Read full article on original website
Related
Fayette County Magistrate Judge receives Public Admonishment
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– 59News has learned the state Judicial Investigative Commission unanimously determined probable cause was found newly elected Fayette County Magistrate Judge Matthew Jeffries violated the Code of Judicial Conduct in May’s election process. The complaint filed with the state says 4 separate violations occurred. It went on to state Jefferies improperly wore […]
Grand Jury indictment returned against Chapmanville firefighters for misuse of public funds
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two members of the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department have been named in a returned Grand Jury indictment which alleges the misuse of public funds. According to the Logan County Commission, Thomas Perry and Cody Perry have been alleged to have used public money for...
wchstv.com
Last testing day of the year for Charleston police applicants is Saturday, Sept. 24
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police said Saturday, Sept. 24, will be the last day of the year to test for those interested in becoming an officer with the agency. Testing will be conducted at 8 a.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, according to a Facebook post shared by the Charleston Police Department. Reserve a testing spot by texting 304-941-4316.
Jail staff shortage puts workers, inmates at risk, says union rep
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia’s regional jail system has one of the highest inmate death rates in the nation, with Reuters reporting for every 1,000 inmates, there are 2.23 deaths – the highest among 44 states in the study. The national average is 1.46. More than half of the deaths happen before the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beckley Common Council session agenda announced
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Beckley Common Council has released the planned agenda for their Regular Session set to take place on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 6:30pm. The meeting will touch upon several issues including the appointment of a new member to the. Beckley-Raleigh County Health...
lootpress.com
Operator of Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service indicted by federal grand jury
PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A federal grand jury in Charleston, West Virginia returned an indictment today charging a Pineville man with willful failure to pay over employment taxes and obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts. According to the indictment, Christopher J. Smyth operated Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc.,...
First female K-9 officer at Beckley P.D.
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Today, September 23, 2022, Beckley Police Department announced the addition of their newest K-9 officer. Patrolman Birchfield and her K-9 partner, Gabo, received their qualifying certificates with the West Virginia Police Canine Association. More than 200hrs of training and instruction go into obtaining the certification and Ptl. Birchfield passed the written […]
wchstv.com
Man accused of threatening to kidnap, kill Kanawha judge pleads guilty to several charges
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man accused of threatening to kidnap and kill a Kanawha County judge pleaded guilty Thursday to several charges. Matthew Newsome, 29, of Charleston pleaded guilty to three counts of the felony crime of retaliation against public officers and employees. In exchange for his guilty pleas, the state agreed to dismiss a fourth count.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wchstv.com
Two men sentenced to prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men were sentenced to prison Thursday for trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine in a multi-state drug ring. Ramon David Alston, 42, of Decatur, Georgia was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release time for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
West Virginia ambulance company owner indicted for IRS fraud
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher J. Smyth, of Pineville, on charges of four counts of “willful failure to pay over employment taxes” and […]
Family of dead inmate wants federal investigation of Southern Regional Jail
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The daughter of a 46-year-old Wyoming County man who died at Southern Regional Jail recently said she wants U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to order a federal investigation of administrative oversight and practices at the jail. The woman’s father, Alvis Shrewsbury is the fifth person who is known to have died at […]
Three new officers join Beckley Police Department
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Today, September 23, 2022 saw a few new officers join the ranks of the Beckley Police Department. Today, Chief Bailey welcomed three new officers into the Beckley PD Family. The officers welcomed were Ptl. Dickens, Ptl. McGinnis and Ptl. Kinnee, pictured below. Mayor Rappold administered the oath of office to the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wchstv.com
Putnam County voters to see fire and rescue services levy on November ballot
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — First responders in Putnam County are relying on the passage of a new fire and rescue service levy this November. Putnam County Fire Board service administrator Richard Pullin said it's a way to keep up with the demands of the job. "The growth in...
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Man just sentenced on drug charge briefly escapes from Fayette County Courthouse
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Georgia man just sentenced to prison in Fayette County on a drug charge briefly escaped from a processing area at the courthouse and was taken into custody after a foot pursuit. Clinton Whitehead, 44, was brought to temporary holding cells on Thursday after...
Putnam County Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Fraud Crimes
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Laura Danielle Jackson, 32, of Hurricane, pleaded guilty today to two counts of mail fraud and one count of aggravated identify theft. According to court documents and statements made in court, on September 17, 2018, Jackson was working at a South Charleston business when she obtained the personal identification information of an individual who applied for employment there. Between September 18, 2018, and September 27, 2018, Jackson applied for and received two separate credit cards with this individual’s stolen information and had the fraudulent credit cards mailed to her Hurricane residence. Jackson admitted that she activated the cards and purchased $10,626.70 in goods, merchandise and other items of value with them.
Man convicted on 4 of 5 charges in conclusion of days-long trial
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A felony conviction was issued Wednesday morning upon the conclusion of a Raleigh County Circuit Court trial. The trial, which ran for two days, saw Semaj Nygee Lowery facing five charges including Felony Possession of a Firearm. Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Josh Thompson confirms...
wchstv.com
Man pleads guilty to unlawful wounding in Alum Creek shooting case
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man has pleaded guilty in the case of a Kanawha County shooting that left a woman hospitalized. Brett Peters pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding following a shooting investigation in Alum Creek, according to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Deputies report a...
Mingo grand jury indicts Gilbert man on murder charge
The Mingo County Grand Jury returned an indcitment against a Gilbert man resulting from a charge of first-degree murder as it sat in session on Sept. 19. The grand jury also returned 31 other indictments during its session (see related article). Heath Allen Rose, 50, was charged with the shooting...
Man arrested after fleeing authorities on ATV
MAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Friday for several traffic violations relating to the illegal operation of an ATV. Reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office indicate that, on Friday, September 23, 2022, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy H.S. Workman were patrolling the South Man area of Logan County.
Wyoming County Indictment Causes Confusion for Customers of Raleigh County’s Best Ambulance Service
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 the United States Department of Justice issued a press release referencing a West Virginia ambulance service business owner who is being indicted by a federal grand jury for “willful failure to pay over employment taxes and obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.” According to the indictment, Christopher J. Smyth operated Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc., Stat Ambulance Service Inc., and Stat EMS LLC, all of which provided ambulance services in Wyoming County, West Virginia.
Comments / 1