Ohio State

J.D. Vance, Mike DeWine skip Ohio Debate Commission debates in lead up to 2022 election

By Jessie Balmert and Haley BeMiller, Cincinnati Enquirer
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

After months of hinting they wouldn't participate, Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance and GOP Gov. Mike DeWine officially announced they won't face their opponents at the Ohio Debate Commission's debates.

Vance and DeWine informed the commission Tuesday that they wouldn't participate in the organization's debates despite a USA TODAY Network Ohio/Suffolk University poll indicating 84% of likely Ohio voters want candidates to face off.

“We’re obviously disappointed," Ohio Debate Commission Board President Dan Moulthrop said. "(T)his election year has been plagued with candidates from both parties who prize their campaign consultants' input over voters' information needs. When 84% of Ohioans are saying they want debates and campaigns refuse a good faith offer from a statewide organization, democracy is paying the price."

Ohio senate race: Are electric vehicles the future? Depends which Ohio Senate candidate you ask

It’s unclear if or when Vance and Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan will debate before the election. The campaigns released separate debate schedules late last month, indicating they had agreed to different events with conflicting times. At that point, only Ryan had agreed to the Ohio Debate Commission’s debate.

“Tim Ryan remains as eager as ever to debate J.D. Vance, but in order for that to happen, J.D. needs to stop hiding from debate organizers and trying to back out of forums both candidates have already committed to,” Ryan campaign manager Dave Chase said.

Vance participated in a GOP primary debate hosted by the commission, but Republicans were critical of the moderator’s decision to fact-check the candidates’ comments throughout the event.

DeWine, who leads Democratic challenger Nan Whaley in polls , has yet to commit to any debates. The GOP governor has said he would participate in forums, where candidates do not appear on the same stage at the same time, and newspapers' editorial board interviews.

Tim Ryan vs. J.D. Vance: Tim Ryan is appealing to Ohio moderates. Will that help him flip a U.S. Senate seat?

Whaley has slammed DeWine for not agreeing to debates: "I at least thought he believed in debates which are a core tenet of democracy."

DeWine declined to debate fellow Republicans earlier this year. Both Ryan and Whaley participated in primary debates even though neither race turned out to be competitive.

What's next for Ohio Debate Commission?

The lack of debates is a key test for the relatively new Ohio Debate Commission . The nonprofit was formed in 2020 to hold nonpartisan debates after hosting some informally in 2018. Two editors from USA TODAY Network Ohio participate in the organization.

The commission will not hold "empty chair" debates allowing Democrats who accepted the Ohio Debate Commission's invitations to speak without their Republican counterparts.

In recent weeks, Republicans have heaped criticism on the group as negotiations over debates came apart.

Mike DeWine vs. Nan Whaley: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has big lead in reelection bid over Nan Whaley in new poll

"It would be absurd to participate in a debate overseen by a liberal Tim Ryan donor who has repeatedly and publicly smeared Republicans − Ohioans deserve fair, impartial debates," Vance spokesman Luke Schroeder said. "J.D. has accepted two nonpartisan debates and hopes our opponent will as well."

The commission's executive director, Jill Miller Zimon, has previously run for the Ohio House of Representatives as a Democrat and has contributed to Democratic candidates, including a $250 contribution to Ryan in 2014. Zimon, who declined to comment, has not contributed to candidates since 2018.

Jessie Balmert and Haley BeMiller are reporters for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Akron Beacon Journal, Cincinnati Enquirer, Columbus Dispatch and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio .

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: J.D. Vance, Mike DeWine skip Ohio Debate Commission debates in lead up to 2022 election

you CAN think for yourself
3d ago

lol if you can't back your own actions publicly, you don't earn the privilege of my vote

