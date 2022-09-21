ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, CT

94.3 Lite FM

Hyde Park, NY Filmed Hallmark Christmas Movie Gets Premiere Date

It's ALMOST the most wonderful time of the year and you will be seeing the Hudson Valley all over your television screen spreading holiday cheer. In February of 2022, Dutchess County residents were buzzing after cameras and bright lights were spotted filming around the legendary Eveready Diner in Hyde Park. Filming started around February 15th and by February 17th we got all the details about the production.
HYDE PARK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Humongous 4 Day Music Festival Coming to the Catskills

Now that fall is here, I guess it’s the end of the big music festivals for a while. Or is it? I’m happy to say it’s not. There is a huge music festival coming to the Catskills next week, and it’s going to be awesome. And I’m talking about all different genres of music. Something for everyone.
EAST DURHAM, NY
Salisbury, CT
Connecticut Entertainment
NEWS10 ABC

Casting call for Netflix’s ‘Manifest’ in Ulster County

Grant Wilfley Casting is looking for New Paltz area locals to play passengers for the final season of Manifest. Tentative matching shoot dates will occur on Thursday, September 22 and Tuesday, September 27. COVID tests will be administered by production on today and Monday, September 26. Those interested must be able to self report to location in New Paltz.
NEW PALTZ, NY
101.5 WPDH

14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
101.5 WPDH

Tasty New Authentic Mexican Cafe Now Open in Kingston

If you love authentic Mexican food, you may want to plan a drive to Kingston soon. There is a new Mexican cafe called Arango Cafe, and they’re serving up great Mexican food to their obviously happy customers. I say obviously happy because they’re already getting raves, and they’ve only been open for a short while.
KINGSTON, NY
Robb Report

From a Cigar Lounge to a Boathouse, This $5.75 Million Lakeside Connecticut Compound Is Packed With Amenities

Is there anything this Connecticut compound doesn’t have?  A lakeside lodge, a boathouse, a swimming pool, cigar lounge, a private dock—that’s just the start of this nature retreat. The roughly six-acre spread comes with all the amenities to host your family, friends and even your furry companions too. There’s a cluster of seven structures (yes, you read that right), the likes of a two-story barn, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a heated and air-conditioned doghouse, among other outbuildings. It’ll cost you $5.75 million for the whole lot, which comes fully furnished. Meaning all the property’s ATVs, plus a double-decker pontoon boat, are yours to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

NBC Connecticut personality to be Mum Festival's grand marshal

BRISTOL – With the quickly approaching end of September, the Mum Festival Committee has chosen NBC Connecticut’s Taylor Kinzler to be the celebration’s grand marshal. “I’m so honored to be a part of such a special tradition,” said Kinzler in an email to the Press. “I can’t wait to meet all of the small business owners, vendors and volunteers who help to make this event come to life.”
BRISTOL, CT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Horse Seen Trotting Alone in Lagrangeville, New York

Holy cow there's a horse in the street. This guy shouldn't be horsing around so close to the road. I know it sounds like the setup to a lame joke and any other day it might be but today it is a legitimate question. Here is another question that I have to ask. Did anyone lose their horse in Lagrangeville the other day?
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
darienite.com

Richard Ettinger Sr., 89, Won Darien Golf Club Championship 11 Times; Runner-Up, 12; Had 10 Holes-in-One

Richard (“Dick”) Wayne Ettinger Sr., 89, formerly of New Canaan, passed away the evening of Sept. 9, in Tequesta Florida. Richard was born on June 28, 1933, and grew up in Schenectady, New York, and graduated from Mount Pleasant High. School in 1952. He worked for the General Electric Company, where he met his life love, Joan Audrey Korniak. Richard and Joan were married in 1953.
DARIEN, CT
Hudson Valley Post

Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’

Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
NEWBURGH, NY
Times Herald-Record

Lots of slots: New York's newest casino is nearly set to open in Newburgh Mall

TOWN OF NEWBURGH − Hundreds of black slot machines and table games are in place and waiting to be fed cash, spread across a couple acres of blue and orange carpeting where the Bon Ton department store used to be. Within the next three months, New York's newest casino is expected to open its doors, a playground of electronic gambling devices inside the Newburgh Mall that will operate 20 hours a day. Resorts World Hudson Valley...
NEWBURGH, NY

