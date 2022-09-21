Funerals begin for Sand Springs crash victims

Funeral services begin Wednesday for three teens killed in a crash in Sand Springs.

It happened on September 15th while the teens were on lunch break from Charles Page High School. Ethan Gibson, Kylee Weaver and Cyra Saner died in the crash. Two other teens are recovering at home.

The funeral for Gibson is Wednesday. There is a livestream of the service available.

2 News talked to his cousin about his life. Cyra Saner's service is planned for Thursday, September 22. Her family is choosing not to post an obituary until after her service to maintain her privacy. Her mother did talk to 2 News about her daughter.

Families remember teens killed in Sand Springs crash

Kylee Weaver is being laid to rest on Friday. Her family says:

Kylee was a straight A student, and a talented artist. While living in Glenpool she was selected to participate in their elite arts program. Kylee also enjoyed gymnastics; and had been a cheerleader. She loved all animals, especially her beloved cat, "Solomon", and lizard, "Addo"; and also helped her mother foster kittens for the Sand Springs Animal Welfare.



Kylee never met a stranger and was passionate about volunteering. She loved to pass out tamales at the Lights On event at Kendall Whittier's Square with her grandmother Joyce each year. She also collected blessing bags and looked forward to handing them out to the homeless this Christmas, and well as volunteering with the Stand Down Homeless Veterans program.



She was a girlie girl, caring volunteer, tough as nails deer hunter, and a loving daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece and friend.

