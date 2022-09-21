Read full article on original website
cpr.org
Family, friends remember Weld County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in hit-and-run
Alexis Hein-Nutz, the Weld County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in a hit-run last weekend, was honored at a funeral service Saturday. Weld County Sheriff’s Deputies and other members of law enforcement led a procession for the 24 year-old from the Weld County Jail in Greeley to Foundation Church in Loveland.
Careless driving, leaving scene among charges filed in hit-and-run
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The man accused of hitting and killing a Weld County sheriff's deputy with his vehicle and then fleeing into a cornfield has been charged with five counts in connection to the crash. The District Attorney's Office filed the following charges against Norberto Garcia-Gonzales on Friday:
CBS News
Greeley woman indicted for involvement in second auto theft ring
Amanda Jo Johnson, identified in July by Weld County authorities for her alleged role in an auto theft ring, was named earlier this week as a player in a second auto theft operation. Johnson, 39, faces 53 felony charges in the first case. She and Jose Luis Pizarro are accused...
Laramie County Homicide: Accused Murderer Fled on Bicycle, Hid in Cornfield Overnight
A 31-year-old Greeley, Colorado man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Laramie County earlier this month reportedly fled on a bicycle and hid in a cornfield overnight before turning himself in, court documents say. The fatal shooting happened around 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, Sept....
cpr.org
Weld County crash video shows train hitting police car with woman inside
The Fort Lupton Police Department has released body camera footage from the night of a train crash that severely injured a 20-year-old woman last week. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, a Platteville police officer pulled over Maria Rios-Gonzalez in Weld County, near Highway 85 and County Road 38, after an alleged road rage incident involving a gun. Two Fort Lupton police officers later arrived at the scene and placed the suspect in the back of the Platteville officer’s car, which was illegally parked on railroad tracks.
24-year-old dies in crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 24-year-old man from Lakewood is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 285 on Saturday morning. Around 2:03 a.m. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) received a call about a crash on U.S. Highway 285 at mile marker 239. When troopers arrived on scene they found...
Three fatal overnight crashes include a motorcycle hitting a pedestrian
A call came into Colorado State Patrol dispatchers Friday night, just after 10 p.m. saying a motorcycle hit a pedestrian just north of Federal Boulevard and West 64th Avenue in Berkley.A Westminster man on a Harley Davidson was driving northbound on Federal. He laid the bike down trying to avoid a pedestrian, who was crossing eastbound, but failed to avoid him. Investigators say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.The pedestrian, a still-unidentified man, was pronounced at a hospital. The motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries and was also transported to a hospital. Speed was not believed to be a factor, according...
Police shooting in Aurora shuts down Alameda at Galena
A suspect in a stolen vehicle was fatally shot Saturday afternoon after running from Aurora Police Department officers and then threatening pursuing officers with a weapon, according to police. The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries. Alameda Avenue is currently closed between Dayton Street and Havana Street as investigators from the Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Bureau of Investigation gather evidence and witness statements.Denver Police Department Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters at dusk that two suspects were inside the stolen vehicle when Aurora officers approached. One of the suspects ran northbound across Alameda, he explained, and officers ran after him. That suspect turned around and threatened the Aurora officers with a weapon, he said. At least two officers fired in return. The suspect went down and officers began medical treatment and radioed for additional medical response. "There are some jurisdictional issues here," Thomas said. "The incident clearly began in Denver."The vehicle, he added, was reportedly stolen from Aurora and APD officers were following it prior to the incident. The other suspect remained in the stolen vehicle and was taken into custody, according to Thomas. That suspect was not injured.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Montbello neighborhood
The Denver Police Department was investigating a crash between a motorcyclist and a motorist on East 46th Avenue and North Fairplay Way just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Motorcyclist dies after afternoon crash in Denver
A motorcyclist involved in a crash on Saturday afternoon has died, according to the Denver Police Department. The department announced it was investigating “a serious injury crash” between a motorcyclist and another motorist near East 46th Avenue and North Fairplay Way shortly before 1 p.m. Roughly four hours...
CBS News
Man with six outstanding warrants walks into Children's Hospital with handgun
A man seeking treatment for a minor finger injury walked through an employee entrance at Children's Hospital in Aurora with a firearm early Saturday morning. The incident occurred at 12:20 a.m. Officers from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus Police Department confronted Jeremy Tate, 28, and took him into...
