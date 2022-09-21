ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

kbsi23.com

BREAKING NEWS: Suspect arrested for Friday murder

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Robert L. Mannie, a 57-year-old male from St. Louis, Missouri, was unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds Friday evening in the 900 block of William St. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The Cape Girardeau Police have their man, as of Saturday...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Suspect in custody in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — One person was killed in a shooting in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Friday evening. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday on William Street in Cape Girardeau, the Southeast Missourian newspaper reports. A suspect was arrested in connection with the incident, the newspaper reports. A photo...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Victim, suspect identified in Cape Girardeau fatal shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person has died and another has been charged in a shooting incident that took place Friday evening, September 23 in Cape Girardeau.. According to Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan, 57-year-old Robert L. Mannie, of St. Louis, died as a result of the shooting.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Charleston man in custody in connection with July shooting

A shooting in Cape Girardeau near Hamburger Express left one person shot and one in custody. The City of Cape Girardeau is making improvements to it's southern area. More than a dozen national and local artists will perform on two stages in Cape Girardeau over the next two days. Scott...
CHARLESTON, MO
kbsi23.com

17-year-old cited after 3 other injured in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A 17-year-old faces several charges after a crash on Sept. 21 injured three people. He faces charges of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of an injury accident and illegal possession/consumption of alcohol by a minor. The teen was...
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man charged with threatening public defender

A 42-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with threatening a public official and attempted aggravated battery after reportedly threatening to knock out his public defender. Robert Williams of South Perrine faces the charges after allegedly attempting to strike Public Defender Craig Griffin after a jury delivered...
wsiu.org

A woman is accused of shooting her neighbor near Murphysboro

A Jackson County resident was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon near Murphysboro and his neighbor is the suspect. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reports 32-year-old Caleb Riddle was treated for a gunshot wound at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. A brief investigation resulted in the detainment of his neighbor 50-year-old...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Man charged in shots fired incident outside Marion, Illinois, bar

MARION, IL — Police in Marion, Illinois, have arrested a 53-year-old man accused of firing a gun in the parking lot of a local bar. Police responded around 12:07 a.m. Sunday to a report that shots had been fired outside Pookie’s Beer, Burgers & Bocce in the 100 block of North Madison Street in Marion.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Charleston, Mo. man sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for gun charge

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri man was sentenced to 115 months in federal prison. During his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, September 21, Duramus T. Coleman, 38, of Charleston was sentenced for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.
CHARLESTON, MO
wfcnnews.com

Police investigate shooting at Marion bar

MARION - The Marion Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday at Pookie's Bar. According to police, at approximately 12:07 a.m., the Marion Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of N. Madison Street for a report of shots fired. Upon...
MARION, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Massac County Sheriff seeking missing woman

A Massac County woman was reported missing Wednesday morning, and the Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help. The Massac County Sheriff said that 34-year-old Brittany A. Smith was last seen at her home on Jonesboro Road in the early morning hours. She is described as 5 feet 3...
MASSAC COUNTY, IL

