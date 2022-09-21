Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Two women shot in Manheim Borough, shooter now in custody
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have arrested the man responsible for a shooting that injured two women which occurred this morning at 3:14 a.m. on the 100 block of South Pitt Street, according to Manheim Borough Police Department. Officers say they were initially called to the scene for...
local21news.com
Construction vehicle smashes into house in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a vehicle accident that involved a heavy piece of machinery crashing into a home under construction, according to Lititz Fire Company. Fire crews say that the incident occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. on September 20 at a...
local21news.com
Four shot at an early morning Harrisburg party, two in critical condition
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for whoever is responsible for the shooting that occurred in Harrisburg this morning at around 5:00 a.m. on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street. According to Harrisburg Police, the shooting had happened at an after hours party early this morning in Harrisburg.
local21news.com
17-Year-Old Alan Jay Meyers to Remain in Luzerne County Correctional Facility
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough, ruled that, 17 -year-old Alan Jay Meyers will remain at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Wilkes-Barre. Meyers was charged as an adult by Pennsylvania State Police with fatally shooting 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich, a Hazleton Area senior.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
local21news.com
Young man dies in York City shooting this morning, police seek answers
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are searching for details in a homicide case that occurred on the 400 block of Wallace Street this morning at about 12:43 a.m. According to York City Police, authorities were sent to the scene for a reported shooting. Upon arriving, police say that...
local21news.com
Dauphin County DA's office set to review convictions of inmates
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Dauphin County District Attorney's office has launched a 'Conviction Integrity Unit' that will begin reviewing convictions of people still in prison. While thousands of letters come in claiming innocence, he says the team will only examine cases that fulfill specific requirements. These are...
local21news.com
Thieves drag Boscov's employee with getaway car in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Springettsbury Township Police Department (STPD) are trying to find the individuals responsible for a retail theft at a Boscov's that ended in an employee being dragged by their vehicle. Police say that the two pictured had stolen over $600 of merchandise on September 12...
local21news.com
Preliminary hearing for man involved in 1975 Lindy Biechler killing
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — David Sinopoli will now face a count of criminal homicide after a preliminary hearing was conducted on Thursday. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, the evidence presented at the hearing had been previously disputed between the prosecution and defense as to whether or not it would be able to be used during the trial.
IN THIS ARTICLE
local21news.com
345 grams of fentanyl seized after three Lancaster men lead police on chase
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Indiana arrested three Lancaster County men following a police pursuit, after seizing over $6,000 and numerous drugs, including 345 grams of fentanyl. In an official press release from Indiana State Police, officials say that Gas City Police attempted to conduct a traffic...
local21news.com
UPDATE | Vehicle fire cleared and all lanes open on I-83 South, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The car fire that occurred almost an hour ago has now been cleared and all lanes have been opened on I-83 South. 511 PA does say however, to expect "residual delays." PREVIOUS COVERAGE | A reported vehicle fire has caused a traffic...
local21news.com
Several detained: Large amounts of drugs, five firearms, and cash seized police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A search for a wanted man led to the arrest of four men on drug and gun charges in York City, police said. Police arrested Matthew Hughes, 24, while serving a warrant on Wednesday. The execution of the warrant was a joint effort by the members of the York City Police Violence Intervention Unit, York City Spec-Ops Division, York County District Attorney's Office, and the York County Drug Task Force.
local21news.com
Identity of motorcyclist killed in York Co. crash revealed
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has officially identified the victim and released details in the fatal crash that occurred on September 22 at around 3:57 p.m. The accident had happened on Woodbine Road intersecting with Church Road, when a motorcyclist was heading southbound and lost...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
local21news.com
Police: Two men injured in shooting on Derry St.
HARRISBURG — Two men suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of Derry Street on Wednesday night just before 8 p.m., and police say no suspects have been identified. Harrisburg police said both men were taken to the hospital, and they were alert and talking before being transported....
local21news.com
Gambling mother leaves child in car for just under an hour
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 36-year-old Lititz woman was charged by Ephrata Police for endangering the welfare of a child. Melissa L. Heyman was gambling on a skill machine inside a convenience store on the 500 block of West Main Street while her one-year-old child was sleeping in her car, according to Ephrata police.
local21news.com
Food Action Day: Central Penn Food Bank spreads awareness
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Central Pennsylvania food bank is recognizing and spreading awareness about Food Action Day, an effort to end hunger for the folks in central PA. According to Central Penn Food Bank, in Pennsylvania, 1 in 11 people are facing hunger with 1 in 7 being children.
local21news.com
Lois Lehrman Grass Day announced by the City of Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Mayor Wanda Williams has declared Friday as Lois Lehrman Grass Day in Harrisburg. Grass, a visionary and influential leader all across Harrisburg, had used her charity to create and up-keep multiple Harrisburg institutions, such as:. The Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts,. Jewish Family...
local21news.com
First six weeks of school completed and Texas schools still searching for enough teachers
Six weeks into the new school year and public schools across Texas are still struggling to have a teacher for every classroom. On Friday, school administrators shared what they're doing to recruit teachers while admitting teaching is not as attractive a career as it used to be. Education advocates tell...
local21news.com
Harrisburg daycare center expands its Strawberry Square location
HARRISBURG, Pa. — While many daycares and child centers across the country struggle to find and keep employees, the same doesn’t seem true for Best Friends Day Care in downtown Harrisburg. The daycare recently expanded its Strawberry Square location and celebrated the opening of its new infant room...
local21news.com
Pennsylvania experts offer foliage tips for residents and travelers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WOLF) — It's that time of year when the leaves change and Pennsylvania bursts into Autumn colors. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) again is making its experts available to serve as regional advisers, offering tips and resources to help residents and visitors experience colorful autumn in a variety of ways across the commonwealth highlighting some of the world’s most beautiful and diverse fall foliage.
local21news.com
Construction underway for new hotel in the Poconos
POCONO TWP, MONROE COUNTY - WOLF — Construction has started for The Swiftwater of the Pocono Mountains. The hotel will be an upscale, 100-room boutique hotel behind the Desaki restaurant. As reported by the Pocono Television Network, the building will be designed to be unique to the Pocono Mountains.
Comments / 0