1310kfka.com
DA: Fatal shooting of man by Larimer Co. deputy ‘justified ‘
The fatal shooting of a man by a Larimer County deputy during a standoff in June is justified, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Robert Webb, 66, was shot by Deputy Lance Cartrite in Fort Collins during a standoff as deputies tried to arrest him on charges of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute methamphetamine. The Coloradoan reports the DA’s decision comes after the coroner determined Webb’s cause of death was fentanyl intoxication; however, thee autopsy did note that the bullet was a “significant contributing factor” in Webb’s death. Toxicology tests, though, show Webb had seven times the fatal level of fentanyl in his system when he died. For the full story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
1310kfka.com
Greeley woman hurt in train crash while in police custody identified
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has identified a woman who suffered serous injuries while in police custody last week. CBI said 20-year-old Yareni Rios Gonzalez of Greeley suffered serious bodily injury after she was struck by a train while being detained inside a Platteville police cruiser that was parked on railroad tracks at U.S. 85 and Weld County Road 38. Rios-Gonzales is expected to survive. She was arrested by Platteville police in connection with a road rage incident involving a gun in Fort Lupton.
Crews respond to vehicle stuck in Fort Collins building, 1 hospitalized
Emergency crews were called to an interesting scene in Fort Collins on Friday morning after a vehicle was reportedly stuck inside a building.
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Chambers Road in Aurora
A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle that never stopped for her when she was crossing the road in Aurora on Wednesday night. According to Aurora Police Department, close to 8:15 p.m., the woman was walking westbound in the crosswalk at the intersection with N Chambers Road and E 12th Ave when she was hit by a vehicle — suspected to be an older white pickup truck, possibly a GMC. Investigators determined the suspect vehicle was making a left turn from 12th Ave onto Chambers when the woman was hit, and the driver in the truck never stopped to help her.Police responded to the scene and found the woman lying in the street with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital, where she died. APD says this was the 34th deadly crash in the city since the beginning of 2022. Anyone with information can call Aurora Police Department at 303-739-7000.
10-year-old escapes alleged abduction at Thornton’s STEM Launch
The Thornton Police Department is investigating an attempted abduction that happened at STEM Launch on Friday morning.
Greeley chop shop discovered, dismantled by police
Detectives discovered a chop shop during an auto theft investigation.Greeley Police is part of a multi-agency team of investigators. Last Friday, that team recovered two stolen cars in Greeley, and both were returned to their owners.During the investigation, the team also found a motorcycle chop shop operating from inside a storage unit off West 29th Street and 35th Avenue.Five motorcycles were recovered, the chop shop was dismantled and the investigation is ongoing, police said.Colorado was ranked highest in the nation for auto thefts in 2021 and also in the first six months of 2022 Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old son
A woman accused of murdering her 7-year-old son and abandoning his body on a trail near Las Vegas will face her sentence this fall, according to a KLAS report. Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez will be handed her sentence on Nov. 16 after pleading guilty on Sept. 1 to charges of murder and child abuse, neglect, or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm, KLAS says after obtaining court documents.
Woman who claimed she shot intruder convicted of attempted murder
AURORA, Colo. — An Arapahoe County jury convicted a woman on Thursday of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation in connection with a shooting in July of last year. Emily Janis Strunk called 911 around 12:30 a.m on July 21, 2021, and reported that she had shot a man who had forced his way into her apartment. She also reported to Aurora Police that she had a previous relationship with the man.
Denver Man Found Guilty of Gunning Down a Woman Over Dog Poop
Tears swept a Denver courtroom Thursday as a jury read their verdict in a shocking 2020 case: Michael Close was guilty of murdering Isabella Thallas, 21, and attempting to murder her boyfriend Darian Simon as the couple walked their dog past his apartment. The jury spent less than a day deliberating, finding that Close, 38, knew what he was doing when he pulled an AK-47 on the pair for allowing their dog to poop outside his apartment. Close, who had reportedly taken the weapon from a police sergeant friend, tried to plead insanity. He reportedly also wept as the verdict was read out. “We’ve been waiting 2½ years for this day,” Thallas’ mom, Ana Thallas, told The Denver Post through tears. “There is no justice in this,” Thallas’ father, Joshua Thallas, added, saying nothing would take away the monumental loss caused by Close’s “poor choices.” Close will be sentenced on Nov. 4.Read it at The Denver Post
