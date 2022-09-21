LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Coming off the success of Bourbon and Beyond, bourbon’s connection to rock music has never been more obvious. “Bourbon has always been backstage with these bands whether it was Rebel Yell, or even Jack Daniels or Jim Beam,” Bourbon curator and author Fred Minnick said. “Music and bourbon have been tied at the hip for a very long time. The difference between now and 40 years ago is the managers of these bands look at these as opportunities to start their own brands.”

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO