The Stirling Club

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A true social, private club is just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. It's called The Stirling Club. Joining us now with more is the director of entertainment, Kelly Clinton-Holmes.
Million dollar jackpot hit by guest at Circa Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One man is walking away from a downtown Las Vegas casino, a millionaire. Circa Las Vegas posted a photo of a man named Marc in front of his winnings over the weekend. According to the photo, he hit a $1,250,033.48 jackpot while playing the Buffalo...
Celebrate "The Walking Dead" with Michael Cudlitz at Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "The Walking Dead" fans are invited to celebrate the show's final season. Michael Cudlitz is hosting a celebrity Smoke & Sip event at Resorts World on Friday, September 30. MORE ON NEWS 3 | The Cosmopolitan hosts the 2022 Shark Tank Reunion. Fans can indulge...
Celebrate National Vodka Day at the STRAT Hotel, Casino and SkyPod

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all Vodka lovers!. National Vodka Day is around the corner, and the STRAT Hotel is ready to help you celebrate. The STRAT Hotel will have exclusive cocktails available at the View Lounge on Tuesday, Oct. 4. One of the special vodka-based cocktails will be...
Hispanic Heritage Month: How Las Vegas is celebrating across the valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's Hispanic Heritage Month, and organizations across the valley are honoring the community with various events through October 15. The City of North Las Vegas kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month with a night-long celebration highlighting the city’s Hispanic population with food, music, and live entertainment.
4 killed Friday in traffic related deaths in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Four people were killed in traffic-related fatalities on Friday in the Las Vegas valley. The deadly day ended with two drivers killed on Las Vegas Blvd just north of Craig Rd by Nellis Air Force Base. The deaths are adding to a rise in fatalities on our roadways according to Erin Breen, Director of the Road Equity Alliance Project at UNLV.
The Venetian Resort launches Israeli and Mediterranean restaurants

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Popular street food and Mediterranean cuisine will soon be offered at The Venetian Resort this season. Chef Eyal Shani is opening not one, but two new restaurants featuring fan favorite cuisine. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Great American Cookies hosts grand opening. HaSalon will be...
Las Vegas airport makes top five in North America satisfaction study

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People like to fly through Las Vegas. The city's international airport is ranked among the top five airports in North America when it comes to customer satisfaction, according to J.D. Power. The study found that air traveler satisfaction reached an all-time high in 2021, but...
Inflation takes mark on food festivals

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Inflation is making nearly every aspect of our lives more expensive including enjoying the valley's favorite food festivals. The San Gennaro Feast is back after a two-year hiatus. It's on the M Resorts Spa and Casino property where you'll find vendors, food, and rides. Bringing...
Woman arrested for stealing $60K Rolex from man's Las Vegas hotel room

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing a man's luxury watch, valued at tens of thousands of dollars, from his Las Vegas hotel room, according to an arrest report. Raegan Parker was arrested on suspicion of grand larceny between $20,000 and $100,000. According...
2 dead after crash near Nellis Air Force Base

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Police investigated near Nellis Air Force Base after two people died from a crash Friday evening. Officers reported to Las Vegas Blvd and Sloane Rd around 4:10 p.m. According to NHP, a car was making a left turn when it collided with a flatbed trailer.
School educators receive free entry to Cowabunga Vegas Waterparks this weekend

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Educators across the valley are being honored by a local waterpark chain this weekend during a special event. School teachers, paraprofessionals, administrators, and others employed by a school district or private school are being asked to come down to Cowabunga waterparks in Las Vegas for free admission on Saturday, September 24, and Sunday, September 25.
1 woman dead, 1 detained after shooting in southeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One woman is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in the southeast valley Friday morning, according to Las Vegas police. Someone had reported that another person was shot around 7:20 a.m. in the 4400 block of Dennis Way, near Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street, said Lt. Robert Price with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
