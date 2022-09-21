Biden to UN: ‘Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets’ of body’s charter, with ‘brutal, needless war’ in Ukraine

Canadian troops had to join recovery efforts over the weekend as the storm Fiona hit eastern Canadian provinces, sweeping away houses in Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, and Quebec and pulling roofs off structures. “I’m seeing homes in the ocean, I’m seeing rubble floating all over the place— it’s complete and utter destruction,” René J. Roy, a chief editor at Wreckhouse Press, told the Associated Press. “There’s an apartment that is gone.” Officials did not say how many troops would join the recovery efforts, but the troops would help move fallen debris and clear the way for transportation to resume. The post-storm chaos forced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to cancel his trip to Japan for Shinzo Abe’s funeral. “We are seeing devastating images coming out of Port aux Basques,” Trudeau said. “There are people who see their houses destroyed, people who are very worried—we will be there for you.”Read it at Associated Press

