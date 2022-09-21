Mobile STEM labs come to OKCPS middle schools

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Middle school students are now able to better tap into their imaginations following a new program.

Devon Energy and the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation teamed up to bring mobile science, technology, engineering and math labs to all 13 Oklahoma City Public School middle schools and two fifth-grade centers.

“Today is a monumental day in the history of OKCPS,” said OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel. “Now, students graduating from elementary school will be able to extend their STEM education and have access to new tools designed for their growing minds. The district is truly grateful for the continued support and generosity from Devon and the Ripken Foundation.”

Devon and the Ripken Foundation have installed over 100 STEM centers in Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming.

“Devon wants to inspire future STEM leaders to build confidence and expand their creativity throughout their academic careers,” Rick Muncrief, president and CEO of Devon, said. “By continuing to invest in these children as they move from elementary school to middle school, we’re helping them further develop their critical thinking skills and instill a lifelong love of scientific learning.”

