Pennsylvania State

WALA-TV FOX10

A hot weekend and Ian is on the way to the U.S.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Let’s get started with the latest on TS Ian. This storm will track across the Caribbean and grow in strength and eventually become hurricane Ian. The storm is forecast to track over the west end of Cuba...
FLORIDA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Retailers of the Year announced

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Retailer of the Year award winners have been announced. Shoe Station has been named Retailer of the Year with annual sales over $20 million. Mo’Bay Beignets has been recognized as Emerging Retailer of the Year. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Bradley Byrne and...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Florida boat captain charged in fatal parasailing accident

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A boat captain has been charged with manslaughter in a Memorial Day parasailing crash in the Florida Keys that killed a 33-year-old Illinois woman and injured her young son and nephew. Jail records in Monroe County show 49-year-old Daniel Gavin Couch was booked on Thursday...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

GRAPHIC: Man suing Lowe’s after losing part of finger in gardening tool incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A Lowe’s Home Improvement customer in South Carolina said an incident involving gardening shears left him without a part of his ring finger. According to attorney Roy Willey, the unthinkable happened to his client, Mark Johnson, when he was visiting Lowe’s on James Island....
LAW
WALA-TV FOX10

Heat dials down and TD #9 is on the way to the U.S.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Let’s get started with the latest on newly-formed TD #9. This storm will track across the Caribbean and grow in strength and eventually become Hurricane Hermine. The storm is forecast to track over the west end of...
FLORIDA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral

ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - Images circulating online of an inmate at an Alabama prison have prompted a public outcry on social media. Thousands of people have shared a post made by a Mobile woman who says she received alarming images of her brother from inside the Elmore Correctional Facility saying, “get help.”
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

GRAPHIC: Woman attacked by raccoon while on vacation

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WJCL) – A woman from South Carolina is recovering after being attacked by a raccoon while vacationing on Hilton Head Island. People in the area know to keep their eyes peeled for alligators when out and about, but raccoons aren’t typically top of mind. “Hilton...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WALA-TV FOX10

LOCATED: Suspect vehicle in D’Iberville parking lot murder found burned in Prichard, Ala.

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Alabama have finally found the vehicle suspected to be a part of the Wednesday morning murder of a man in a D’Iberville parking lot. After two days of searching for the vehicle, a dark blue Nissan Altima, law enforcement agencies located it in Prichard, Alabama. Police say when they found the car Thursday morning, they almost didn’t recognize it because it had been set on fire.
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Buckaroo at the Blue 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “Buckaroo at the Blue 2022″ is coming up on Wednesday, September 28. The event benefits the Buckaroo Foundation. The mission of The Buckaroo Foundation is to provide accessibility for children and adults with special needs so that they can reach their fullest therapy potential. One of the many things they do is provide equine therapy.
