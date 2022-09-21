ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Toyota's Upcoming "bZ3" Sedan Takes Aim At The Tesla Model 3

Toyota has made it clear time and time again that it has no interest in rushing into fully electric cars. However, it will listen to its customers and follow the market's needs. In order to chip away at some of Tesla's growing market share in China and Europe, the Japanese automaker is ready to bring its fully electric sedan to market.
Samsung's New Rugged Phone Has Custom Buttons and a Replaceable Battery

Samsung is adding yet another phone to its US lineup. The Galaxy XCover6Pro is a rugged device designed primarily for industrial and enterprise use, unlike Samsung's flagship Galaxy S22 family or premium foldable Galaxy Z phones. It will launch in the US on Oct. 22 after first debuting in other markets, and it's the South Korean company's first rugged phone with 5G compatibility. US pricing hasn't been announced yet.
Tesla adds a new CCS adapter to store for US customers

Tesla added a CCS adapter to its shop for U.S. customers. The adapter offers charging speed up to 250kW and can be used at third-party charging stations. The CCS Combo 1 Adapter may not be compatible with every Tesla so Tesla owners are encouraged to double-check to make sure it is before purchasing it.
Why convertible cars are declining in popularity

Gaining popularity in the 1950s and 1960s, the convertible car is an automotive American icon. As a symbol of leisure and fun, some history's iconic models were convertibles, such as the Chevrolet Corvette and the Ford Mustang. However, convertibles have been steadily losing popularity among car buyers and make up only 0.46% of new car sales in 2021. Buyers value practicality and functionality over looks and leisure, leading their interests elsewhere. Can the iconic design stand the test of time?
5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000

A Luxury SUV makes a commute easier and more fun, but finding one for less than $40,000 is hard. These five from BMW, Lincoln, Buick, Infiniti and Lexus could fit the bill. The post 5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Starts Its Biggest Bet Against Tesla, GM

Ford's road (F) to future popular and stock market success rests on a big gamble in the form of a gigantic factory near Memphis Tennessee. The blue oval brand has set itself the ambition of producing 2 million electric vehicles globally per year by the end of 2026. In 2021, the group only manufactured 27,140 electric vehicles in the United States. This means that reaching 2 million units five years later is a huge challenge even when your name is Ford, a company that has been producing and selling vehicles around the world for several decades.
Car dealer Peter Vardy hits record sales as demand soars

Scottish car dealer Peter Vardy saw record sales last year as demand for vehicles outstripped supply. Turnover for the North Lanarkshire-based group reached £572m, while pre-tax profits climbed to £26.1m. Vardy said demand and prices for new and used cars "tipped sharply upwards" after vehicle manufacturing was hit...
Tesla ordered to recall more than 1 million cars due to safety issue

Tesla has been ordered to recall nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the US due to a safety issue with the electric windows, according to reports.The problem concerns the windows’ obstruction recognition, which is responsible for detecting objects that might get caught, such as a child’s fingers.The recall concerns Model 3 cars from 2017/22, Model Y cars from 2020/21, as well as Model S and Model X vehicles from 2021/22.Tesla reportedly told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it would attempt to fix the issue via an over-the-air software update, according to Reuters.The automatic window reversal system may not react...
Pay Less for Gas: Easy Ways to Save Money at the Pump

Gas prices have been dropping considerably since hitting a record-high national average of $5.02 a gallon on June 16, but they're still 16% higher than last year at this time. And drivers in California are still paying more than $5.50 a gallon, costing them about $18 more to fill a 15-gallon tank.
Tesla Recalls 1 Million Vehicles for Finger-Pinching Window Issue

Tesla is recalling just over 1 million of its vehicles because their windows may pinch a person's fingers when they roll up. The window automatic reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction, according to documents posted Sept. 19 on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website. This issue could cause a window to pinch a person's fingers if they're on top of a window as it rises, "increasing the risk of injury," the NHTSA said.
New tech can make your house a solar microgrid

In 2020, the average United States resident experienced a little more than eight hours of electricity blackouts, according to stats from the Energy Information Administration. The report noted that this was the highest number seen since 2013 when the organization began collecting this data. During huge storms or massive oppressive...
Tesla AI Day Brings Optimus Robot, Self-Driving Car Updates: Here's How to Watch

Tesla is pressing forward with its plans to create humanoid robots and to move closer to actual self-driving cars. You can learn more about it at the company's second AI Day, set for Sept. 30. Expect to see some of the most advanced examples of artificial intelligence technology around — even if they'll need years more work to mature.
