Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper
After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Browns ‘meaningless’ last-second TD
While the Cleveland Browns have shown that they can lose games in spectacular fashion, they were about as safe as could possibly be on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cleveland led 23-17 with only nine seconds left. Pittsburgh did have the ball but was on its own four-yard line and didn’t have a time out. Scoring would have required the Stanford band and several miracles. That didn’t happen.
thecomeback.com
Texas makes shocking starting quarterback announcement
The Texas Longhorns got a bit of good news this weekend. It looks like starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, who was injured in the team’s loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide just two weeks ago, will dress for the Texas Tech game and could play. Even though it initially looked...
thecomeback.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers make shocking roster decision
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are light in the receiver room ahead of what could be a pivotal NFC matchup on Sunday when they host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Wide receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones remain sidelined with injury, while Mike Evans will serve a one-game suspension for his role in last week’s wild brawl with Marshon Lattimore and the New Orleans Saints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Mike Tomlin addresses potential quarterback change
While Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky did not have a terrible game on Thursday night, throwing for 207 yards with no turnovers while rushing for a touchdown, there seems to be a consensus in the NFL world that rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett would give the team a better chance to win. But it’s become clear that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t see it that way.
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts Dallas Cowboys for Amari Cooper trade
The Dallas Cowboys traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a fifth-round pick this offseason, and it’s starting to look like the Browns got the better end of that trade. Last night in a win against their hated AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers,...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Aaron Rodgers retirement revelation
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants you to know that he won’t be like legendary counterpart Tom Brady when it comes to playing football to the ripe old age of 45. The future Hall of Fame quarterback spoke to a gaggle of press earlier this week and clarified...
thecomeback.com
49ers announce decision on George Kittle
The San Francisco 49ers shared some good news Friday, announcing that tight end George Kittle will be available Sunday night against the Denver Broncos. Kittle missed the first two games of the season due to a groin injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan talked about Kittle’s return to the team during a recent appearance on KNBR.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
Mitch Trubisky gets brutally honest about Browns performance
The Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on Week 3’s Thursday Night Football. Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky, in his third start for the Steelers, registered 20 completions on 32 attempts for 207 yards. He added two rushes for seven yards and one touchdown on the ground. It was part of a dismal offensive showing for the Steelers.
thecomeback.com
Steelers safety suspended three games
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee has been suspended by the NFL for three games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The good news for the Steelers is that since Kazee has been on injured reserve since the start of the season with an injured wrist, he’ll be able to serve the suspension at a time when he wouldn’t have played anyway. Kazee is set to come back from the IR after the next two games, so he might have to miss one game he could have played during the suspension.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady provides hand injury update
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has talked openly about the grind of the football season and the impact that has on his 45-year-old body. He also admitted earlier this week that he’s nursing an injury to his right hand. He provided an update on that injury Thursday, though reporters who watched him practice might differ on their reading of the situation.
thecomeback.com
Everyone is saying the same thing about Mitch Trubisky
Thursday Night Football between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns was a big game for both teams, but it was perhaps even more important for Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Trubisky has been criticized heavily by Steelers fans through the first two games of the season, with fans calling for...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
CFB world roasts FOX’s ridiculous Urban Meyer rule
Urban Meyer went 7-0 as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes versus the University of Michigan Wolverines, which makes it understandable why Michigan fans would want to troll the man about his recent career follies as they’ve been given a chance to do Saturday. Urban and the FOX...
thecomeback.com
Cleveland Browns linebacker injury timeline revealed
The Cleveland Browns defeated their ancient AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football. The win, however, wasn’t without its costs for the Browns. Browns linebacker Anthony Walker suffered a leg injury with 10:34 left in the third quarter. After a successful screen play, Steelers...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts as coach absolutely screams at ref
Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell certainly does not have a reputation as a hot-headed coach that regularly screams at referees. Campbell is typically seen as mild-mannered and level-headed during games. But he absolutely lost his cool on the refs during Saturday afternoon’s game against the Baylor Bears.
thecomeback.com
Herm Edwards’ staff helped get him fired in unbelievable way
Given all the drama at Arizona State over the past several months, many were wondering how Herm Edwards was still the head coach of the Sun Devils heading into the 2022-23 college football season. Apparently, that included his own coaching staff who were actively trying to get him fired in an absolutely insane way.
thecomeback.com
Steve Smith has hilarious message for Browns mascot
Hall of Fame wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. is one of the baddest dudes ever to lace ’em up, so when he issues a warning to somebody—they should listen, especially if that person happens to be Brownie the Elf, the Cleveland Browns’ revamped mascot. The Browns brought...
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts Al Michaels’ Deshaun Watson comments
The Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in a pivotal AFC North matchup on Thursday Night Football. But Amazon announcer Al Michaels is getting roasted for comments he made about suspended Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson shortly before halftime. Amazon sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung gave a lengthy timeline of Watson’s suspension...
thecomeback.com
Former Minnesota Vikings teammate roasts Brett Favre
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is deeply implicated in a scheme involving the theft of millions of dollars from Mississippi’s poorest residents to finance a college volleyball stadium for his daughter on the campus of his alma mater. Favre’s shady text messages suggest he was deeply involved in...
Comments / 0