Vietnam Veterans Memorial Vandalized in Washington, D.C.
Yesterday, Sept. 21, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was vandalized. National Park Service officials found the vandalism around 9:30 in the morning. This included a burned wreath and a directory of names. This comes the same day that a man allegedly threw red paint and scrawled profane graffiti on the base of the Washington Monument. Authorities claim these two incidents were not related, however.
I Survived Marine Corps Boot Camp 'Shark Attacks'
The intense experience of U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) Boot Camp is one I'll never forget. A Marine Corps Drill Instructor yells at a new recruit.By Staff Sergeant J.L. Wright Jr. — www.usmc.mil images, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
The Adventures in The Life of America's Youngest President
Theodore Rosevelt Jr., better known as Teddy or T.R, was the 26th and youngest President in the history of the United States. He served his time in the Oval Office from 1901 to 1909, after the unexpected assassination of William McKinley (R-Ohio).
