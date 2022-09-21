ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

Chillicothe Girls Tennis Beats Trenton 8-1; Moves To 7-3 On The Year

The Lady Hornets Tennis team traveled to Trenton for their second head-to-head dual with the Bulldogs and left with an 8-1 win as a team. Coach Chambers was proud of the mental toughness her players showed as they approach post-season play next week. “Even with chilly, overcast conditions and some...
CHS Volleyball Falls At Lafayette In Four Sets

Chillicothe Volleyball lost at Lafayette in four sets on Thursday. They dropped sets one and two 25-20. They bounced back, winning a close set three 26-24, but then lost set four 25-20. Lyla Beetsma led the team with 17 digs, Ava Leamer led with 9 kills, Anna Fisher had 6...
Hornets Football Stimies St. Pius In 2nd Half; Pulls Off Upset 29-20

The Chillicothe High School Football team picked up a huge upset win on Friday night when they took down St. Pius X 29-20. Javon Kille took the opening kickoff back to the house for an 89-yard kickoff return touchdown. This was Kille’s second time doing so this year, after taking back the opening kickoff of the season against Marshall. Kille’s touchdown gave Chillicothe a 7-0 lead just 14 seconds into the game, and it gave the Hornets all the belief they needed.
CWD Testing Locations

Free voluntary sampling and testing of harvested deer for chronic wasting disease (CWD) is offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation, including some MDC offices and participating taxidermists and meat processors. MDC is also offering self-service freezer drop-off locations for hunters to deposit harvested deer heads to have tested for...
MoDOT Roadwork Projects

The MoDOT Roadwork schedule for Northwest Missouri includes several pothole projects and pavement repairs. In the local counties, scheduled work includes:. I-35 – Continuing the resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to U.S. Route 69 through October. Route 13 – Resurfacing project from Route HH...
MoDOT Reviewed Transportation Projects With County Commission

Michael Mariot from MoDOT met recently with the Livingston County Commission to discuss the MoDOT five-year plan. Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas says the plan includes some work taking place this fall. He says they are working on low-volume roads right now. Douglas says other resurfacing on the plan includes bigger...
Chillicothe EAA Fly In, October 1st

The Chillicothe EAA chapter 944 Fly-In is October 1st, one week from today, at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport. The 27th annual Fly-In/Drive-In will start at 7:00 am with a Pancake Breakfast served until 10:30 am. Young Eagle Flight for youth age 8 – 17 will be provided free. A parent...
Power Protection On County Commission Agenda

Power Protection is on the agenda for the Livingston County Commissioners Tuesday. The commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am, in the Commission Room of the courthouse. Tuesday at 11:00 am, they will meet with Matt Hopper from CMU to discuss Power Protection. Other items on the agenda for...
Jail Bookings For Livingston County

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports several recent bookings by area agencies. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 44-year-old James W Noland on warrants for alleged failure to appear for alleged driving while revoked and expired plates. Bond is set at $287. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 34-year-old Arron Franklin Waldrep of...
Chillicothe Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Department report includes Wednesday and Friday. 12:27 PM, Officers responded to the 900 block of Dickinson Street for a report of a woman standing in the street yelling. She was issued a warning for Peace Disturbance. 4:56 PM, Officers began an investigation after recovering drugs that were...
City Council To Review Playground Drawings

The Chillicothe City Council will see drawings of the proposed playground at Danner Park as part of Monday’s meeting. The Council will meet Monday at 5:30 pm at Chillicothe City Hall. Other items on the agenda include An ordinance authorizing a contract with 42 C.A.R.E.S. for medical services for...
Sports
Trenton Police Conduct Child Safety Compliance Checks

Child Safety Compliance Checks were conducted by the Trenton Police Department Thursday. Chief Rex Ross says the department worked with the Missouri Highway Patrol near Rissler Elementary School on an enforcement operation that resulted in 14 vehicles checked, as a result, Ross says they issued several warnings for occupant restraint-related violations.
