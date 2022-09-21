ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
Hudson Valley Post

Dutchess County is 1 of 6 Counties Nationwide to Have This

Dutchess County recently has been nationally recognized for its use of technology to improve how government connects with residents. Dutchess County Wins Numerous Center for Digital Government Government Experience Awards. The Government Experience Awards aims to highlight government agencies that are radically improving the experience of government services. The Center...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess Dems select new leadership

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County Democratic Committee on Thursday named Michael Dupree to be the party’s chairman. Dupree, vice-chair of the committee for nine years, was unopposed for the seat. Outgoing chairperson, Julie Shiroishi, stepped down as leader to focus on her campaign for the state senate. Dupree...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Molinaro Announced $205,000 in Funding

POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced last Wednesday $205,000 in funding has been awarded for 16 local programs, as part of the County’s Historical Sites & Museums Infrastructure grant program, which provides funding opportunities for local nonprofit historical societies and museums. The program supports local historical institutions through vital capital and operating infrastructure investments, ensuring the continued preservation of Dutchess County’s unique heritage.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Horse Seen Trotting Alone in Lagrangeville, New York

Holy cow there's a horse in the street. This guy shouldn't be horsing around so close to the road. I know it sounds like the setup to a lame joke and any other day it might be but today it is a legitimate question. Here is another question that I have to ask. Did anyone lose their horse in Lagrangeville the other day?
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Elections
Dutchess County, NY
Government
City
Pine Plains, NY
City
Red Hook, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Times Herald-Record

Lots of slots: New York's newest casino is nearly set to open in Newburgh Mall

TOWN OF NEWBURGH − Hundreds of black slot machines and table games are in place and waiting to be fed cash, spread across a couple acres of blue and orange carpeting where the Bon Ton department store used to be. Within the next three months, New York's newest casino is expected to open its doors, a playground of electronic gambling devices inside the Newburgh Mall that will operate 20 hours a day. Resorts World Hudson Valley...
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’

Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Politics Local#Election Fraud#Election Local#The Millerton News#Republican#Congressional
Hudson Valley Post

Missing Hudson Valley Fisherman Found Dead

The body of a missing Hudson Valley fisherman was found in a river. On Tuesday, New York State Police provided a tragic update regarding a man who went missing when a boat capsized in Orange County. New York State Police Searching for a Missing Fisherman on the Delaware River in...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING…. Federal agencies release final report on PFAS exposure in Newburgh area

NEWBURGH – The contamination of the City of Newburgh’s Washington Lake reservoir in New Windsor was determined to have been caused by PFAS chemicals from the Stewart Air National Guard Base nearby. They were contained in firefighting foam that leached into the ground and streams and eventually found their way into the city’s drinking water supply.
NEWBURGH, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Burgess Meredith & Rockland County History

On the September 2022 episode of Crossroads of Rockland History, we turned our attention to the life and legacy of the actor Burgess Meredith, who lived in the village of Pomona, in Ramapo, NY for thirty years. Meredith’s son, Jonathan Meredith, joined Clare Sheridan to share memories of his father,...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Central Hudson Wants to Explain Upcoming Enormous Heating Bills

Earlier today I was checking out my Facebook newsfeed and I saw that somebody wrote “How about those Bills?” I kid you not when I tell you that my first thought was that she was talking about her electric bill. Then I realized she was talking about the Buffalo Bills. Even though I’m not a sports fan, it’s still weird where my mind went when I saw her statement. It must be because of the horror stories I’m hearing about the upcoming winter heating bills.
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
101.5 WPDH

Dutchess County New Emergency Readiness App: Why Do You Need It?

Dutchess County has just modified how they give out information to its residents. Not just in case of an emergency, like a tornado or severe snow storm, but also when they are going to be doing road work, or if there is a sensitive resident who cannot be located. They wanted to make it seamless to get the info out, so they are launching a new app.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy