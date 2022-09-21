Related
Glamour Meets Horror as Jesse Jo Stark Purges Inner Pain in ‘Lipstick’ Video
Jesse Jo Stark is embracing duality to the fullest extent. On the singer’s accompanying music video to her latest single — which arrives alongside her newly-released debut studio album, Doomed — she gives in to the push and pull of love and hate, serenity and storms, and highs and lows. Directed by Bethany Vargas, the “Lipstick” video splits itself between bright, white settings and haunted dark rooms as Stark purges her inner heartache. “The song is about the duality of love,” she shared in a statement. “Relieves yer pain, yet causes you more.” Whether strapped to a massive cross, blindfolded and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Baby Tate Taps 2 Chainz For Club Ready "Ain't No Love"
Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean those club-ready jams have to stop. This New Music Friday (September 23), Baby Tate returns with a few bars on a 2 Chainz-assisted track that will get listeners to the dancefloor. The Warner Records release gives a nod to Ciara's "Oh" featuring Ludacris and Usher's "Love in this Club," both 2000s party favorites, and judging from the lyrics, Baby Tate makes it clear that there "Ain't No Love" when all you're looking for is a good time.
Will of the People
Generally speaking, Muse operate in three modes: “The government is trying to control me, but I won’t let them, because I love freedom”; “I am so horny that my gonads have leapt into my throat and started knocking against my larynx like a fleshy Newton’s cradle”; and “Alas!!!!!” They tend to do their best work in the libidinal register—think of the adrenal floods of “Hysteria” and “Bliss,” Chris Wolstenholme’s frenzied fingerwork, the twinned squeals of Matt Bellamy’s guitar and throat—but there are gems in all three. The UK band’s ninth album, Will of the People, samples unevenly from these readymade buckets. Bellamy has billed the LP as another concept album about a man sick of the dystopia in which he finds himself mired, so you might expect Will of the People to tilt heavily toward “the government.” Not so. In its bulk and at its core, this is an “alas” album: an assembly of songs that look out at the world, throw up their hands, and go sulking back to their room.
“Blind Date”
Both on their own and side by side, Joy Orbison and the brothers in Overmono have a knack for big-room anthems. Overmono cuts like “Le Tigre” and “So U Kno” strike the perfect balance between potent and pliable; credited to Joy Overmono, the collaborative production “Bromley” pulls off a similar trick. (Orbison, of course, pretty much invented the supersaturated, endorphin-rushing style that currently rules UK dance music with his 2009 single “Hyph Mngo.”) “Blind Date” is the first release from the three musicians since 2019’s “Bromley,” and it might cut an even more imposing figure than that song. Like its predecessor, it’s built around a snatch of vocals that’s been chopped into wordless delirium. But where they deployed the “Bromley” hook only sparingly, sending it tearing across the stereo field at unexpected moments, a tightly looped vocal snippet stretches across the length of “Blind Date,” like a particularly inviting expanse of shag rug. The real drama happens in the extended breakdown, when a more extended vocal sample goes sailing out over a void sketched by yawning, detuned synths. Oscillators whir; that hiccupping monosyllable pans desperately back and forth. It's dizzying, vertiginous, practically a parody of festival-sized drama—cartoonish in the best way, like the moment Wile E. Coyote goes skating off the cliff’s edge and hangs suspended in mid-air. Then, bang, the downbeat returns, and everything goes plummeting giddily back to earth.
RELATED PEOPLE
Listen to K Carbon’s “First Day in LA”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. K Carbon is best recognized for her viral link ups with fellow Memphis rappers Aleza, Gloss Up, Glorilla, and Slimeroni, but the 21-year-old rapper has been making mixtapes since middle school. Carbon’s collaboration with her high school friend Pooh Shiesty, “Weak Azz Bitch,” convinced her to dedicate herself to rap at 17 years old. Her latest single, “First Day In LA,” proves that she can not only hold her own in a cypher but shine solo. The suspenseful synths in the intro create the feeling of watching a boxer walk into the ring, and Carbon’s husky voice and audacious lyrics command attention: “He know I be shitting on bitches/But he still gone eat my butt,” she raps, refusing to remove her foot off haters’ necks.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tekashi 6ix9ine Attacked In Brawl At Dubai Nightclub: Watch
Tekashi 6ix9ine has found himself in yet another altercation. A few weeks after being issued a no-contact order following a domestic violence incident with girlfriend Jade, the Brooklyn rapper made headlines once again for fighting in a Dubai nightclub. Hollywood Unlocked broke the news that Tekashi was reportedly attacked in a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai after the DJ refused to play his music.
The Tallest Man on Earth Announces New Covers Album Too Late for Edelweiss
The Tallest Man on Earth has announced a new covers album. Too Late for Edelweiss is due out this Friday, September 23, via Anti-. The 10-track release includes covers of songs popularized by Bon Iver, Lucinda Williams, Yo La Tengo, the National, Hank Williams, and more. The album takes its...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Is Still Thirsting For Mariah The Scientist
Atlanta rap icon Young Thug has been behind bars for months now from his pending RICO case with a chunk of YSL, but that hasn't stopped him from sending love to his rumored (but practically confirmed) boo, R&B singer Mariah the Scientist. He took to Twitter to excitedly share a picture of Mariah, his second thirst tweet in the past two weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Dess Dior Drops Off "Raw" EP
Hoping to make an imprint this New Music Friday (September 23) is Dess Dior who is dropping off an EP. The St. Louis-born, Savannah-bred rapper has been easing her way into the femcee limelight in recent years, but Dess is no stranger to making music. When she was just a teen, Dess and her best friend Jayda Cheaves were testing out their skills by forming a group, and later, Dess's father encouraged her to take music more seriously.
