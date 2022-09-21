Read full article on original website
Related
spmetrowire.com
Dewey firefighters practice forcible entry
A former Stevens Point firefighter returned to his old stomping grounds this week to provide a little training for brethren in Dewey. David Briggs, 38, left the SPFD over a year ago but still works as a full-time firefighter in Central Wisconsin, mainly as a training officer. He said he launched his business, Firefighter Training, Development, and Coaching, on Sept. 1, 2021, and business is good.
spmetrowire.com
Plover to hold public Arbor Day celebration
The Village of Plover will hold its annual Arbor Day celebration on Oct. 4. This year’s celebration is being sponsored by Don Jochman, Green Thumb Sprinklers and Landscaping, and 3D Tree Planting LLC. The celebration, which includes a reading of the village’s Arbor Day Proclamation, will be held at...
rv-pro.com
Kunes Country Destination RV Acquires Two Fathead’s Dealerships
Wisconsin dealerships Country Campers and Fathead’s Rapids RV were sold to Delavan, Wisconsin-based Kunes Country Destination RV. Buy-sell advisor RV Business Solutions was the exclusive advisor to Todd Oberg in the sale of his dealerships. Coming from the software/technology industry, Oberg bought Fathead’s RV in 2014. It was a...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants
BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field
Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
WBAY Green Bay
Clintonville carjacking suspect flees into woods after chase in Northwestern Wisconsin
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect in a carjacking in Clintonville fled into some woods in Northwestern Wisconsin after stealing another vehicle. Seth Genereau remains on the loose. Officials warn he may be looking to steal another vehicle and for shelter. On Sept. 22, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office...
WBAY Green Bay
Two men arrested for stealing over $1,000 in merchandise from Oshkosh business
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) -Two men were arrested, accused of stealing over $1,000 in merchandise from a store in Oshkosh. Oshkosh Police arrested a 30 year old man and a 22 year old man. They are both accused of stealing from a business in the 1500 block of S. Koehler Street.
spmetrowire.com
NEW: Human remains discovered in Belmont cornfield
Portage Co. law enforcement is investigating human remains that were discovered in Belmont on Wednesday. Sheriff Mike Lukas on Thursday said it was “an observant farm worker” who located a decomposing body in a cornfield near 15th Rd. and Lein Rd. at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 21.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wausau area obituaries September 21, 2022
Evelyn M. Sommi, 86, Wausau, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022. She was born Evelyn Mae Zeitelhack, September 4, 1936, in Beloit, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Leo and Frances Zeitelhack of Tomahawk, Wisconsin. After high school, Evelyn entered Lincoln County Teachers College where she met the...
WSAW
Body found in Rib Mountain identified as elderly man
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has positively identified the body found in Rib Mountain on Aug. 22 as Robert Wenitschka, a 74-year-old male, who died of natural causes. Investigators said Wenitschka was homeless with no ties to the Wausau area. A social media search...
spmetrowire.com
Peter Jr. “Don” Adamczak, 88
Peter Jr. “Don” Adamczak, also known as Donnie Adams, 88, of Stevens Point, died peacefully Thursday, September 22, 2022, at his home with his loving family and under the care of Promedica Hospice Care. Peter was born September 17, 1934 in the Town of Stockton to the late...
WSAW
50-50 Factory Outlet in Schofield, 3 other Wisconsin locations to close
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - 50-50 Factory Outlet in Schofield is going out of business. The store said that it would be going out of business due to decreased sales amid COVID-19 and the rising cost of goods. The store sells party supplies, cards and gift bags and other household items.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marathon County Crime Gallery for Sept. 22, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
antigotimes.com
Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 9/26/22
Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at Lincoln Street and 5th Avenue. The caller told officers that a male subject was yelling. Officers then received a second call about the subject. That caller told officers that the male subject was threatening to jump out of a second story window. The caller believed that he was under the influence. When officers arrived at the location, the male subject refused to come downstairs. He was told to quiet down and not yell out the window.
spmetrowire.com
UPDATE: Sheriff says body discovered in Belmont cornfield tentatively ID’d
Portage Co. law enforcement say they believe they know the identity of the body discovered in Belmont on Wednesday. Sheriff Mike Lukas on Thursday said it was “an observant farm worker” who located a decomposing body that had been in a cornfield near 15th Rd. and Lein Rd. “for some time” at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 21.
wearegreenbay.com
Corn chopper catches fire in Winnebago Co., firefighters use 5k gallons of water to extinguish
CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – 5,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish a corn chopper that caught fire in a field on Wednesday in the Town of Clayton. According to a Facebook post, Clayton Fire Rescue was dispatched for a report of a corn chopper on fire out in a field. Heavy black smoke was visible as crews were en route.
WJFW-TV
Portage County investigating suspicious death
BELMONT (WJFW) - The Portage County Sheriff's Department is investigating a suspicious death near the intersection of 15th Rd. and Lein Rd. According to a press release, the department received a call Wed., Sept. 21, regarding an individual believed to be deceased in a corn field. Deputies, and later the...
spmetrowire.com
Richard “Rick” “Pops” J. (James) Yach, 66
Richard “Rick” “Pops” J. (James) Yach, 66 of Plover passed away late Tuesday morning, September 20, 2022, at his home. Rick was born on April 16, 1956, in Stevens Point. He was the son of the late Bernard and Gloria (Stremkowski) Yach. He attended local schools...
Owner of Lyndon Station bar that exploded earlier this month now charged with arson
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The owner of a Juneau County bar that exploded earlier this month is now accused of intentionally blowing it up. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, was charged Wednesday with arson of a building with intent to defraud and two counts each of damage to property by means of explosives and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The explosion...
spmetrowire.com
Column: Perhaps if there is no useful purpose for it, just let it go
My wife is always chiding me because I have a tendency to hang on to things “just in case I need it.” I may not have a use for it right then and there, but you never know. Sometimes I am vindicated, but usually not. Government is kind...
Comments / 0