ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Shop from Richmond artists in the Fall Artisan Market this weekend

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SmIcw_0i4QGZED00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Get an early start to your holiday shopping — or just treat yourself — with art, jewelry and clothing from local businesses and artists at the Fall Artisan Market & Craft Fair in Richmond this weekend.

The fair will take place on Sunday, Sept. 25 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Hardywood Park Craft Brewery at 2410 Ownby Lane. The event is free to enter, but you’ll probably want to bring your wallet anyways so you can get plenty of shopping done and then enjoy a drink at the brewery afterwards.

Head over to Crump Park in Henrico to watch outdoor showing of ‘Luca’ Friday

If you are a local business interested in selling at the market, there are still vendor spots available for the day. You can register as a seller here .

The Fall Artisan Market & Craft Fair is one of many artisan festivals to that Artisan Events hold in Richmond throughout the year. The Artisan Market at Main Line Brewery is held one Sunday a month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., with remaining dates on Oct. 16, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4. There will also be a holiday artisan market on Saturday, Nov. 26 from noon to 6 p.m. to Hardywood West Creek at 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Henrico, VA
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Sports
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Sept. 22-28

Known for its massive macarons, pink branding and flaky croissants, Whisk bakery has unveiled a sister outpost in the West End. New owner Billy Bryan took over the original Shockoe Bottom location in March and has been rising to the occasion ever since. (Richmond magazine) A Buzz-worthy Pair. Coffee has...
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Business

17th Street Lofts sells for $4.65M in Richmond

An apartment building in the city of Richmond has changed hands. BP I LLC purchased the 17th Street Lofts, located at 329-333 Oliver Hill Way, from 333 Oliver Hill LLC for $4.65 million, One South Commercial reported. The 20,300-square-foot space includes 24 units and was purchased as an investment. Ryan...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

First Baptist Church offering blessings to Richmond’s animals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The ministers of First Baptist Church welcome all pets to one of the largest blessings of the animals in Richmond. On Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. all creatures great and small are invited to the courtyard of Richmond’s First Baptist church for a blessings ceremony at 2709 Monument Ave.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shopping#Ownby Lane#Artisan Events#The Artisan Market At#Main Line Brewery#Nexstar Media Inc
rvahub.com

Virginia Pridefest Festing on Brown’s Island

Pridefest weekend features three amazing events, beginning with Pride After Dark: Animal -the official pre-Pride Party. Get your tickets for Pride After Dark at vapride.org Pridefest is Saturday on Browns Island featuring Leikeli47, Big Freedia, and numerous local performers and is free and open to all. The weekend of festivities will end at Bingo Beer Co. With Snatch’d: a Rainbow Celebration – no ticket required.
RICHMOND, VA
Boomer Magazine

Discovering the Buffet at Noorani Kabab House

I have hesitated to tell you about one of very favorite Richmond restaurants, Noorani Kabab House at 2757 Hungary Spring Road in the West End, just south of Broad Street. My hesitation is due to a couple of things. First, I love their buffet and many people ask me, “Hey, Steve, how can a food critic like buffets?” To that, I answer, “That’s exactly why I’m not a food critic … that and because I don’t know enough big words.”
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Sports
wvtf.org

Virginia's Lorax will keep planting trees

Evan Nied has loved trees for as long as he can remember. “I’m Jewish and I was born on Tu Bishvat, which is the holiday for trees, so I’ve always felt a connection to trees because of that," he explains, "but it wasn’t until Hurricane Florence, which forced me and my family to evacuate the 757-area temporarily that inspired me to do something that would improve my local ecosystem.”
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
NBC12

7th annual Richmond Cattle Baron’s Ball returns Oct. 15

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond area’s biggest country-western fundraiser is returning to Keystone Acres on Saturday, Oct. 15. This year’s Cattle Baron’s Ball - hosted by the NBC12 morning team - includes live music from Nashville recording artist Jon Langston, dancing, gourmet cuisine and cocktails by Mosaic Catering and Events, and auctions.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy