intersection of County Road 32 and County Road 13 has been completed. Beginning today Friday, September 23, 2022, the intersection at County Road 32 and County Road 13 will...
Mobile Police Department promotes 13 officers
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department held a promotion ceremony Friday afternoon, recognizing 13 members of the force who have moved up the ranks. Officers were promoted to captain, lieutenant, sergeant, and corporal. Lieutenant to Captain. Matthew James. Sergeant to Lieutenant. Charles Welch. Corporal to Sergeant. Matthew...
Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office seeking suspects in violent home invasion
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects in a violent Citronelle home invasion, one of whom allegedly shot two residents in the face. Statement from Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office:. Today we are searching for two thugs, DYLAN MITCHELL ADAMS and SHELBIE DANIELLE BYRD...
Student arrested after threats posted against St. Michael Catholic School in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, ALA. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police say a St. Michael Catholic High School student has been arrested in connection to a threat made against the school. Police have confirmed student Richard Favret is in custody with charges pending. We cannot talk about an individual student. The matter is being...
Mobile Police warn parents about downtown curfew
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Halloween wouldn't be complete without a haunted house and apparently the scariest one in the city, at least according to promoters, will be open on St. Francis Street in downtown Mobile this year, just outside the city's entertainment district. "We do feel that that's probably...
Mobile ShotSpotter system detects 179 incidents, roughly 600 rounds fired, 3 calls to 911
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Since the City of Mobile's ShotSpotter system went fully live on July 26, there's been a lot of gun shots detected, but not a whole lot of people calling to report it. Since July 26, there's been 179 incidents of gunfire detected through this new...
Section of Cooper Riverside Park closed for repairs
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Friday morning, City of Mobile Public Works team members placed barricades in Cooper Riverside Park to cordon off an approximately 20-foot area above the bulkheads. As a precaution, this area will remain closed to the public for the foreseeable future as needed repairs are made.
Broad St. closures Monday Sept 26
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Monday, Sept. 26, crews will be closing St. Anthony Street from Broad Street to N. Jefferson Street. This work is to rehab the existing roadway transition onto Broad Street. On this same day, the right turn lane from Springhill Avenue onto Broad Street will be closed, as well as the outermost southbound lane on Broad Street between State Street and Old Shell Road. Crews will be repairing the corner curbs and handicap ramps. Both closures will last for up to a week.
Mobile Co. Commission works on raise, bonus for county employees
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — On Thursday's Mobile County Commission work session agenda are items to provide a one-time bonus of $2,500 to full-time county employees and $1,250 to part-time employees including employees in their working test period and on military leave. County employees would see a bonus, a...
Satsuma woman sentenced to 2 years for embezzlement
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Satsuma woman was sentenced this week to two years in prison for stealing money from her former employer. According to court documents, Angela Clifton, 43, was the chief financial officer for a manufacturing company in Satsuma. In this role, Clifton had authorization to use...
Baldwin County's new program protects against rogue volunteers after disasters
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Volunteers are often a critical part of recovery after a natural disaster, like a hurricane, but Baldwin County leaders are stepping up to prevent unorganized help, which can help more than it helps. We often see the best of humanity in the days after...
Annual MPD vs. MFRD basketball game at Davidson High School, first time since 2019
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In an effort to engage kids with first responders, Fonde Elementary hosted it's first annual basketball game at Davidson High School since 2019, with a match-up between the Mobile Police Department and the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department. "Any time we kind of play in a friendly...
Homeless Undercover: "I don't want the police to know, I don't want the church to know!"
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This once was a homeless camp in a patch of woods in Tillman's Corner until complaints from several local business owners lead to the clearing of the property. Where once were tents and sleeping bags, now stumps and sawdust. That homeless camp no longer exists,...
Soft open held for The Historic Avenue Cultural Center
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Today many residents celebrated the re-opening of one of Mobile's most historic buildings. What was once the 1931 segregated library downtown is revitalized. It's now named the Historic Avenue Cultural Center. A place to learn about the rich African American history here in Mobile. "So,...
Wendy's Giant of the Week: Treyvian Glover of Theodore High School
Treyvian Glover of Theodore High School is this week’s Wendy’s Giant of the Week. In the Bobcats come from behind victory over Spanish Fort, Glover played on offensedefense and special teams. He caught 5 passes for 88 yards and scored on a 48-yard touchdown play. On defense, Glover...
