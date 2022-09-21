MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Monday, Sept. 26, crews will be closing St. Anthony Street from Broad Street to N. Jefferson Street. This work is to rehab the existing roadway transition onto Broad Street. On this same day, the right turn lane from Springhill Avenue onto Broad Street will be closed, as well as the outermost southbound lane on Broad Street between State Street and Old Shell Road. Crews will be repairing the corner curbs and handicap ramps. Both closures will last for up to a week.

