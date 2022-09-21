Read full article on original website
In Style
King Charles Will Reportedly Wait Until After Prince Harry’s Media Projects Are Released to Finalize Archie and Lilibet’s Royal Titles
Shortly after news broke that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were reportedly “furious” over their children’s denied HRH status, new details on what exactly is stalling King Charles III’s decision have been revealed. Despite the fact that the Sussex children, Archie and Lilibet, automatically adopted the...
Finally Free?! Khloé Kardashian Sparks Dating Rumors After Kozying Up To ‘365 Days’ Actor Michele Morrone
After seeing her latest Tristan Thompson betrayal playing out on Season 2 of 'The Kardashians,' Khloé Kardashian fans think the reality star might finally be moving on.
Tyler Perry Shares What He Learned By Offering Home To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
The actor and filmmaker said he's come to view the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a source of inspiration for his own life.
Strictly’s Jayde Adams gets stuck in tearaway costume in hilarious behind-the-scenes clip
Jayde Adams has shared a behind-the-scenes clip from a costume malfunction ahead of her first Strictly Come Dancing performance.Saturday (24 September) night’s first live show saw the stand-up comedian competing alongside her fellow contestants for the first time, performing a Samba to “Dirrty” by Christina Aguilera with partner Karen Hauer.The routine began with Adams in a cleaning cupboard, before walking forward and ripping off her boilersuit to reveal a black dress.However, in a clip shared to her Instagram on Sunday (25 September), the comedian’s original costume failed to tear away.Adams saw the funny side and doubled over with laughter,...
