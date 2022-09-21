ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kathy Griffin 'not sure' voice will return to normal after lung cancer

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E3lln_0i4QJbeU00

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Kathy Griffin says she's "still working on" getting her voice back to normal following her treatment for lung cancer.

The 51-year-old actress and comedian discussed the changes to her voice on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! after undergoing surgery for lung cancer.

Griffin had half of her left lung removed in August 2021 following her cancer diagnosis.

"I had lung cancer, they took out half my left lung, and so my voice got some damage," the star explained.

"I am fine, it doesn't hurt, and the important thing is my boobs are still fabulous," she joked.

Griffin expects her voice to eventually return to normal.

"I think it'll get back to normal but I'm not sure. I'm still working on it," the star said.

"I am funnier, because I think I sound non-threatening and demure. That's my new angle," she jokingly added.

Griffin previously described her new voice tone as "Minnie Mouse meets Marilyn Monroe" during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in December. She said at the time that she is cancer-free.

During Tuesday's episode, Griffin also discussed hosting former White House intern Monica Lewinsky at one of her salon parties. Griffin said Lewinsky told her that she voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, which Lewinsky previously stated in a 2021 interview.

Comments / 4

Related
Decider.com

Chris Pine Was A Last Minute No-Show on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Amid ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama, So Kathy Griffin Filled in and Brought Spit Jokes with Her

Chris Pine was a “last-minute” no-show on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, but Kathy Griffin was on hand to save the day. The comedian, who was pulled-in to fill Pine’s spot on Wednesday (Sept. 21), joked about the actor’s absence, telling the audience Pine was skipping Kimmel’s show because he was afraid of talking about drama surrounding his new film, Don’t Worry Darling.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jane Fonda, 84, diagnosed with cancer, undergoing chemo treatments

Jane Fonda announced Friday that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy treatments. “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments,” the legendary actress, 84, wrote on Instagram. “This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.” Fonda also called herself “lucky” to “have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatment,” acknowledging that she is “priviledged [sic]” as a celebrity. “Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many...
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Kathy Griffin
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Page Six

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, turns 16

Happy birthday, Dannielynn Birkhead! The daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith turned 16 on Wednesday, receiving a sweet message from her dad on social media. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That’s if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” Larry, 49, captioned a collage of photos from Dannielynn’s childhood, including pics with Smith, who died in 2007. “Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished,” he added. The proud father went...
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Cancer#White House
E! News

News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed

Officials have determined the cause of death for News 9 anchor Neena Pacholke. The 27-year-old died by suicide on Aug. 27, according to a statement from the Wausau Police Department in Wisconsin provided to E! News. In a media release, authorities said Pacholke had made "suicidal statements" before she was found dead by officers, who did not receive an answer at the door while performing a welfare check at a residence.
WAUSAU, WI
People

Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers

Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Makes Big Confession About Ken Jennings

Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik shared some inside info about the show. She appeared on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast alongside co-host Ken Jennings. Both of the co-hosts have been officially and permanently named as the co-hosts of the beloved game show. They are the replacements for the late Alex Trebek, leaving some huge shoes to fill. The two had never done an interview together until the podcast, and they shared a lot with fans about the show.
TV SHOWS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
455K+
Followers
65K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy