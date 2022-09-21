America's Next Top Model alum Yaya DeCosta made a surprise return to Chicago Med. Season 8 featured her beloved character of Dr. April Sexton, with the possibility of her becoming a permanent star again. DaCosta left the medical drama at the end of its sixth season. She later appeared as the title character on FOX's nighttime soap opera, Our Kind of People. The show was canceled after one season. Her unexpected departure from Chicago Med left the writers scrambling with how to transition. "We had to make sure that their arcs last season set them both up for surprising but understandable departures from the show," co-showrunner Diane Frolov told Entertainment Tonight in 2021. last "We also had to set up that the characters they were closest to -- Will, Crockett, and Ethan -- were emotionally poised to rebuild their lives after Natalie and April had left. Ethan misses April and will always have feelings for her, but that won't impede him from having strong romantic relationships in the future," co-showrunner Andy Schneider added.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO