Alliance St. Baldrick event cuts a quick $16,000

By Review Staff Report
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 4 days ago
Charlie Miller might not have been the biggest donor at Sunday's St. Baldrick's fundraiser in Alliance, but it's possible he had the biggest trim of the day.

Miller raised $1,100 for the childhood cancer fighter, and had his hair, beard and part of an eyebrow shaved off during the event at Buffalo Wild Wings on West State Street.

As of Wednesday morning, the Alliance fundraiser had brought in a total of $16,050.

Miller's effort is a tribute to his oldest daughter, Carmen, who twice has been successful in battles against the disease.

"Cancer kills more of our kids than any other disease," Miller said on his fundraising page at stbaldricks.org. Research can change that, and I don’t want to let these kids down. Can you help? Thank you so much!

Top individual donor Sunday was Shelby Fender, who raised $2,938.89. Second was Amy Beth Williamson, who raised $1,460. Miller was third with his total.

In a team competition, Winning 4 Wilson was in first with a total $4,848.64, while Constitution Cancer Crushers was second with a donation of $3,267.82.

