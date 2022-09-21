ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Vandalized in Washington, D.C.

Yesterday, Sept. 21, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was vandalized. National Park Service officials found the vandalism around 9:30 in the morning. This included a burned wreath and a directory of names. This comes the same day that a man allegedly threw red paint and scrawled profane graffiti on the base of the Washington Monument. Authorities claim these two incidents were not related, however.
