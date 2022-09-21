ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

Tyler Gerth Memorial photography contest open through Oct. 7

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tyler Gerth Foundation is celebrating the life of Tyler Gerth through a photography contest open to all Olmsted Park enthusiasts. The contest is open through Oct. 7. Working with local organizations, the Tyler Gerth Foundation efforts to advocate for a more equitable world for the next generation through projects focused on education, collaboration and unification, a release said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

NULU Fest returns to East Market Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A good old-fashioned block party is happening soon in Louisville. Grab some food, drinks, and listen to live music at the 12th annual NULU Fest on East Market Street on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. WAVE News reporter Olivia Russell went axe throwing Friday...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Revitalization project hurting New Albany business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Main Street revitalization project has begun. The purpose of the project is to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and bring in new businesses. But for some of the businesses owners already there, it’s been a headache. Christian Johnson is the owner...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

St. Luke UCC’s Oktoberfest is back

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville tradition is back in full force this weekend. St. Luke’s United Church of Christ is kicking off its Oktoberfest again on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The meal is $12 if you dine in and $10 for carry-out. There will be...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Food & Drinks
Louisville, KY
Restaurants
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
Local
Kentucky Restaurants
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Man walking on railroad tracks struck by train

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a train in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. Around 2:20 a.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police officers were called to the area of E. Chestnut and Wenzel on a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a train. They found an injured man who had been hit while walking on the tracks.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louder than Life fans line up for private labels released by their favorite band

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Coming off the success of Bourbon and Beyond, bourbon’s connection to rock music has never been more obvious. “Bourbon has always been backstage with these bands whether it was Rebel Yell, or even Jack Daniels or Jim Beam,” Bourbon curator and author Fred Minnick said. “Music and bourbon have been tied at the hip for a very long time. The difference between now and 40 years ago is the managers of these bands look at these as opportunities to start their own brands.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Resurfacing project complete; I-71 south reopens 3 days ahead of schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Interstate 71 south in Louisville has reopened after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet closed the five-mile stretch between I-265 and I-264 to allow crews to complete a $7.6 million asphalt resurfacing project. “We are pleased to announce that I-71 will reopen this morning, ahead of schedule,” Matt...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Brewery#Birthday Party#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Bar Info#Atrium Brewing#Wave News
Wave 3

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Beechmont neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the Beechmont neighborhood Friday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 5000 block of South 4th Street. Louisville Metro officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville woman identified in Newberg neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been identified as a victim of a homicide this week. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report of someone down in the Newberg neighborhood. Officers then found a woman dead on Rangeland Road on Wednesday around noon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Wave 3

JCPS buses return to normal operation after ‘brief hold’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All Jefferson County Public School buses have returned to normal operations after a brief hold Thursday afternoon. According to a letter from JCPS, all buses temporarily stopped operations Thursday due to a brief hold but have since returned to normal operations. This hold did cause delays...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Road closure for emergency repair to restrict downtown traffic flow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A portion of South Third Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard will be shut down beginning Monday or an emergency repair of a sewer line running beneath the pavement. Third Street will close to through traffic between W. Liberty and Guthrie streets starting Monday morning. West...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Baptist Health hosts curbside flu shots clinic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, Baptist Health will offer curbside flu shots to anyone nine years or older. Hours at all locations are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are not necessary. Below are the following days and locations offering the clinics. Saturday, Oct. 1:. Baptist...
BRANDENBURG, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy