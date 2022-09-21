ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Comments / 1

Related
WVNS

Fayette County Magistrate Judge receives Public Admonishment

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– 59News has learned the state Judicial Investigative Commission unanimously determined probable cause was found newly elected Fayette County Magistrate Judge Matthew Jeffries violated the Code of Judicial Conduct in May’s election process. The complaint filed with the state says 4 separate violations occurred. It went on to state Jefferies improperly wore […]
wchstv.com

Last testing day of the year for Charleston police applicants is Saturday, Sept. 24

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police said Saturday, Sept. 24, will be the last day of the year to test for those interested in becoming an officer with the agency. Testing will be conducted at 8 a.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, according to a Facebook post shared by the Charleston Police Department. Reserve a testing spot by texting 304-941-4316.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Fayette County, WV
Lootpress

Beckley Common Council session agenda announced

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Beckley Common Council has released the planned agenda for their Regular Session set to take place on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 6:30pm. The meeting will touch upon several issues including the appointment of a new member to the. Beckley-Raleigh County Health...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

First female K-9 officer at Beckley P.D.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Today, September 23, 2022, Beckley Police Department announced the addition of their newest K-9 officer. Patrolman Birchfield and her K-9 partner, Gabo, received their qualifying certificates with the West Virginia Police Canine Association. More than 200hrs of training and instruction go into obtaining the certification and Ptl. Birchfield passed the written […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Man accused of threatening to kidnap, kill Kanawha judge pleads guilty to several charges

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man accused of threatening to kidnap and kill a Kanawha County judge pleaded guilty Thursday to several charges. Matthew Newsome, 29, of Charleston pleaded guilty to three counts of the felony crime of retaliation against public officers and employees. In exchange for his guilty pleas, the state agreed to dismiss a fourth count.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Magistrate#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#Election Local#Election State
wchstv.com

Two men sentenced to prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men were sentenced to prison Thursday for trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine in a multi-state drug ring. Ramon David Alston, 42, of Decatur, Georgia was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release time for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

West Virginia ambulance company owner indicted for IRS fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher J. Smyth, of Pineville, on charges of four counts of “willful failure to pay over employment taxes” and […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Three new officers join Beckley Police Department

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Today, September 23, 2022 saw a few new officers join the ranks of the Beckley Police Department. Today, Chief Bailey welcomed three new officers into the Beckley PD Family. The officers welcomed were Ptl. Dickens, Ptl. McGinnis and Ptl. Kinnee, pictured below. Mayor Rappold administered the oath of office to the […]
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lootpress

Putnam County Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Fraud Crimes

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Laura Danielle Jackson, 32, of Hurricane, pleaded guilty today to two counts of mail fraud and one count of aggravated identify theft. According to court documents and statements made in court, on September 17, 2018, Jackson was working at a South Charleston business when she obtained the personal identification information of an individual who applied for employment there. Between September 18, 2018, and September 27, 2018, Jackson applied for and received two separate credit cards with this individual’s stolen information and had the fraudulent credit cards mailed to her Hurricane residence. Jackson admitted that she activated the cards and purchased $10,626.70 in goods, merchandise and other items of value with them.
HURRICANE, WV
wchstv.com

Man pleads guilty to unlawful wounding in Alum Creek shooting case

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man has pleaded guilty in the case of a Kanawha County shooting that left a woman hospitalized. Brett Peters pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding following a shooting investigation in Alum Creek, according to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Deputies report a...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Mingo Messenger

Mingo grand jury indicts Gilbert man on murder charge

The Mingo County Grand Jury returned an indcitment against a Gilbert man resulting from a charge of first-degree murder as it sat in session on Sept. 19. The grand jury also returned 31 other indictments during its session (see related article). Heath Allen Rose, 50, was charged with the shooting...
GILBERT, WV
Lootpress

Man arrested after fleeing authorities on ATV

MAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Friday for several traffic violations relating to the illegal operation of an ATV. Reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office indicate that, on Friday, September 23, 2022, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy H.S. Workman were patrolling the South Man area of Logan County.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Wyoming County Indictment Causes Confusion for Customers of Raleigh County’s Best Ambulance Service

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 the United States Department of Justice issued a press release referencing a West Virginia ambulance service business owner who is being indicted by a federal grand jury for “willful failure to pay over employment taxes and obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.” According to the indictment, Christopher J. Smyth operated Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc., Stat Ambulance Service Inc., and Stat EMS LLC, all of which provided ambulance services in Wyoming County, West Virginia.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy