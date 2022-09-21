KDHE restocks at-home COVID test supply

TOPEKA, Kan. —After exhausting its original supply of COVID-19 test kits in just a few days, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has restocked to provide more at-home test kits for residents across the state.

Kansans can once again use the Project ACT portal to enter their ZIP codes to place an order for free at-home COVID test kits. Those tests will be delivered directly to the residents home through Amazon.

People in Johnson County can also pick up free at-home COVID tests from the county health department through Friday, Sept. 30. After that the county will stop distributing them.

Kansans can also use an online map to search for free COVID testing near them.

