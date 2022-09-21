Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
A hot weekend and Ian is on the way to the U.S.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Let’s get started with the latest on TS Ian. This storm will track across the Caribbean and grow in strength and eventually become hurricane Ian. The storm is forecast to track over the west end of Cuba...
WALA-TV FOX10
Retailers of the Year announced
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Retailer of the Year award winners have been announced. Shoe Station has been named Retailer of the Year with annual sales over $20 million. Mo’Bay Beignets has been recognized as Emerging Retailer of the Year. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Bradley Byrne and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Florida boat captain charged in fatal parasailing accident
MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A boat captain has been charged with manslaughter in a Memorial Day parasailing crash in the Florida Keys that killed a 33-year-old Illinois woman and injured her young son and nephew. Jail records in Monroe County show 49-year-old Daniel Gavin Couch was booked on Thursday...
WALA-TV FOX10
GRAPHIC: Man suing Lowe’s after losing part of finger in gardening tool incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A Lowe’s Home Improvement customer in South Carolina said an incident involving gardening shears left him without a part of his ring finger. According to attorney Roy Willey, the unthinkable happened to his client, Mark Johnson, when he was visiting Lowe’s on James Island....
WALA-TV FOX10
Heat dials down and TD #9 is on the way to the U.S.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Let’s get started with the latest on newly-formed TD #9. This storm will track across the Caribbean and grow in strength and eventually become Hurricane Hermine. The storm is forecast to track over the west end of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral
ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - Images circulating online of an inmate at an Alabama prison have prompted a public outcry on social media. Thousands of people have shared a post made by a Mobile woman who says she received alarming images of her brother from inside the Elmore Correctional Facility saying, “get help.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Man shot in the head at point-blank range survives, considered a ‘medical miracle’ by doctors
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – A man from Missouri who was shot in the head and left to die is making remarkable strides, leaving doctors stunned by his recovery. Chris Smith, 49, was shot in the head a point-blank range on Nov. 24, 2021, after returning home...
WALA-TV FOX10
GRAPHIC: Woman attacked by raccoon while on vacation
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WJCL) – A woman from South Carolina is recovering after being attacked by a raccoon while vacationing on Hilton Head Island. People in the area know to keep their eyes peeled for alligators when out and about, but raccoons aren’t typically top of mind. “Hilton...
WALA-TV FOX10
LOCATED: Suspect vehicle in D’Iberville parking lot murder found burned in Prichard, Ala.
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Alabama have finally found the vehicle suspected to be a part of the Wednesday morning murder of a man in a D’Iberville parking lot. After two days of searching for the vehicle, a dark blue Nissan Altima, law enforcement agencies located it in Prichard, Alabama. Police say when they found the car Thursday morning, they almost didn’t recognize it because it had been set on fire.
WALA-TV FOX10
Buckaroo at the Blue 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “Buckaroo at the Blue 2022″ is coming up on Wednesday, September 28. The event benefits the Buckaroo Foundation. The mission of The Buckaroo Foundation is to provide accessibility for children and adults with special needs so that they can reach their fullest therapy potential. One of the many things they do is provide equine therapy.
WALA-TV FOX10
PHOTOS: D’Iberville Police release images of casino parking lot murder suspects
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday morning, D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles released images of two suspects in the Wednesday morning murder of 36-year-old Nicholaus Craig. Craig was found dead by D’Iberville Police right after 2 a.m., when they responded to the parking lot of Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort...
