This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Oscar Winner Meryl Streep Giving Back With The Silver Mountain Foundation For The ArtsFlorence CarmelaSalisbury, CT
The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend GetawayTravel Maven
Hyde Park, NY Filmed Hallmark Christmas Movie Gets Premiere Date
It's ALMOST the most wonderful time of the year and you will be seeing the Hudson Valley all over your television screen spreading holiday cheer. In February of 2022, Dutchess County residents were buzzing after cameras and bright lights were spotted filming around the legendary Eveready Diner in Hyde Park. Filming started around February 15th and by February 17th we got all the details about the production.
Thriller movie filming in Saugerties casting actors
A thriller feature film is casting people to play background actors, as well as actors with small speaking roles. The filming will be taking place in Saugerties, Kingston, and Pine Plains.
Humongous 4 Day Music Festival Coming to the Catskills
Now that fall is here, I guess it’s the end of the big music festivals for a while. Or is it? I’m happy to say it’s not. There is a huge music festival coming to the Catskills next week, and it’s going to be awesome. And I’m talking about all different genres of music. Something for everyone.
Is There a Reason Why This Hudson Valley Business is Closed on Mondays?
Like most football fans I dedicate a few days a week to sitting in front of the TV watching football. I love that there are games on Thursdays, Sundays, and Mondays, three of my favorite days of the week...LOL! I've always said to properly watch football games you need to have the right food, right?
Elderly veteran, wife narrowly escape Cornwall fire
Army veteran Denis Lutz and his wife Elsbeth wanted to live out their retirement together in their Cornwall home, but the elderly couple’s dream home on Faenza Terrace caught fire Thursday and is now reduced to charred rubble.
Casting call for Netflix’s ‘Manifest’ in Ulster County
Grant Wilfley Casting is looking for New Paltz area locals to play passengers for the final season of Manifest. Tentative matching shoot dates will occur on Thursday, September 22 and Tuesday, September 27. COVID tests will be administered by production on today and Monday, September 26. Those interested must be able to self report to location in New Paltz.
14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
“Great Find” Food Experiences Foodies Know In Dutchess County, NY
As a person who loves food, people often ask me, if there are any hidden gems of places to grab a bite in the Hudson Valley. This time around, I am just going to focus on a few spots inside Dutchess County New York. I will occasionally update this list,...
Tasty New Authentic Mexican Cafe Now Open in Kingston
If you love authentic Mexican food, you may want to plan a drive to Kingston soon. There is a new Mexican cafe called Arango Cafe, and they’re serving up great Mexican food to their obviously happy customers. I say obviously happy because they’re already getting raves, and they’ve only been open for a short while.
From a Cigar Lounge to a Boathouse, This $5.75 Million Lakeside Connecticut Compound Is Packed With Amenities
Is there anything this Connecticut compound doesn’t have? A lakeside lodge, a boathouse, a swimming pool, cigar lounge, a private dock—that’s just the start of this nature retreat. The roughly six-acre spread comes with all the amenities to host your family, friends and even your furry companions too. There’s a cluster of seven structures (yes, you read that right), the likes of a two-story barn, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a heated and air-conditioned doghouse, among other outbuildings. It’ll cost you $5.75 million for the whole lot, which comes fully furnished. Meaning all the property’s ATVs, plus a double-decker pontoon boat, are yours to...
Bristol Press
NBC Connecticut personality to be Mum Festival's grand marshal
BRISTOL – With the quickly approaching end of September, the Mum Festival Committee has chosen NBC Connecticut’s Taylor Kinzler to be the celebration’s grand marshal. “I’m so honored to be a part of such a special tradition,” said Kinzler in an email to the Press. “I can’t wait to meet all of the small business owners, vendors and volunteers who help to make this event come to life.”
Horse Seen Trotting Alone in Lagrangeville, New York
Holy cow there's a horse in the street. This guy shouldn't be horsing around so close to the road. I know it sounds like the setup to a lame joke and any other day it might be but today it is a legitimate question. Here is another question that I have to ask. Did anyone lose their horse in Lagrangeville the other day?
Distressing Incident Occurred at Popular Walden Ice Cream Spot
Thankfully nobody was harmed or injured. Local businesses have had to deal with so much the past few years between COVID-19, staffing issues and rising prices. I never understand how people can harm others and it's a shame when people go out of their way to do it. One popular...
Widower fights for late husband's pension, 6 years later
Six years after her husband’s death, Judy Lynch is still fighting to receive his hard earned pension.
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of Connecticut
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
darienite.com
Richard Ettinger Sr., 89, Won Darien Golf Club Championship 11 Times; Runner-Up, 12; Had 10 Holes-in-One
Richard (“Dick”) Wayne Ettinger Sr., 89, formerly of New Canaan, passed away the evening of Sept. 9, in Tequesta Florida. Richard was born on June 28, 1933, and grew up in Schenectady, New York, and graduated from Mount Pleasant High. School in 1952. He worked for the General Electric Company, where he met his life love, Joan Audrey Korniak. Richard and Joan were married in 1953.
Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’
Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
Historic Wappingers, NY Barn Demolished After Early Morning Accident
An early morning accident in Wappingers ended with a demolished historic building. In the early morning hours of September 22, 2022, it was reported by that parts of Route 9D in Wappingers Falls were closed due to an accident and fire department activity according to Dutchess County Emergency Management on Facebook.
Dutchess Residents Warned Their Toilets May ‘Gurgle and Bubble’
Local officials advise residents to keep their toilet lids closed to avoid splatter when their toilets begin to gurgle. It may seem like a joke, but this is advice that residents should take very seriously. The possibility of your toilet gurgling and making noises all by itself comes just as...
Lots of slots: New York's newest casino is nearly set to open in Newburgh Mall
TOWN OF NEWBURGH − Hundreds of black slot machines and table games are in place and waiting to be fed cash, spread across a couple acres of blue and orange carpeting where the Bon Ton department store used to be. Within the next three months, New York's newest casino is expected to open its doors, a playground of electronic gambling devices inside the Newburgh Mall that will operate 20 hours a day. Resorts World Hudson Valley...