Jamie xx Shares New Song “Kill Dem”: Listen
Jamie xx has the new song “Kill Dem.” The Notting Hill Carnival–inspired track comes shortly after the British producer DJ’d the festival for the fist time last month. Check it out below. Jamie xx is set to headline shows in New York and Los Angeles, joining...
♡ EP
On paper, Ela Minus and DJ Python are a woefully ill-fitting combination. Minus is a purveyor of combative, hard-edged techno and coldwave; her lyrics, often revolving around calls for rebellion or resistance against amorphous higher powers, give her songs the redolence of protest music, even if they are sometimes too vague to parse on a political level. Python, on the other hand, is prone to giving endearingly shitposty interviews but makes dance music with a soft touch and a gauzy, achingly romantic spirit. Minus’ music is throwback, nodding to New Order and ’80s European electronic styles, but focused firmly on the future; Python’s has a nostalgic and wistful air about it, even though his trademark fusion of reggaeton and house is quietly innovative. Despite their outward mismatch, though, something about their disparate sensibilities just seems to work together: ♡ (pronounced “corazón”), their new collaborative EP, is one of the best projects either artist has put their name to, a deft and moving dance record that feels casual but profoundly intimate.
Hollywood had a fascination with Shall we gather at the river
Shall we gather at the riverNorthern Baptist Association Sreenshot. SHALL WE GATHER AT THE RIVER is a beautiful Christian hymn that speaks of the saints gathering together in the afterlife. Sometimes the song is known simply as At THE RIVER or BEAUTIFUL RIVER. This hymn was written in 1864 by poet, gospel music composer, and Baptist minister Robert Lowry (1826-1899). It is now in the public domain and once upon a time Hollywood seemed captivated by the hymn.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nilüfer Yanya Reimagines a Classic With New Cover of PJ Harvey’s ‘Rid of Me’
Nilüfer Yanya is honoring one of her alt-rock forebears, PJ Harvey, with a new cover of the latter’s 1992 classic, “Rid of Me.” Yanya’s rendition is largely faithful to the original as she builds up some unbearable tension with the steady guitar chug. But rather than let the song sit in its own lo-fi haze, Yanya heightens the track with atmospheric synths and pulls back on the first big flare-up, saving the cathartic, chaotic explosion for the very end. In a statement, Yanya said, “’Rid of Me”’haunted me for many years after I first heard it, but in a comforting kind...
Anton Fier, Drummer for the Feelies and Lounge Lizards, Dies at 66
Anton Fier, drummer for bands including the Feelies, the Lounge Lizards, and the Golden Palominos, has died. Fier’s bandmates in the Feelies confirmed the news, paying tribute to Fier in a statement shared with Pitchfork. He was 66 years old. “Last evening, we received the sad news of Anton’s...
10 Best Goth Metal Albums, Chosen by Hoaxed
Hoaxed are a dark rock/metal duo hailing from Portland, Oregon and they're here to dive into their picks for the 10 Best Goth Metal Albums. Formed in 2020, the band generated a fair amount of buzz the following year with the release of their self-titled EP, which features the standout track "Candle Master" and earlier this year, they introduced themselves to U.S. crowds as the opener on Amorphis' headlining tour with special guest Sylvaine.
Decide
Joe Keery knows what you are probably thinking—another actor with a musical side project? Ugh. To Keery’s credit, making music is more than a passing vanity project; before he found life-altering fame playing Steve Harrington, the reformed bad boy of Stranger Things, he played guitar in the Chicago psych-rock band Post Animal. Over the last few years, in between roles as a murderous rideshare driver and a beleagured video game designer, he’s been kicking around a solo synth-pop project called Djo. As suggested by the moniker, which is pronounced like his first name, it’s still him—but with a wink.
When the Wind Forgets Your Name
Doug Martsch remains committed to deflating his own myth. For decades the Built to Spill frontman has shot down any suggestion that he’s a particularly notable songwriter or a great musician. “I’m not very good at guitar playing,” he insisted in a recent interview, his latest effort to downplay the achievement of architecting three of the defining indie rock albums of the 1990s. Whatever greatness fans hear in his music, Martsch contends he doesn’t.
Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve Dating Chainsmokers Singer Drew Taggart: It Started As A ‘Fling’
It’s almost cuffing season, and Eve Jobs and Drew Taggart reportedly have started a relationship with each other! The model, who is also Steve Jobs’ daughter, and The Chainsmokers frontman have started dating after starting to see each other over the summer, a source told Us Weekly. The insider said that even though the pair’s relationship started as a “casual summer fling,” they have been “having fun” with each other.
Pitchfork London Adds Final Wave of Artists
Pitchfork is delighted to announce the final wave of artists for the second edition of its London festival, taking place across the city from November 9 to 13. Kae Tempest, Danny L Harle, I. JORDAN, Lucinda Chua, LCY, and Samia all join the lineup. Previously announced artists include Animal Collective, Faye Webster, Jenny Hval, Cate Le Bon, William Basinski, and Black Country, New Road.
demon time
Move over Calvin Harris, it’s Alex Crossan’s shot at a breezy, good vibes record with high-flying collaborators paging in from around the globe. Whereas the precocious British producer’s 2017 debut as Mura Masa was a tropical-sounding homage to the London underground, and his 2020 follow-up was a collection of scruffy guitar anthems that proclaimed his generation’s disaffectedness, his third album, demon time, skips out on a big concept. Dejected during lockdown, the 26-year-old Crossan made some contemplative, inward-looking songs that he wasn’t quite happy with. Then a 2000s UK garage hit steered him toward revelation: “I started remembering what it felt like to be excited about music where the essence of it is just [having] a good time, that doesn’t have to say something remarkable about the human condition.”
Pitchfork
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0