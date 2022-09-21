Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Kevin Stefanski is first Browns head coach since Bill Belichick to beat Steelers three times
Kevin Stefanski is the 12th head coach of the Cleveland Browns since the franchise re-entered the NFL as an expansion team in 1999. And he’s the first of those 12 to earn three wins over the Steelers. Stefanski, who notched his third win over the Steelers on Thursday night,...
NBC Sports
Wilfork wants to address Patriots ahead of Ravens game
Vince Wilfork will be immortalized in New England when he is officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday. Before the ceremony, the two-time Super Bowl champion hopes to send a message to the team. At Gillette Stadium for his Patriots Hall red jacket fitting, Wilfork expressed his...
NBC Sports
Chukwuma Okorafor says he was “just playing ball” when he jumped on Anthony Walker
Steelers tackle Chukwuma Okorafor drew plenty of social media outrage — but not a penalty flag — when he jumped on a fallen Browns linebacker Anthony Walker on Thursday night. But Okorafor says he did nothing wrong. Okorafor engaged Walker on a block downfield when Walker fell awkwardly...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G's hilarious memory from first play back as 49ers' QB
SANTA CLARA -- Understandably, there were a lot of things going through Jimmy Garoppolo’s mind when he came into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks for an injured Trey Lance. And even though he didn’t see a single training camp rep with the team this summer, the veteran...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones: Amari Cooper is a real good player, the issue was how much we were paying him
The trade that sent Amari Cooper from Dallas to Cleveland this offseason is working out for the Browns. But the man who made the trade, Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones, says it will work out in the long term for the Cowboys as well. Jones said on 105.3...
NBC Sports
Bills' Micah Hyde out for rest of season due to neck injury
The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their top defensive players for the rest of the year. Safety Micah Hyde will be placed on injured reserve due to a recent neck injury, ending his season, according to his agent, Jack Bechta. Bechta said that Hyde is expected to make...
NFL injury report: Updates on Justin Herbert, George Kittle and more
The NFL injury report is always filled with some of the game’s best stars, leaving fans and fantasy football managers
NBC Sports
Josh Jacobs will play Sunday
Pregame drills went well for Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. According to multiple reports, Jacobs is going to play against the Titans on Sunday afternoon. Jacobs was listed as questionable to play on Friday because of an illness and word on Sunday morning was that his work in a pregame workout would determine if he was part of the lineup for the matchup between the 0-2 teams.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Broncos hire assistant coach to advise Nathaniel Hackett on game management
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has made several questionable game-management decisions in his first two games on the job, and now the team is trying to rectify the situation. The Broncos have hired Jerry Rosburg with the title of senior assistant, and he will sit in the booth during games...
NBC Sports
Rams rule Cobie Durant, David Long out for Sunday
The Rams are thin at cornerback for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that Cobie Durant and David Long have been ruled out of the road contest. The Rams placed Troy Hill on injured reserve earlier this week, so their depth behind Jalen Ramsey will be put to the test this weekend.
NBC Sports
What eager Lance texted Shanahan right after ankle surgery
Programming Note: Catch the latest episode of "49ers Game Plan" when it airs Friday at 10:30 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area. It will take more than a season-ending ankle injury to slow down Trey Lance's drive to be better. Shortly after undergoing successful surgery last Monday, Lance already...
NBC Sports
Alvin Kamara is expected to play, Taysom Hill is not
The Saints are set to get a key piece of their offense back for Sunday’s game against the Panthers. According to multiple reports, running back Alvin Kamara is set to play. Kamara did not play last week because of a rib injury and he was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Kadarius Toney doubtful; Azeez Ojulari, Kayvon Thibodeaux questionable for Monday night
The Giants list edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) as questionable for Monday Night Football against the Cowboys, but both appear on track to play. Thibodeaux told Jordan Raanan of ESPN after Saturday’s practice that he expects to make his NFL debut this week. “Oh yeah,...
NBC Sports
Justin Herbert may get ultrasound-guided painkilling injection in his ribs
When Tyrod Taylor was the Chargers’ starting quarterback, he was forced out of a game just minutes before kickoff when a painkilling injection to his ribs punctured his lung. The Chargers do not want history to repeat itself today. That’s why, if Justin Herbert needs a painkilling injection in...
NBC Sports
Report: Pregame workout to determine Josh Jacobs’ availability
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs made it to Nashville, but no one’s guaranteeing he’ll make it into Sunday’s lineup. Jacobs missed practice on Thursday and Friday because of an illness that also caused the Raiders to leave him behind when they flew to Tennessee on Friday. Jacobs was cleared to fly on Saturday to join the team, which suggests that the team believes he can play but there’s reportedly still some doubt on their end.
NBC Sports
This Patriots-Ravens hype video narrated by Vince Wilfork is awesome
The next chapter in one of the NFL's best rivalries -- the New England Patriots versus Baltimore Ravens -- will be written Sunday in a Week 3 game at Gillette Stadium. Both teams come into this game with a 1-1 record. The Patriots lost to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 before beating the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. The Ravens opened the season with a win over the New York Jets and then lost to the Dolphins in Week 2.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Eagles starting offensive lineman questionable vs. Commanders
Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson missed Friday’s practice with a foot injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Commanders. This is a surprise addition to the injury report. Dickerson was one of several players listed as limited on Thursday with rest designations, but then...
NBC Sports
Rondale Moore out again for Cardinals
Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore will miss another game. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday that Moore has been ruled out for Sunday’s home game against the Rams. Moore has not played yet in 2022 because of a hamstring injury that he suffered in practice in the days before the season opener.
NBC Sports
Panthers sign Raheem Blackshear off Bills practice squad
The Panthers added a running back to their 53-man roster on Thursday. The team announced the signing of Raheem Blackshear. Blackshear had been on the practice squad in Buffalo. Blackshear was undrafted out of Virginia Tech this year and ran 24 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns during the...
NBC Sports
Latest Week 3 injury update for Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers
It sounds like the New England Patriots will be without their most reliable wide receiver when they host the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday's Week 3 game at Gillette Stadium. Veteran wideout Jakobi Meyers, who was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report with a knee issue, is not expected to play against the Ravens, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning.
Comments / 0