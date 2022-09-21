Read full article on original website
Tyler Gerth Memorial photography contest open through Oct. 7
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tyler Gerth Foundation is celebrating the life of Tyler Gerth through a photography contest open to all Olmsted Park enthusiasts. The contest is open through Oct. 7. Working with local organizations, the Tyler Gerth Foundation efforts to advocate for a more equitable world for the next generation through projects focused on education, collaboration and unification, a release said.
NULU Fest returns to East Market Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A good old-fashioned block party is happening soon in Louisville. Grab some food, drinks, and listen to live music at the 12th annual NULU Fest on East Market Street on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. WAVE News reporter Olivia Russell went axe throwing Friday...
Revitalization project hurting New Albany business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Main Street revitalization project has begun. The purpose of the project is to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and bring in new businesses. But for some of the businesses owners already there, it’s been a headache. Christian Johnson is the owner...
St. Luke UCC’s Oktoberfest is back
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville tradition is back in full force this weekend. St. Luke’s United Church of Christ is kicking off its Oktoberfest again on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The meal is $12 if you dine in and $10 for carry-out. There will be...
Man walking on railroad tracks struck by train
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a train in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. Around 2:20 a.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police officers were called to the area of E. Chestnut and Wenzel on a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a train. They found an injured man who had been hit while walking on the tracks.
Louder than Life fans line up for private labels released by their favorite band
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Coming off the success of Bourbon and Beyond, bourbon’s connection to rock music has never been more obvious. “Bourbon has always been backstage with these bands whether it was Rebel Yell, or even Jack Daniels or Jim Beam,” Bourbon curator and author Fred Minnick said. “Music and bourbon have been tied at the hip for a very long time. The difference between now and 40 years ago is the managers of these bands look at these as opportunities to start their own brands.”
Resurfacing project complete; I-71 south reopens 3 days ahead of schedule
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Interstate 71 south in Louisville has reopened after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet closed the five-mile stretch between I-265 and I-264 to allow crews to complete a $7.6 million asphalt resurfacing project. “We are pleased to announce that I-71 will reopen this morning, ahead of schedule,” Matt...
Louisville mother ‘riding to save lives’, raise awareness of opioid overdose
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville mother who lost her son after he was given a fentanyl-laced pill that he thought was Xanax is raising awareness to local parents during National Recovery month. According to the release, Julie Hofmans will ride in memory of her son Wyatt in “The Pace”...
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Beechmont neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the Beechmont neighborhood Friday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 5000 block of South 4th Street. Louisville Metro officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville...
Free narcan at Louder than Life from Metro Department of Health and Wellness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is offering free narcan at Louder than Life. According to a Facebook post from the Department of Health and Wellness, anyone attending Louder than Life this weekend is able to pickup narcan at any of their locations.
Louisville woman identified in Newberg neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been identified as a victim of a homicide this week. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report of someone down in the Newberg neighborhood. Officers then found a woman dead on Rangeland Road on Wednesday around noon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s...
UofL Health’s ‘first in Kentucky’ vascular surgery helps saves woman’s life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wearing a big smile, Rena Cole poses for a picture. She’s in a conference room on Floor 15 of UofL Health’s Heart Hospital, standing alongside her husband Jim Cole, and the three men who helped save her life. “She could barely talk,” Dr. Abindra...
Family and friends remember JCPS bus driver who was shot and killed a year ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been one year since Terry Smith Jr was killed. He was a JCPS bus driver who was shot while driving to work on the Watterson Expressway. Saturday, family and friends hosted a memorial for him. It was an emotional afternoon as everyone shared their...
JCPS buses return to normal operation after ‘brief hold’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All Jefferson County Public School buses have returned to normal operations after a brief hold Thursday afternoon. According to a letter from JCPS, all buses temporarily stopped operations Thursday due to a brief hold but have since returned to normal operations. This hold did cause delays...
Road closure for emergency repair to restrict downtown traffic flow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A portion of South Third Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard will be shut down beginning Monday or an emergency repair of a sewer line running beneath the pavement. Third Street will close to through traffic between W. Liberty and Guthrie streets starting Monday morning. West...
Baptist Health hosts curbside flu shots clinic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, Baptist Health will offer curbside flu shots to anyone nine years or older. Hours at all locations are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are not necessary. Below are the following days and locations offering the clinics. Saturday, Oct. 1:. Baptist...
Attempted carjacking in Taylor Berry neighborhood sends man to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 18-year-old woman asked a man for a ride, then allegedly tried to steal his car with his daughter inside. It happened 4:30 Thursday afternoon in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. The woman crashed the car into an auto repair business where one man was hurt. “Boom,” witness...
LMPD: Investigation underway after man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Jacobs neighborhood early Saturday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers responded to the 3000 block of Manslick Road on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Officers arrived and...
Update: All I-65 South lanes reopen, three people taken to hospital
UPDATE: All lanes are back open on I-65 South before I-265 in Jefferson County as of 10 a.m. LMPD Traffic Unit is still investigating the three-vehicle collision that caused three people to be taken to UofL Hospital. Two of them are in critical condition. UPDATE: Only the right two lanes...
