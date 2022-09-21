ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

NBC Sports

Wilfork wants to address Patriots ahead of Ravens game

Vince Wilfork will be immortalized in New England when he is officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday. Before the ceremony, the two-time Super Bowl champion hopes to send a message to the team. At Gillette Stadium for his Patriots Hall red jacket fitting, Wilfork expressed his...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Jimmy G's hilarious memory from first play back as 49ers' QB

SANTA CLARA -- Understandably, there were a lot of things going through Jimmy Garoppolo’s mind when he came into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks for an injured Trey Lance. And even though he didn’t see a single training camp rep with the team this summer, the veteran...
NFL
NBC Sports

Bills' Micah Hyde out for rest of season due to neck injury

The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their top defensive players for the rest of the year. Safety Micah Hyde will be placed on injured reserve due to a recent neck injury, ending his season, according to his agent, Jack Bechta. Bechta said that Hyde is expected to make...
NFL
NBC Sports

Josh Jacobs will play Sunday

Pregame drills went well for Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. According to multiple reports, Jacobs is going to play against the Titans on Sunday afternoon. Jacobs was listed as questionable to play on Friday because of an illness and word on Sunday morning was that his work in a pregame workout would determine if he was part of the lineup for the matchup between the 0-2 teams.
NFL
Justin Britt
NBC Sports

Rams rule Cobie Durant, David Long out for Sunday

The Rams are thin at cornerback for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that Cobie Durant and David Long have been ruled out of the road contest. The Rams placed Troy Hill on injured reserve earlier this week, so their depth behind Jalen Ramsey will be put to the test this weekend.
NFL
NBC Sports

What eager Lance texted Shanahan right after ankle surgery

Programming Note: Catch the latest episode of "49ers Game Plan" when it airs Friday at 10:30 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area. It will take more than a season-ending ankle injury to slow down Trey Lance's drive to be better. Shortly after undergoing successful surgery last Monday, Lance already...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Alvin Kamara is expected to play, Taysom Hill is not

The Saints are set to get a key piece of their offense back for Sunday’s game against the Panthers. According to multiple reports, running back Alvin Kamara is set to play. Kamara did not play last week because of a rib injury and he was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Justin Herbert may get ultrasound-guided painkilling injection in his ribs

When Tyrod Taylor was the Chargers’ starting quarterback, he was forced out of a game just minutes before kickoff when a painkilling injection to his ribs punctured his lung. The Chargers do not want history to repeat itself today. That’s why, if Justin Herbert needs a painkilling injection in...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Pregame workout to determine Josh Jacobs' availability

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs made it to Nashville, but no one’s guaranteeing he’ll make it into Sunday’s lineup. Jacobs missed practice on Thursday and Friday because of an illness that also caused the Raiders to leave him behind when they flew to Tennessee on Friday. Jacobs was cleared to fly on Saturday to join the team, which suggests that the team believes he can play but there’s reportedly still some doubt on their end.
NFL
NBC Sports

This Patriots-Ravens hype video narrated by Vince Wilfork is awesome

The next chapter in one of the NFL's best rivalries -- the New England Patriots versus Baltimore Ravens -- will be written Sunday in a Week 3 game at Gillette Stadium. Both teams come into this game with a 1-1 record. The Patriots lost to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 before beating the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. The Ravens opened the season with a win over the New York Jets and then lost to the Dolphins in Week 2.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Eagles starting offensive lineman questionable vs. Commanders

Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson missed Friday’s practice with a foot injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Commanders. This is a surprise addition to the injury report. Dickerson was one of several players listed as limited on Thursday with rest designations, but then...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Rondale Moore out again for Cardinals

Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore will miss another game. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday that Moore has been ruled out for Sunday’s home game against the Rams. Moore has not played yet in 2022 because of a hamstring injury that he suffered in practice in the days before the season opener.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Panthers sign Raheem Blackshear off Bills practice squad

The Panthers added a running back to their 53-man roster on Thursday. The team announced the signing of Raheem Blackshear. Blackshear had been on the practice squad in Buffalo. Blackshear was undrafted out of Virginia Tech this year and ran 24 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns during the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Latest Week 3 injury update for Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

It sounds like the New England Patriots will be without their most reliable wide receiver when they host the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday's Week 3 game at Gillette Stadium. Veteran wideout Jakobi Meyers, who was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report with a knee issue, is not expected to play against the Ravens, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning.
BALTIMORE, MD

