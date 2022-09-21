Read full article on original website
“Their Town” Hits the Stage in Downtown Davenport
“Their Town” is now playing at The Mockingbird On Main in Downtown Davenport!. Inspired by Thorton Wilder’s classic, “Our Town,” “Their Town” presents life, marriage, and death in a small midwestern town. A day and a night go by as people just try to get by in the new century.
Fall Into Some Fun This Week With Your Iowa And Illinois FUN10!
Time to fall into some fun in the Illinois and Iowa Quad-Cities!. It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head...
Anime Club Drawing Attention Tonight At Moline Public Library
Interested in drawing attention to your favorite art form?. Then stop by the Kids Anime Club at the Moline Public Library! A fun drop-in program where you don’t have to read the same thing everyone else is reading – just come to watch anime, do a fun craft and talk with your fellow anime fans!
Rock Island’s Rozz Tox Hosting Algiers And Mountain Swallower TONIGHT!
ALGIERS (Matador Records):. “… Algiers’ gothic gospel funk finds the right balance of doomy melodrama, metallic Motown and floor-pounding post-punk.” – The Guardian. “their live show has been described as “recalling at various points PIL’s dub-style expansions, Afrobeat, industrial, no wave, free jazz, Suicide, the XTC of “Travels in Nihilon,” Nick Cave’s fire and brimstone, and musique concrète” – The Internet.
Deslondes Playing Sept. 27 At Iowa’s Raccoon Motel
Deslondes will be playing at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at Davenport’s Raccoon Motel. We shed old skin in order to evolve and move forward. We let go of who we were in the past and embrace who we’re meant to be now. The Deslondes have taken such steps as not only bandmates, but as brothers. The New Orleans quintet—Dan Cutler, Sam Doores, Riley Downing, Cameron Snyder, and John James Tourville—have weathered ups, downs, and everything in between only to strengthen the bond between them.
Pitch Black Manor Resurrected October 22
Pitch Black Manor, the Quad Cities first and only Goth band, is back from the dead after 27 years since their last live appearance! On October 22nd 2022, a monstrous resurrection will occur at Rozz-Tox in Rock Island!. THIS IS A COSTUME PARTY~ COME DRESSED TO SHOCK, STALK, AND GET...
It’s a Big Fat Greek Festival in Rock Island This Weekend!
Admission is $2.00 for adults and children 12 and under are free. The weekend will feature fine Greek cuisine, culture, music, dance and fun for the entire family. Get cultured in Rock Island! Opa!. Friday, September 16th from 4 PM – 11 PM. Saturday, September 17th from 11 AM...
Best-Selling Author Nickolas Butler Coming To Moline Public Library
Enjoy an evening with bestselling and award-winning author Nickolas Butler at the Moline Public Library, Thursday, October 6 at 6pm. Butler will read from his newest novel, Godspeed, and discuss his work. Books will be available for purchase after the presentation. Praised by novelist C.J. Box as a “page-turning, race-against-the-clock...
Illinois Business Owner Donates Books To Rock Island Students
Tamara Feldman, owner of the Artsy Bookworm book store in Rock Island started the campaign “Planting Books-Seeds 4 a Better Future”. She asked the community to step up and help out local kids. And they delivered! Through the donation campaign, Feldman was able to purchase enough books that...
9th Annual Fall Belgian Fest
The area’s biggest and best celebration of Belgian heritage is back in the Quad Cities! Take a trip to the heart of Moline Illinois, for some Olde Towne Flemish fun this weekend at the Fall Belgian Fest!. The 9th Annual Fall Belgian Fest returns to Stephens Park (7th Street...
Bettendorf Public Library to host an interesting look at the Quad Cities during 2020
The Quad Cities’ 2020 was filled with the pandemic, protests, the derecho, and much more. On Monday, September 26 at 7:00 PM, the Bettendorf Public Library and Midwest Writing Center will take a look back with a panel event of three local authors who are included in the anthology “These Interesting Times: Surviving 2020 in the Quad Cities.” The live event will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. No registration is required to attend for in person attendance. The event is also open to virtual remote attendance. Registration for virtual attendance is required in order to receive the login information. To register for remote participation, please visit http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/7220649 or call the Library at 563-344-4179.
Mo And Co Playing Outdoor Concert In Davenport Tonight
Free music from local artists will rock Davenport’s newest riverfront venue, Quinlan Court and tonight they feature Jef Spradley!. Front Street Brewery and local food trucks will be onsite for food and beverage purchases. Food trucks and beverages at 6:00 p.m. with music starting at 7:00 p.m. Learn more...
Find Fun Events In Illinois And Iowa With Your FUN10!
Fall is falling in as summer is stepping aside, and there’s plenty of fun to be had in Illinois and Iowa throughout the Quad-Cities during pumpkin spice season!. It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!
Great Food And Fun At Muscatine’s Food Truck Fight This Weekend!
Food Truck Fight® is coming back to Riverside Park in Muscatine, Iowa on Saturday, September 17!. Join us for a day of food trucks, live music, kids activities, game-day broadcast, beverage tent, and more! Enjoy food from local and regional food trucks and cast your vote for your favorite truck! We will crown a new Food Truck Fight Champion® at 7:00pm.
Opening Event For Mona Ritemon Art Exhibit Happening In Davenport This Weekend
West Davenport artist Mona Ritemon will be exhibiting her latest paintings an art reception and sale at the West Davenport Arts Council gallery wall of the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities in Davenport on Sunday, September 18th from 2 to 5 pm. Mona is both a visual and...
Matching Grant Goal Met for Galesburg Public Library Foundation
The Galesburg Public Library stands on stronger financial footing now that the Galesburg Community Foundation’s matching grant has been met. This year, The Galesburg Community Foundation (GCF) offered a 2:1 match grant challenge to the community to help. raise over $700,000 in funds for the new Galesburg Public Library....
Illinois’ Black Box Theatre Holding Auditions For ‘All Is Calm’
Another round of auditions for the Black Box Theatre’s production of All Is Calm is scheduled for September 17 from 1:00 to 2:30. The all accapella sung musical is written by Peter Rothstein with vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach and tells the story of The Western Front in World War I, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing “Stille Nacht.” Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it. All Is Calm will be music directed by Ron May and staged by Lora Adams.
Brown Bag Lunch live concerts returning to the Bettendorf Public Library
The Bettendorf Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch concert series is returning to a live format, kicking off the season on Friday, September 23rd at 12:00 p.m. with a 45-minute music performance. Brown Bag Lunch offers community members of all ages to bring a meal to enjoy alongside a free concert. The September event will feature singer, songwriter Lewis Knudsen playing in a variety of styles. The concert takes place at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. No registration is required to attend.
Meet Jasmine, The New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Month!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We are looking for a Forever Foster for Jasmine! This sweet older gal is an 11 year old Rottweiler/Heeler mix. She weighs 84 pounds and is mostly blind and deaf. She is on two pain medications for arthritis. She needs a home with adults who will be very patient with her because sometimes she just needs a little help getting up. She likes being with people and we believe she would be okay with other dogs and cats. The clinic and shelter team love this dog so much and are hoping that there is a family that can give her a loving home for the rest of her life. Please contact Patti McRae at: patti@qcawc.org for more information.
