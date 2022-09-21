ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Newsom OKs name change for law school founded by racist

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Sheboygan, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
SFGate

NY Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING. * WHAT...Southwest winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and. waves around 1 foot expected. * WHERE...The Long Island south shore bays. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 6 AM...
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

CA WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures between 92. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los. Angeles. * WHEN...From 10 AM Monday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy