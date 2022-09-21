Read full article on original website
Newsom OKs name change for law school founded by racist
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic...
Gov. Gavin Newsom, California escalate war with wild pig 'scourge'
It will soon be easier for California residents to take up arms against an exploding wild pig population.
We got the inside story of the 'nightmare' ukulele flight from California to Hawaii
"Everyone on board was an audience member as well as a performer."
Homeowners endanger Hawaii's beaches with 'desperate' erosion control structures
"This is a complicated and difficult situation to resolve."
Fault along California coast could unleash earthquake on scale of San Andreas, study shows
LOS ANGELES — A fault system running nearly 70 miles along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties has the potential to trigger a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, according to a new study that is the latest to highlight the seismic threats facing Southern California. Known as the Palos...
NY Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING. * WHAT...Southwest winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and. waves around 1 foot expected. * WHERE...The Long Island south shore bays. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 6 AM...
CA WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures between 92. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los. Angeles. * WHEN...From 10 AM Monday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the.
After 90 years, one of Lake Tahoe’s oldest restaurants closes without fanfare
Once a date night spot for Al Pacino and Diane Keaton, one of Tahoe's oldest restaurants closed its doors for good.
