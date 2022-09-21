Raiders running back Josh Jacobs made it to Nashville, but no one’s guaranteeing he’ll make it into Sunday’s lineup. Jacobs missed practice on Thursday and Friday because of an illness that also caused the Raiders to leave him behind when they flew to Tennessee on Friday. Jacobs was cleared to fly on Saturday to join the team, which suggests that the team believes he can play but there’s reportedly still some doubt on their end.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO