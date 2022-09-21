Read full article on original website
Related
kchi.com
Chillicothe Girls Tennis Beats Trenton 8-1; Moves To 7-3 On The Year
The Lady Hornets Tennis team traveled to Trenton for their second head-to-head dual with the Bulldogs and left with an 8-1 win as a team. Coach Chambers was proud of the mental toughness her players showed as they approach post-season play next week. “Even with chilly, overcast conditions and some...
kchi.com
CHS Volleyball Falls At Lafayette In Four Sets
Chillicothe Volleyball lost at Lafayette in four sets on Thursday. They dropped sets one and two 25-20. They bounced back, winning a close set three 26-24, but then lost set four 25-20. Lyla Beetsma led the team with 17 digs, Ava Leamer led with 9 kills, Anna Fisher had 6...
kchi.com
Hornets Football Stimies St. Pius In 2nd Half; Pulls Off Upset 29-20
The Chillicothe High School Football team picked up a huge upset win on Friday night when they took down St. Pius X 29-20. Javon Kille took the opening kickoff back to the house for an 89-yard kickoff return touchdown. This was Kille’s second time doing so this year, after taking back the opening kickoff of the season against Marshall. Kille’s touchdown gave Chillicothe a 7-0 lead just 14 seconds into the game, and it gave the Hornets all the belief they needed.
kchi.com
Blue Ribbon Commission On Teacher Recruitment & Retention To Meet In Chillicothe
A Blue Ribbon Commission for the State of Missouri, looking at Teacher Recruitment & Retention, will meet in Chillicothe this fall. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says he has worked with DESE to bring the meeting for North Missouri here. Additional information is expected as the meeting gets closer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kchi.com
CWD Testing Locations
Free voluntary sampling and testing of harvested deer for chronic wasting disease (CWD) is offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation, including some MDC offices and participating taxidermists and meat processors. MDC is also offering self-service freezer drop-off locations for hunters to deposit harvested deer heads to have tested for...
kchi.com
MoDOT Roadwork Projects
The MoDOT Roadwork schedule for Northwest Missouri includes several pothole projects and pavement repairs. In the local counties, scheduled work includes:. I-35 – Continuing the resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to U.S. Route 69 through October. Route 13 – Resurfacing project from Route HH...
kchi.com
MoDOT Reviewed Transportation Projects With County Commission
Michael Mariot from MoDOT met recently with the Livingston County Commission to discuss the MoDOT five-year plan. Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas says the plan includes some work taking place this fall. He says they are working on low-volume roads right now. Douglas says other resurfacing on the plan includes bigger...
kchi.com
Chillicothe EAA Fly In, October 1st
The Chillicothe EAA chapter 944 Fly-In is October 1st, one week from today, at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport. The 27th annual Fly-In/Drive-In will start at 7:00 am with a Pancake Breakfast served until 10:30 am. Young Eagle Flight for youth age 8 – 17 will be provided free. A parent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kchi.com
Power Protection On County Commission Agenda
Power Protection is on the agenda for the Livingston County Commissioners Tuesday. The commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am, in the Commission Room of the courthouse. Tuesday at 11:00 am, they will meet with Matt Hopper from CMU to discuss Power Protection. Other items on the agenda for...
kchi.com
Jail Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports several recent bookings by area agencies. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 44-year-old James W Noland on warrants for alleged failure to appear for alleged driving while revoked and expired plates. Bond is set at $287. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 34-year-old Arron Franklin Waldrep of...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report
The Chillicothe Police Department report includes Wednesday and Friday. 12:27 PM, Officers responded to the 900 block of Dickinson Street for a report of a woman standing in the street yelling. She was issued a warning for Peace Disturbance. 4:56 PM, Officers began an investigation after recovering drugs that were...
kchi.com
City Council To Review Playground Drawings
The Chillicothe City Council will see drawings of the proposed playground at Danner Park as part of Monday’s meeting. The Council will meet Monday at 5:30 pm at Chillicothe City Hall. Other items on the agenda include An ordinance authorizing a contract with 42 C.A.R.E.S. for medical services for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kchi.com
Trenton Police Conduct Child Safety Compliance Checks
Child Safety Compliance Checks were conducted by the Trenton Police Department Thursday. Chief Rex Ross says the department worked with the Missouri Highway Patrol near Rissler Elementary School on an enforcement operation that resulted in 14 vehicles checked, as a result, Ross says they issued several warnings for occupant restraint-related violations.
Comments / 0