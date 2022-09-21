ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Livingston County cross country honor roll

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
 4 days ago
BOYS

15:59.0, Evan Loughridge, Pinckney

16:10.0, Ethan Sandula, Pinckney

16:12.2, Tyler Langley, Brighton

16:13.2, Brady Matuszewski, Brighton

16:14.6, Ben Smith, Hartland

16:17.9, Zach DeBeauclair, Pinckney

16:38.6, Luke Campbell, Brighton

16:50.0, Paul Moore, Pinckney

16:50.6, Bode Cooper, Brighton

17:05.4, Dylan White, Brighton

17:12.6, Sam Kromberg, Hartland

17:15.7, Brayden Morris, Brighton

17:17.8, Carson Cook, Hartland

17:17.8, Nathan Moskal, Brighton

17:21.7, Noah DeLand, Howell

17:34.3, Tyler Outlaw, Brighton

17:35.5, Brett Marschall, Fowlerville

17:35.5, Lucas Wood, Howell

17:41.4, Elijah Forbord, Brighton

17:41.9, Trevor Bratt, Hartland

17:46.5, Drake Wallace, Howell

17:52.6, Tyler Brock, Brighton

17:55.3, Raymond Rogers, Charyl Stockwell

18:04.1, Thomas Lepper, Pinckney

18:08.3, Brady Millington, Brighton

18:10.1, Nathan Paquette, Hartland

18:10.3, Braden Shiposh, Hartland

18:13.3, Anthony Urbaniak, Charyl Stockwell

GIRLS

19:07.8, Carrigan Eberly, Brighton

19:11.8, Mackenzie Wright, Howell

19:26.7, Nikki Carothers, Brighton

19:46.1, Lydia LaMarra, Brighton

20:06.0, Stella Farmer, Brighton

20:06.7, Lexie Brown, Hartland

20:09.5, Gabrielle Bolitho, Brighton

20:15.8, Megan Kowalski, Brighton

20:23.9, Amelia Kashian, Brighton

20:24.7, Elle Bissett, Brighton

20:26.3, Sophia Nunnery, Hartland

20:29.0, Alexandra Cabaj, Hartland

20:39.0, Mia Cholewa, Howell

20:41.9, Maizie Cavanaugh, Brighton

20:44.3, Juliet Lewis, Brighton

20:45.1, Elliana Neuer, Hartland

20:47.9, Audrey Haus, Brighton

20:58.2, Selena White, Brighton

20:58.4, Maureen Mangan, Brighton

21:06.3, Sarah Halliday, Howell

21:09.3, Courtney Lince, Brighton

21:12.7, Abby Watkins, Brighton

21:15.2, Zoe Howard, Hartland

21:18.3, Ella Koons, Howell

21:23.9, Cayla Marzban, Brighton

21:33.1, Nicole Majors, Hartland

21:33.7, Lea MacGregor, Howell

21:40.2, Sophia McKenna, Hartland

21:42.0, Maura Lichiello, Howell

