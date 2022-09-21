Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia Thompson
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
4 Things that will make the Raiders' offense hard to defend going forwardEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
4 Extremely encouraging takeaways from UNLV's huge win over North TexasEugene AdamsDenton, TX
Shocking second-half collapse keeps the Raiders winless on the seasonEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Over 72,000 fans attend Mexican Independence Day weekend concerts across Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Mexican Independence Day celebrations in Las Vegas were in full swing as multiple Latin music superstars hit the stage, attracting more than 70,000 fans over the weekend. On Thursday, Live Nation announced that the city saw more than 72,000 guests attending the concerts held by...
news3lv.com
The Stirling Club
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A true social, private club is just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. It's called The Stirling Club. Joining us now with more is the director of entertainment, Kelly Clinton-Holmes.
news3lv.com
John Katsilometes talks Imagine Dragons gala concert, Miranda Lambert residency
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's the weekend, which means there's plenty of entertainment available around Las Vegas. Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes joined us to talk about Imagine Dragons' upcoming gala concert and the opening of Miranda Lambert's residency on the Strip. He also talks about Bruno Mars headlining New...
news3lv.com
Million dollar jackpot hit by guest at Circa Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One man is walking away from a downtown Las Vegas casino, a millionaire. Circa Las Vegas posted a photo of a man named Marc in front of his winnings over the weekend. According to the photo, he hit a $1,250,033.48 jackpot while playing the Buffalo...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
Celebrate "The Walking Dead" with Michael Cudlitz at Resorts World
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "The Walking Dead" fans are invited to celebrate the show's final season. Michael Cudlitz is hosting a celebrity Smoke & Sip event at Resorts World on Friday, September 30. MORE ON NEWS 3 | The Cosmopolitan hosts the 2022 Shark Tank Reunion. Fans can indulge...
news3lv.com
Celebrate National Vodka Day at the STRAT Hotel, Casino and SkyPod
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all Vodka lovers!. National Vodka Day is around the corner, and the STRAT Hotel is ready to help you celebrate. The STRAT Hotel will have exclusive cocktails available at the View Lounge on Tuesday, Oct. 4. One of the special vodka-based cocktails will be...
news3lv.com
Hispanic Heritage Month: How Las Vegas is celebrating across the valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's Hispanic Heritage Month, and organizations across the valley are honoring the community with various events through October 15. The City of North Las Vegas kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month with a night-long celebration highlighting the city’s Hispanic population with food, music, and live entertainment.
news3lv.com
99 Cents Only Stores celebrate grand re-openings with one-day-only deals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you love good deals that save you money, you might want to attend these stores' grand re-openings. 99 Cents Only Stores will celebrate the grand re-opening of its Tropicana and Blue Diamond locations with a smart TV raffle, one-day-only deals, Elvis impersonators, and more.
RELATED PEOPLE
news3lv.com
Local wins $55k jackpot from Rampart Casino
One lucky local won big Wednesday night. The North Las Vegas native took home $55, 177 from Summerlin's Rampart Casino. They took home the big prize after a $2.50 bet on Dragon Crash. Congratulations!
news3lv.com
Great American Foodie Fest bringing all your faves to Craig Ranch Park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you are a food lover, then the Great American Foodie Fest is for you. The festival located at Craig Ranch Regional Park features food that has been featured on the Food Network, the Cooking Channel, and the Travel Channel. Some food trucks attending include...
news3lv.com
4 killed Friday in traffic related deaths in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Four people were killed in traffic-related fatalities on Friday in the Las Vegas valley. The deadly day ended with two drivers killed on Las Vegas Blvd just north of Craig Rd by Nellis Air Force Base. The deaths are adding to a rise in fatalities on our roadways according to Erin Breen, Director of the Road Equity Alliance Project at UNLV.
news3lv.com
The Venetian Resort launches Israeli and Mediterranean restaurants
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Popular street food and Mediterranean cuisine will soon be offered at The Venetian Resort this season. Chef Eyal Shani is opening not one, but two new restaurants featuring fan favorite cuisine. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Great American Cookies hosts grand opening. HaSalon will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
Las Vegas airport makes top five in North America satisfaction study
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People like to fly through Las Vegas. The city's international airport is ranked among the top five airports in North America when it comes to customer satisfaction, according to J.D. Power. The study found that air traveler satisfaction reached an all-time high in 2021, but...
news3lv.com
Pahrump Fall Festival kicks off Thursday, highway closures coming Saturday
Pahrump (KSNV) — The Pahrump Fall Festival kicks off the fall season Thursday afternoon in Pahrump. The weekend-long festival will include a parade with more than 50 floats, which is set to roll for two miles on Highway 160 on Saturday, September 24. Due to the parade, a portion...
news3lv.com
Inflation takes mark on food festivals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Inflation is making nearly every aspect of our lives more expensive including enjoying the valley's favorite food festivals. The San Gennaro Feast is back after a two-year hiatus. It's on the M Resorts Spa and Casino property where you'll find vendors, food, and rides. Bringing...
news3lv.com
Woman arrested for stealing $60K Rolex from man's Las Vegas hotel room
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing a man's luxury watch, valued at tens of thousands of dollars, from his Las Vegas hotel room, according to an arrest report. Raegan Parker was arrested on suspicion of grand larceny between $20,000 and $100,000. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
2 dead after crash near Nellis Air Force Base
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Police investigated near Nellis Air Force Base after two people died from a crash Friday evening. Officers reported to Las Vegas Blvd and Sloane Rd around 4:10 p.m. According to NHP, a car was making a left turn when it collided with a flatbed trailer.
news3lv.com
School educators receive free entry to Cowabunga Vegas Waterparks this weekend
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Educators across the valley are being honored by a local waterpark chain this weekend during a special event. School teachers, paraprofessionals, administrators, and others employed by a school district or private school are being asked to come down to Cowabunga waterparks in Las Vegas for free admission on Saturday, September 24, and Sunday, September 25.
news3lv.com
1 woman dead, 1 detained after shooting in southeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One woman is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in the southeast valley Friday morning, according to Las Vegas police. Someone had reported that another person was shot around 7:20 a.m. in the 4400 block of Dennis Way, near Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street, said Lt. Robert Price with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
Vegas Chamber talks takeaways from trip to Washington D.C.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Chamber is in Washington D.C. for its largest fly-in yet. President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald joined us live on Thursday to talk about how the trip has been going and what the chamber's biggest takeaways have been.
Comments / 0