Orange Beach, AL

WPMI

Mobile Police Department investigating homicide off of Highway 90

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a homicide in Theodore. It happened outside of the M&M Food Mart off Highway 90 near the intersection of Bellingrath Road. A heavy police presence was on the scene. Investigators seemed to be focused on a dark colored Sedan...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

MPD: 2nd arrest made in Flicker Drive shooting that struck police vehicle

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A 2nd arrest has been made in Tuesday night's shooting on Flicker Drive in which MPD officers were fired upon while in their vehicle. 20-year-old Tymetrick James was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of attempted murder as well as two counts of shooting into an unoccupied building.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police Department promotes 13 officers

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department held a promotion ceremony Friday afternoon, recognizing 13 members of the force who have moved up the ranks. Officers were promoted to captain, lieutenant, sergeant, and corporal. Lieutenant to Captain. Matthew James. Sergeant to Lieutenant. Charles Welch. Corporal to Sergeant. Matthew...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office seeking suspects in violent home invasion

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects in a violent Citronelle home invasion, one of whom allegedly shot two residents in the face. Statement from Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office:. Today we are searching for two thugs, DYLAN MITCHELL ADAMS and SHELBIE DANIELLE BYRD...
CITRONELLE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police warn parents about downtown curfew

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Halloween wouldn't be complete without a haunted house and apparently the scariest one in the city, at least according to promoters, will be open on St. Francis Street in downtown Mobile this year, just outside the city's entertainment district. "We do feel that that's probably...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Section of Cooper Riverside Park closed for repairs

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Friday morning, City of Mobile Public Works team members placed barricades in Cooper Riverside Park to cordon off an approximately 20-foot area above the bulkheads. As a precaution, this area will remain closed to the public for the foreseeable future as needed repairs are made.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Broad St. closures Monday Sept 26

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Monday, Sept. 26, crews will be closing St. Anthony Street from Broad Street to N. Jefferson Street. This work is to rehab the existing roadway transition onto Broad Street. On this same day, the right turn lane from Springhill Avenue onto Broad Street will be closed, as well as the outermost southbound lane on Broad Street between State Street and Old Shell Road. Crews will be repairing the corner curbs and handicap ramps. Both closures will last for up to a week.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Co. Commission works on raise, bonus for county employees

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — On Thursday's Mobile County Commission work session agenda are items to provide a one-time bonus of $2,500 to full-time county employees and $1,250 to part-time employees including employees in their working test period and on military leave. County employees would see a bonus, a...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Satsuma woman sentenced to 2 years for embezzlement

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Satsuma woman was sentenced this week to two years in prison for stealing money from her former employer. According to court documents, Angela Clifton, 43, was the chief financial officer for a manufacturing company in Satsuma. In this role, Clifton had authorization to use...
SATSUMA, AL
WPMI

Soft open held for The Historic Avenue Cultural Center

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Today many residents celebrated the re-opening of one of Mobile's most historic buildings. What was once the 1931 segregated library downtown is revitalized. It's now named the Historic Avenue Cultural Center. A place to learn about the rich African American history here in Mobile. "So,...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Wendy's Giant of the Week: Treyvian Glover of Theodore High School

Treyvian Glover of Theodore High School is this week’s Wendy’s Giant of the Week. In the Bobcats come from behind victory over Spanish Fort, Glover played on offensedefense and special teams. He caught 5 passes for 88 yards and scored on a 48-yard touchdown play. On defense, Glover...
THEODORE, AL

