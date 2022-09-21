Read full article on original website
WCTV
Suspect flees from MCSO deputy on I-10, caught after brief chase Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect fled from a traffic stop on Interstate 10 Saturday, igniting a high-speed chase involving multiple agencies. According to a Facebook post from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect initially pulled over and followed orders from the deputy. The suspect eventually started to...
wfxl.com
Omega man sentenced for assaulting an officer, terroristic treats in Cook County
An Omega man was sentenced in August following a 2018 assault on a police officer in Cook County. Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase L. Studstill announced that 31-year-old Clyde Hamby, Jr., of Omega, was sentenced August 24, for felony charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
WCTV
Man arrested on five counts of attempted homicide in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that left a woman seriously injured on Wednesday night. 18-year-old Dylan Riley is facing five counts of second-degree attempted homicide, said police. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the incident unfolded around 7:30 p.m. at an...
WALB 10
Cairo man sentenced to prison for major drug conspiracy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo man involved in a high-volume methamphetamine distribution ring was sentenced to prison Friday afternoon after admitting to his role in the conspiracy, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Joseph Jones, aka Bae, 31, was sentenced to serve...
wfxl.com
Moultrie man sentenced for more than 50 years in 2021 Cook County shooting
A man will remain behind bars after a plea was entered in the July Term of Court. Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase L. Studstill announced that 45-year-old James Avery, of Moultrie, was sentenced July 28, on felony charges of two counts of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
southgatv.com
Cairo meth dealer off to prison
ALBANY, GA – A southwest Georgia resident involved in a high-volume methamphetamine distribution ring was sentenced to prison this afternoon after admitting to his role in the conspiracy. Joseph Jones aka Bae, 31, of Cairo, was sentenced to serve 360 months in prison to be followed by five years...
Tallahassee Police Department makes arrest in 2020 murder case
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Wednesday that it made an arrest in an alleged homicide incident that occurred in 2020.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation requested to investigate death in Cairo
The Cairo Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist it in a death investigation of an 18 year old.
‘An egregious abuse of power’: Georgia correctional officers sentenced for handcuffed inmate beating
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) — Four former deputy and supervisory correctional officers for Valdosta State Prison were sentenced for the beating of a handcuffed inmate, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Georgia. Lieutenant Geary Staten, 31, and Sergeant Patrick Sharpe, 30, along with Deputy Correctional Officers Brian Ford, 25, and Jamal […]
Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigating video with minors
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it is investigating a video that is circulating among local middle school students on social media.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police Department investigating a shooting in west Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2700 block of Pecan Road just before 7:30 p.m. A vehicle with multiple occupants was struck by gunfire several times as it traveled down the road. One female passenger sustained serious injuries as a result of the shooting. No other injuries have been reported.
wfxl.com
Three arrested for assault, terroristic threats in Valdosta
Three people are in jail in Valdosta following an assault. Shortly after 2 a.m. on September 19, Valdosta police responded to the 800 block of South Fry Street after a citizen reported being assaulted. The officer spoke with two victims who stated that known offenders had physically assaulted them and...
One killed in Wednesday morning crash
An adult male has died from injuries sustained in a crash that occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
WALB 10
16-year-old charged after Valdosta teen shot to death
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 16-year-old is facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of another teenager, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). The 16-year-old is facing malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm possession charges in connection to the death of Jaybrie Hampton, 15. The...
ecbpublishing.com
Do You Remember? A Look at September
The days of September are quickly passing, and autumn is upon us. It’s a perfect time to stop, smell the freshness in the air, and reminisce about some of the Septembers in our county’s history. September has always been a busy month, but September of 1925 was a...
WCTV
Officials to address troublesome intersection in Gadsden County
Campus event highlights mental health as part of suicide prevention month. Nearly 20 different vendors set up on the grounds of Landis Green at FSU with one goal in mind, to support and educate those in attendance. Florida department of corrections recruiting amid major staff shortage. Updated: 10 hours ago.
WCTV
Suspect arrested in Tallahassee double homicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect is in custody for a double homicide at a Tallahassee apartment complex. Police say 24-year-old De Ante Green was arrested Friday for his involvement in a Sept. 9 shooting at Plato’s Villas at San Marcos Apartments. Officers arriving at the apartments on West Tharpe St. found two men dead inside an apartment.
thefamuanonline.com
Cobb making history in Midway
One woman of color is dominating in a typical man’s profession, not too far from FAMU. On Sept. 8, Kristi Cobb — a two-time alumna of FAMU — was sworn in as Midway’s first female police chief. This memorable event took place a month after her one-year anniversary of being named captain of Midway’s Police Department.
FDLE searches for woman who possibly took missing 2-year-old
Authorities in Florida are searching for a woman who is believed to be traveling with a missing child out of Jefferson County.
ecbpublishing.com
Meet local author Cindy Roe Littlejohn at “Who We Were” book signing event
Local author Cindy Roe Littlejohn will sign copies of her novel, Palmetto Pioneers, The Emigrants, at the Jefferson County Courthouse in the Courtroom, on Monday, Oct. 3, beginning at 7 p.m., in Monticello. The event is free to attend, and books will be available for purchase. This book signing, held...
