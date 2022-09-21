Read full article on original website
Related
wbhfradio.org
Four Bartow County Residents Take Home Prize Money from The Arts Festival at Rose Lawn
September 22, 2022. Cartersville, Georgia. – Cash prizes totaling $1,000 were awarded to seven juried artists at the 47th Annual Arts Festival held this past weekend in Cartersville, Georgia. Four of the winning artists, Sharon Camp, Kristina Rhodes, Ed Bryant, and Mia Koerner, live in Bartow County. Awards were presented in two categories, Fine Arts and Heritage Crafts, with the Best in Show chosen as the overall winner regardless of the art medium.
thecitymenus.com
Taste of Carrollton Returns September 29
Carrollton will serve up its annual Taste of Carrollton culinary event, September 29, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. “This is one of my favorite events every year,” said Alyson Moffit, Carrollton Main Street program coordinator. “We’re excited to showcase the variety of tasty creations by our local eateries.”. Taste...
allongeorgia.com
Local filmmaker to premiere third movie at red carpet event
Stephen Peppers likes two things, well three if you count Dr. Pepper, he likes Batman and making movies, but above all, he is a follower of Jesus Christ. In fact, it was his love of Batman and faith that began his movie making career as a young kid. Peppers wasn’t...
zooatlanta.org
TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE FOR ILLUMINIGHTS AT THE ZOO
ATLANTA – September 22, 2022 – An extraordinary visual celebration of the wonders of the natural world returns this holiday season with the second year of IllumiNights at the Zoo: A Chinese Lantern Festival presented by Georgia Power. Tickets are now on sale for the experience, which opens to the public on November 21, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta
The weather looks perfect for the slew of festivals happening this weekend – Sept. 23-25 – including art, film, food, and music. East Atlanta Strut –The annual festival in East Atlanta Village is Saturday from noon – 6 p.m. with arts and crafts, food and drink, a parade, live music, general quirkiness, and more. Sandy Springs […] The post Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
weisradio.com
“Finster Fest” Set for this Saturday and Sunday in Summerville, Georgia
Featuring more than 60 regional artists, live music, and food vendors – “Finster Fest” returns to Paradise Garden in Summerville, Georgia this Saturday and Sunday. Artists from Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Illinois, Virginia and Kentucky will be displaying work including paintings, wooden cutout figures, stained glass, found object cart, pottery, toys, metal work and textiles.
wrganews.com
Rome Police to conduct Drill on Thursday
The Rome Police Department and the Floyd County Police Department, along with numerous other public safety agencies, will be conducting a LIVE exercise of the Child Abduction Response Team (C.A.R.T.) on Thursday, September 22 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The local C.A.R.T. was certified in 2011 and was the...
67th Annual DeKalb County VFW Fair returns to Fort Payne
The fair is coming back to town! The DeKalb County VFW Fair will return for its 67th year in Fort Payne next week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMAZ
Apple picking in North Georgia 2022
ATLANTA — Apple picking is back, and there are plenty of places to go in North Georiga. We've narrowed the list down to four places to go this fall for your crispy and delicious apples. Each location also offers several other family fun activities like tractor tire swings, corn mazes and more. Many places also have a store where people can buy jams, pies and other fresh products.
chschipper.com
New Distribution Center Comes to Bartow
Economic development in Bartow County will receive a noticeable boost in early 2023 with the opening of a distribution center in Adairsville. The location will serve Wisconsin-based retailer Duluth Trading Company and employ 350 people from North Georgia. The site will serve as a southern hub for Duluth, a company...
atlantafi.com
Sweet Auburn Music Fest 2022: Time, Date, Info, Lineup
Are you ready for some great live music? The Sweet Auburn Music Fest (SAMF) is happening on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Atlanta. SAMF is one of the South’s largest multi-genre music festivals. The Sweet Auburn Music Fest will be located at Walden Middle School...
daystech.org
Local man arrested for vandalizing VR businesses | Local News
A Douglasville man is suspected of damaging a number of companies in Villa Rica on Sunday night time, together with autos parked at one of many institutions. During the night time of Sept. 18, a suspect allegedly spray painted a number of Villa Rica companies with a “five-point star with a circle around it.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
atlantaonthecheap.com
Cumming Country Fair & Festival: Ride discounts and free admission days
The Cumming Country Fair & Festival returns in 2022. The fair will have a 10-day run, from October 6th thru 16th, 2022. There are 41 carnival rides at the fair this year. Note that some have height requirements. There are also daily attractions and featured concerts (schedule below) that are...
West Georgian
Brown Dog Eatery Food Review
Brown Dog Eatery is an upscale bar and grill located in downtown Carrollton. Brown Dog Eatery’s upscale reputation comes from its unique food items that you will not find outside of the Atlanta area. I ventured to Brown Dog Eatery last Thursday to enjoy their high end eats. I...
Get Jesus On the Mainline: Pastor Juanita Bynum Criticized for $1500 Intensive Prayer Course
Televangelist Juanita Bynum is being criticized for charging nearly $1,500 for a four-week prayer course, but the pastor is defending the hefty price tag on social media. Bynum introduced the International Prayer Institute as an intensive prayer course hosted by the pastor with a $1,499.99 price tag. The pastor noted in the advertisement that a binder, a tote bag, a t-shirt, a prayer journal, sacred anointing oil, and a prayer shawl would also be included. Students will also receive a Prayer Institute Certificate at the end of the completed course and be able to ask Bynum questions at the end of the sessions, which will be held in Atlanta in October.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, September 24th
Anthony Williams, age 31 of Anniston – UPOCS, UPODP and UPOM 2nd Degree;. James Moyer, age 32 of Piedmont – Probation Revocation;. Hank Rumley, Rising Fawn, Georgia – Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Attempting to Elude, Tampering with Evidence, UPOCS x3 and UPODOP x3;. Spencer Rodgers, age 29...
wrganews.com
Rome man arrested for Battery
A Rome man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly attacking a woman during a disagreement. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 27-year-old Gary Ashtian Barner was arrested by the Rome Police Department at a Brookwood Avenue address because he struck a woman in the face during an argument, which left visible injuries.
weisradio.com
Northwest Georgia Man Still Missing After More Than a Year
Caleb Wells, known to his friends and family simply as “Corey”, hasn’t been in contact with his family since July of last year. Chattooga County, Georgia Sheriff Mark Schrader told media outlets on Tuesday, that Wells went to California and his family hasn’t heard from him since. Sheriff Schrader said, “I have spoken with someone who saw him in California, but he hasn’t contacted any family since he went out there.”
chattanoogacw.com
Roller rink runaround: Chattanooga family considering legal action against skating center
The high pitched buzz of Anora Martin's electric wheelchair whips through the air. The eight-year-old expertly navigates the turf, benches and trees at Cambridge Square, before coming to a halt near her dad Robert. A former Marine, Robert's stoic demeanor vanishes around his daughter, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy...
WAFF
Log truck wreck in Fort Payne, according to DeKalb Co. EMA
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A log truck has overturned in Fort Payne on Friday. According to the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency, the truck hit a house during the wreck. The incident happened at the intersection of Third Street and Tyler Avenue. The driver of the truck suffered minor...
Comments / 1