kbsi23.com
BREAKING NEWS: Suspect arrested for Friday murder
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Robert L. Mannie, a 57-year-old male from St. Louis, Missouri, was unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds Friday evening in the 900 block of William St. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The Cape Girardeau Police have their man, as of Saturday...
wpsdlocal6.com
Suspect in custody in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — One person was killed in a shooting in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Friday evening. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday on William Street in Cape Girardeau, the Southeast Missourian newspaper reports. A suspect was arrested in connection with the incident, the newspaper reports. A photo...
KFVS12
Victim, suspect identified in Cape Girardeau fatal shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person has died and another has been charged in a shooting incident that took place Friday evening, September 23 in Cape Girardeau.. According to Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan, 57-year-old Robert L. Mannie, of St. Louis, died as a result of the shooting.
KFVS12
2 people arrested in connection with theft investigation in Reidland
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested in connection with a theft investigation in western Kentucky. Steven M. Hays and Dawn A. Morgan, both from St. Louis, were served arrest warrants on Sept. 21 and taken into custody. Hays was arrested on theft charges, receiving stolen property and...
KFVS12
Charleston man in custody in connection with July shooting
A shooting in Cape Girardeau near Hamburger Express left one person shot and one in custody. The City of Cape Girardeau is making improvements to it's southern area. More than a dozen national and local artists will perform on two stages in Cape Girardeau over the next two days. Scott...
KFVS12
Sheriff’s office asking for help in hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian investigation
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Thursday, September 22 . The crash happened at approximately 12:20 p.m. in the area of Roy Lee Road and Old U.S. Highway 60. According...
kbsi23.com
17-year-old cited after 3 other injured in Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A 17-year-old faces several charges after a crash on Sept. 21 injured three people. He faces charges of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of an injury accident and illegal possession/consumption of alcohol by a minor. The teen was...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man charged with threatening public defender
A 42-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with threatening a public official and attempted aggravated battery after reportedly threatening to knock out his public defender. Robert Williams of South Perrine faces the charges after allegedly attempting to strike Public Defender Craig Griffin after a jury delivered...
Magic 95.1
An alcohol related crash in Franklin County has resulted in multiple injuries
On Wednesday September 21st, Franklin County Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on South County Line Road near Old Marion Road around 11pm. Deputies learned a truck driven by a 17 year old male was traveling eastbound, ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned several times before coming to a rest on its top.
kbsi23.com
Friday evening shooting in Cape leaves one person dead; officers investigating
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police officers have responded to a reported shooting outside an apartment building in the 900 block of William Street near Sprigg Street. Currently working on details. The shooting victim has died, police say, and one person is in custody. Keep it here...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man convicted of manslaughter accused of promoting contraband, awaiting trial
PADUCAH — A Paducah man convicted of killing his pregnant girlfriend is now awaiting a jury trial on charges of promoting contraband, according to the McCracken County Circuit Court Clerk's office. In 2021, Epionn Lee-McCampbell was found guilty of manslaughter in the killing of pregnant 19-year-old Ja’Lynn Ragsdale.
wpsdlocal6.com
Pedestrian seriously injured in Paducah hit and run, deputies looking for information
PADUCAH — A victim was flown to an out-of-state hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a hit and run accident, deputies say, and they're looking for help identifying the driver. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred in the area of Roy Lee...
wsiu.org
A woman is accused of shooting her neighbor near Murphysboro
A Jackson County resident was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon near Murphysboro and his neighbor is the suspect. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reports 32-year-old Caleb Riddle was treated for a gunshot wound at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. A brief investigation resulted in the detainment of his neighbor 50-year-old...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged in shots fired incident outside Marion, Illinois, bar
MARION, IL — Police in Marion, Illinois, have arrested a 53-year-old man accused of firing a gun in the parking lot of a local bar. Police responded around 12:07 a.m. Sunday to a report that shots had been fired outside Pookie’s Beer, Burgers & Bocce in the 100 block of North Madison Street in Marion.
KFVS12
Charleston, Mo. man sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for gun charge
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri man was sentenced to 115 months in federal prison. During his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, September 21, Duramus T. Coleman, 38, of Charleston was sentenced for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.
wrul.com
Traffic Stop And Domestic Battery Land Two White County Residents In Jail
A Crossville woman was taken into custody following a traffic stop on September 16th. At around 1 p.m. 39 year old Amber N Newman was stopped on Fifth Street and arrested for Driving While License Revoked. She paid $250 plus fees and was released. A 40 year old Carmi man...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Benton, IL. Public Safety Commissioner Charged With Carrying Concealed Firearm In Government Building –
On August 29, 2022, Donald Storey, former Illinois Department of Transportation (“IDOT”) employee, and current elected Public Health and Safety Commissioner for the City of Benton, Illinois, was charged with a Class B Misdemeanor of carrying a concealed firearm in a government building. This is Franklin County, IL....
WTVQ
Paducah Police Department make 14 arrests after fentanyl trafficking investigation
PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fourteen people have been arrested, and a total of 23 indicted, after an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking by the Paducah Police Department. Paducah police say the investigation began in early 2021 after an increase in fentanyl and fentanyl overdoses was seen locally. One week...
wfcnnews.com
Police investigate shooting at Marion bar
MARION - The Marion Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday at Pookie's Bar. According to police, at approximately 12:07 a.m., the Marion Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of N. Madison Street for a report of shots fired. Upon...
westkentuckystar.com
Massac County Sheriff seeking missing woman
A Massac County woman was reported missing Wednesday morning, and the Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help. The Massac County Sheriff said that 34-year-old Brittany A. Smith was last seen at her home on Jonesboro Road in the early morning hours. She is described as 5 feet 3...
