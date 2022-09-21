D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Alabama have finally found the vehicle suspected to be a part of the Wednesday morning murder of a man in a D’Iberville parking lot. After two days of searching for the vehicle, a dark blue Nissan Altima, law enforcement agencies located it in Prichard, Alabama. Police say when they found the car Thursday morning, they almost didn’t recognize it because it had been set on fire.

