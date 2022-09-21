ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Chicago Med' Season 8 Premiere Features Surprise Return of Fan-Favorite

America's Next Top Model alum Yaya DeCosta made a surprise return to Chicago Med. Season 8 featured her beloved character of Dr. April Sexton, with the possibility of her becoming a permanent star again. DaCosta left the medical drama at the end of its sixth season. She later appeared as the title character on FOX's nighttime soap opera, Our Kind of People. The show was canceled after one season. Her unexpected departure from Chicago Med left the writers scrambling with how to transition. "We had to make sure that their arcs last season set them both up for surprising but understandable departures from the show," co-showrunner Diane Frolov told Entertainment Tonight in 2021. last "We also had to set up that the characters they were closest to -- Will, Crockett, and Ethan -- were emotionally poised to rebuild their lives after Natalie and April had left. Ethan misses April and will always have feelings for her, but that won't impede him from having strong romantic relationships in the future," co-showrunner Andy Schneider added.
Popculture

Beloved Emmy-Winning Sitcom Leaving Netflix Next Month for Hulu

Netflix has tons of great content but the streamer is losing a hugely popular, and Emmy-winning, comedy series that is moving to Hulu. Deadline reports that all six seasons of Schitt's Creek are leaving Netflix on Oct. 2, but will pop back up on Hulu the next day, Oct. 3. This makes just one more in a string of big comedies, such as The Office and Friends, being pulled from Netflix and moved to another streaming service.
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Star Joining 'La Brea' Season 2

One beloved Yellowstone actor is breaking away from Dutton Ranch and heading to the mysterious La Brea Tar Pits. Actor Martin Sensmeier, who has starred in various roles in Yellowstone and its prequel 1883, has been cast in the upcoming second season of La Brea, NBC's hit sci-fi drama. Debuting...
Popculture

Sylvester Stallone and Estranged Wife Jennifer Flavin Make Major Divorce Decision Amid Speculation

Sylvester Stallone and his estranged wife Jennifer Flavin have agreed to a "dignified, amicable" end of their marriage. Following news last month that the Rocky star's wife of 25 years had filed for divorce, both parties agreed in new documents filed in court that they would keep their divorce from getting contentious in the public eye out of concern for their family.
Popculture

Ellen DeGeneres Just Took a Massive 'L' in Wake of Her Talk Show Ending

HBO Max has removed two of Ellen DeGeneres' shows from its catalog – Ellen's Next Great Designer and Little Ellen. These cancellations come after the controversial end to DeGeneres' longtime talk show, but they were not technically related. Instead, these were more victims of HBO Max's cuts during its parent company's merger with Discovery Inc.
Popculture

FX on Hulu Renews Popular Sitcom for Third Season

FX and Hulu are heading back to Oklahoma. FX's hit series Reservation Dogs has officially been renewed for Season 3, according to Deadline. The season renewal for the series, which airs exclusively on FX on Hulu, was handed out ahead of the show's Season 2 finale on Sept. 28. Created...
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Hit With Multiple COVID Cases After Premiere

Dancing With the Stars Season 31 has already been hit by COVID. At least four cases of COVID were reported after the dance competition show's Sept. 19 premiere on Disney+, Deadline reports, as the show quickly took steps to stem the transmission of the virus. Dancing With the Stars employs more than 300 production employees behind the scenes, which is where the outbreak hit.
Popculture

HBO Turning Classic '80s Horror Movie Into a TV Show

Amid the Warner Bros. merger and dozens of HBO and HBO Max shows being halted and cancelled, the network has a new show in development. Deadline reports that David Cronenberg's Scanners is being turned into a series. The sci-fi horror film, released in 1981, was Cronenberg's breakout hit. In the film, "scanners" are psychics with unusual telepathic and telekinetic powers. It followed character Darryl Revok, played by Michael Ironside, as a renegade scanner, to wage a war against ConSec, a weapons, and security company. Stephen Lack played another scanner Cameron Vale, and is dispatched by ConSec to stop Revok.
Popculture

Viral Singer Greyson Chance Slams Ellen DeGeneres as 'Manipulative' and 'Opportunistic'

Greyson Chance says he was subjected to "manipulative, self-centered, and opportunistic" behavior from the woman who he believed would help him become a child star: Ellen DeGeneres. Chance is speaking out about his relationship with DeGeneres in Rolling Stone, revealing how he rejected an opportunity to appear on her show in its final weeks due to her allegedly "insanely manipulative" actions and then "completely abandoned" him later on.
Popculture

Super Bowl Halftime: Major Music Star Shuts Down Performance Rumors

One major music star is setting the record straight about performing at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. According to TMZ, Taylor Swift is not headlining the show despite speculation on social media. The speculation comes after fans thought the NFL dropped a few Easter eggs that hinted at Swift being the big performer. But TMZ spoke to sources with direct knowledge who said Swift is not performing at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona in February 2023.
Popculture

New Netflix Original Content Coming in October 2022

Fall is officially here, and Netflix welcomed in the new season by unveiling its full list of incoming titles for October 2022. Set to be marked with plenty of licensed content – 17 Again, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Labyrinth, to name a few – October will also see the streamer handing out plenty of treats in the form of new Netflix original content, with a total 91 Netflix original series, films, documentaries, and specials set to rollout next month, many of which are part of the 2022 Netflix & Chills lineup.
Popculture

'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Release Date, More Details Revealed at Netflix TUDUM Event

Netflix hosted another TUDUM virtual fan event on Saturday, and The Witcher franchise was arguably the main event. The burgeoning fantasy franchise got a three-minute segment to introduce to the cast and the plot line of The Witcher: Blood Origin. After months without any news on this highly-anticipated prequel, this was a huge boon to fans.
Popculture

Former WWE Star Paige Makes Surprise Appearance in AEW

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) received a major boost on Wednesday night. During AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in Queens, New York, Saraya, who went by Paige when she was with WWE, made a surprise appearance following the four-way match between Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb. As the crowd was giving her a huge reception, Saraya did her "this is my house" scream before embracing Storm and Athena, according to Wrestling Inc.
