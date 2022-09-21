ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County, VA

Escaped inmate from Middle River Regional Jail remains at-large

By Brad Zinn, Staunton News Leader
The News Leader
The News Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TK15t_0i4QIW5600

HIGHLAND COUNTY — A Middle River Regional Jail inmate who escaped from a Highland County deputy Tuesday morning during a prisoner transport remains at-large, according to a press release.

Shaun W. Gwin, 34, who was being held at Middle River Regional Jail, escaped while he was being taken back to the jail following a court hearing in Highland County.

Authorities said Gwin, of McDowell, was in a Highland County deputy's vehicle when he reportedly kicked out a window.

Following the escape, the Augusta County Mobile Command Post was deployed to the Mountain View General Store in Deerfield, and the press release said there was an increased presence of law enforcement in the area for "many hours." Augusta County Sheriff’s Office personnel assisted with searching multiple addresses in Highland County, set up a roadblock at the Augusta County-Highland County line, and interviewed known associates of Gwin.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office deployed members from its Patrol Division, Investigations Division, Narcotics Division, two canine deputies, and members of the Drone Team during the effort.

The jail lists Gwin as being 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing an orange jail jumpsuit.

He was being held on theft charges, according to the jail, and also has pending drug and gun charges.

Anyone with information on Gwin's whereabouts is asked to contact the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 468-2210, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Our youth will inherit climate crisis. We talked to a Staunton teen about what that means.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
wsvaonline.com

Search continues for Highland County inmate

Authorities are still searching for an inmate who escaped yesterday morning. Shaun Gwin had a court appearance in Highland County and was being transported back to Middle River Regional Jail when he kicked out the window of the Sheriff’s Deputy’s vehicle. Gwin is a 34-year-old white man with...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Man arrested after two police chases in stolen vehicles

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Waynesboro is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement officers on a chase through several jurisdictions. According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to pull over a speeding Ford Explorer on East Side Highway around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Escaped inmate remains on the loose

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports an escaped inmate is still on the loose. According to a release, several buildings were searched in Highland County on Tuesday. A roadblock was also put in place on Route 250 at the Augusta/Highland county line. Shaun...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deerfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Mcdowell, VA
County
Highland County, VA
cbs19news

Virginia State Police investigating school bus crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia State Police have confirmed that the Warren County school bus was involved in a crash on northbound Interstate 81 in North Rockingham County Wednesday night. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at mile marker 261 between the Mauzy and New Market exits.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Alleghany Sheriff warns of fake check scam

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a fake check scam. A resident of Iron Gate received a package from FedEx, according to the sheriff’s office, that contained a letter and a check with instructions to deposit the check, purchase gift cards, send a picture of the receipt and cards to an email address, and then keep $700.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At Large#Patrol Division#The Drone Team
Augusta Free Press

Rockingham County: Warren County school bus involved in crash on Interstate 81

Virginia State Police is investigating a crash involving a school bus in Rockingham County that occurred Wednesday at 9:54 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 261-mile-marker. A highway work zone was being set up in the northbound lanes of I-81. A highway truck with its message board flashing to direct traffic to the left travel lane was traveling in the right travel lane for the protection of the highway work zone workers out setting up the cones for the lane closure, when the truck was rear-ended by a Warren County Public Schools bus.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cbs19news

Officials released a preliminary report on the Albemarle plane crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Officials have released a preliminary report about the single-engine plane crash that occurred on Sept. 14. At 11:30 p.m. According to the report, officials say that the Piper PA- 32-300 was destroyed in a crash near Afton. Officials say that the pilot, who...
AFTON, VA
WSET

Pilot dead in an accident near Afton on September 14: NTSB

AFTON Va. (WSET) — A plane was destroyed and a pilot was killed after an accident near Afton the National Transporation Safety Board (NTSB) said. This incident happened on Wednesday, September 14. The plane according to the NTSB was a Piper PA-32-300, N2104J. "The airplane was operated as a...
AFTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Ward A polling precinct permanently moved

The Ward A polling precinct in the City of Waynesboro has permanently moved to Wenonah Elementary School. The school is located at 125 N. Bayard Ave. in Waynesboro. The previous location is no longer available. Basic United Methodist Church at 489 N. Winchester Ave. in Waynesboro is closed and is...
WAYNESBORO, VA
wvpublic.org

Healing Appalachia Festival Supports Recovery

This weekend sees the return of ‘Healing Appalachia’ in Greenbrier County. The music festival features performances by eastern Kentucky music sensation Tyler Childers, singer/songwriter Margot Price, jam band Galactic, Arlo McKinley, Lucero and others. But the festival has a larger mission than just a good time. Inside Appalachia...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
The Roanoke Star

Warning Issued Against VMI for Unconstitutional Overreach in Violating Cadets’ First Amendment Rights

A warning letter to the Virginia Military Institute’s Commandant, Col. (ret.) Adrian Bogart III co-signed by The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) and the Student Press Law Center (SPLC) was formally presented at the VMI Board of Visors (BOV) meeting in Lexington on Wednesday September 21st. FIRE’s and SPLC’s warning, based on hundreds […]
LEXINGTON, VA
The Roanoke Star

The Disgraceful Desecration of Lee and His Chapel

. . . let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion.  Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that National morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle. George Washington – Farewell Address […]
LEXINGTON, VA
The News Leader

The News Leader

2K+
Followers
947
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage of www.newsleader.com, covering the communities of the central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

 http://newsleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy