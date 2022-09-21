Read full article on original website
One Chicago’s Most Heartbreaking Exits: Colin Donnell, Sophia Bush and More
If there’s one thing Dick Wolf isn’t afraid of, it’s killing off a beloved character. A fact that fans of the One Chicago universe — ie. Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. — know all too well. The franchise kicked off in 2012 with Chicago Fire; after its success, Chicago P.D. was launched in […]
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
‘Chicago P.D.’ Showrunner on How Jesse Lee Soffer’s Exit Will Stay True to His Character and the Major Challenges Ahead for Hailey
The world of “Chicago P.D.” will look a bit different midway through Season 10 as Jesse Lee Soffer will say goodbye. While viewers are disappointed about the actor, who has portrayed Jay Halstead since the series’ debut, leaving the show, showrunner Gwen Sigan is focused on writing the big shift. “We’re all very sad about it. Jesse’s meant so much to this show, and you couldn’t ask for more professional and kind person to work with. So we’re all going to be so devastated,” she told Variety ahead of Wednesday’s premiere. “I think it just what he brings to the show...
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
One Chicago Stars Who Left the Franchise: Where Are They Now?
Revolving door! The One Chicago franchise is known for its frequent exits at this point, but Sophia Bush, Monica Raymund, Colin Donnell and more stars have not slowed down since walking away from Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire and Chicago Med. The One Tree Hill alum, for one, spoke out about her departure from Chicago P.D. after season 4. “I realized that as […]
Inside Her Will: Did Queen Elizabeth Leave Any Of Her $447 Million Fortune To Estranged Grandson Prince Harry?
The monarchy as a whole might be worth $88 billion, but Queen Elizabeth was rich on her own. With her family's ongoing feud continuing after her death, RadarOnline.com is breaking the door open on her estimated $447 million and how it might be divided among the royals, including her estranged grandson Prince Harry.
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns
Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left. Another one returned. Fans were upset, then happy. Guy Lockard was the biggest name to depart Chicago Med. He played Dr. Dylan Scott, the character with the rich back story. He was the local son who started as a policeman, just like his father. But he gave up that life to become a pediatrician. Lockard joined Chicago Med for the premiere of season seven.
ComicBook
Chicago P.D. Star Breaks Silence on Jesse Lee Soffer's Shocking Exit
The world of Chicago P.D. is about to get a surprising upset in this upcoming season, with the news that Jesse Lee Soffer will be exiting the show in Season 10. Soffer has portrayed Detective Jay Halstead since the Season 2 premiere of Chicago Fire, and has appeared in all 187 episodes of Chicago P.D. thus far. Along the way, Soffer's portrayal of Halstead became a bonafide fan favorite, in part thanks to his romance with Tracy Spiridakos' Hailey Upton. In a recent post to her social media, Spiridakos broke her silence on Soffer's upcoming exit, and thanked her onscreen husband for his "kindness... guidance... and friendship."
Ice-T Jokes He Had to 'Check on My Pulse' After Learning Kelli Giddish Was Leaving SVU
Ice-T tells PEOPLE calls "from higher up" resulted in Giddish's exit from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, but he added "I'm not even sure she's gone until they shoot that episode" Ice-T is not quite ready to say goodbye to his Law & Order: Special Victims Unit costar Kelli Giddish. The rapper and actor, 64, opened up to PEOPLE about Giddish's departure from the show on Monday at the Law & Order premiere event in New York City. "It's a sad thing," he acknowledged. "Me and Kelli were...
Here’s the Real Reason Christopher Meloni Left ‘SVU’ & Why He Came Back
Since he put down his badge as Detective Elliot Stabler, fans have wondered why Christopher Meloni left SVU and why he came back for its spinoff, Organized Crime. Meloni made his debut as Detective Stabler in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. The show followed Stabler and his partner, Detective Olivia Benson, as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department. Meloni starred on the series for 12 seasons until he left in May 2011. Watch ‘Law & Order’ $0+ Buy Now However, that wasn’t the last...
Chicago Fire Showrunners Open Up About What's Next For Severide's Dangerous Storyline And That (Spoiler) Cameo In Season 11 Premiere
Chicago Fire has more danger in store for Severide beyond his job as Squad lieutenant, and the co-showrunners opened up about the Season 11 premiere (and the cameo)!
startattle.com
Chicago Fire (Season 11 Episode 1) “Hold on Tight”, trailer, release date
Kidd and Severide’s honeymoon is interrupted by a dangerous person from their past. Startattle.com – Chicago Fire | NBC. Kidd’s former academy classmate joins Firehouse 51. Brett and Violet reflect on their relationships. Network: NBC. Episode title: “Hold on Tight”. Release date: September 21, 2022 at...
‘Chicago P.D.’s Jason Beghe Admits Halstead’s Exit Feels ‘Like A Death In The Family’
Chicago P.D. returns for season 10 on September 21 and significant changes are ahead. Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Det. Jay Halstead, will be leaving the hit NBC series at some point in the upcoming tenth season. Jason Beghe explained how Halstead’s exit will impact all of Intelligence. “For...
Finally Free?! Khloé Kardashian Sparks Dating Rumors After Kozying Up To ‘365 Days’ Actor Michele Morrone
After seeing her latest Tristan Thompson betrayal playing out on Season 2 of 'The Kardashians,' Khloé Kardashian fans think the reality star might finally be moving on.
Popculture
'Chicago Med' Season 8 Premiere Features Surprise Return of Fan-Favorite
America's Next Top Model alum Yaya DeCosta made a surprise return to Chicago Med. Season 8 featured her beloved character of Dr. April Sexton, with the possibility of her becoming a permanent star again. DaCosta left the medical drama at the end of its sixth season. She later appeared as the title character on FOX's nighttime soap opera, Our Kind of People. The show was canceled after one season. Her unexpected departure from Chicago Med left the writers scrambling with how to transition. "We had to make sure that their arcs last season set them both up for surprising but understandable departures from the show," co-showrunner Diane Frolov told Entertainment Tonight in 2021. last "We also had to set up that the characters they were closest to -- Will, Crockett, and Ethan -- were emotionally poised to rebuild their lives after Natalie and April had left. Ethan misses April and will always have feelings for her, but that won't impede him from having strong romantic relationships in the future," co-showrunner Andy Schneider added.
Popculture
Meet Jerome Flynn, the Next Actor Joining the 'Yellowstone' Universe
One of the stars of the new Yellowstone prequel 1923 will be very familiar to fans of Game of Thrones. Jerome Flynn has been cast in the Western drama after playing the sellsword Bronn for years on Game of Thrones. Read on for a quick introduction to the actor for new fans.
Popculture
Ellen DeGeneres Just Took a Massive 'L' in Wake of Her Talk Show Ending
HBO Max has removed two of Ellen DeGeneres' shows from its catalog – Ellen's Next Great Designer and Little Ellen. These cancellations come after the controversial end to DeGeneres' longtime talk show, but they were not technically related. Instead, these were more victims of HBO Max's cuts during its parent company's merger with Discovery Inc.
Popculture
Beloved Emmy-Winning Sitcom Leaving Netflix Next Month for Hulu
Netflix has tons of great content but the streamer is losing a hugely popular, and Emmy-winning, comedy series that is moving to Hulu. Deadline reports that all six seasons of Schitt's Creek are leaving Netflix on Oct. 2, but will pop back up on Hulu the next day, Oct. 3. This makes just one more in a string of big comedies, such as The Office and Friends, being pulled from Netflix and moved to another streaming service.
Popculture
FX on Hulu Renews Popular Sitcom for Third Season
FX and Hulu are heading back to Oklahoma. FX's hit series Reservation Dogs has officially been renewed for Season 3, according to Deadline. The season renewal for the series, which airs exclusively on FX on Hulu, was handed out ahead of the show's Season 2 finale on Sept. 28. Created...
