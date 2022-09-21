ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Receives Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award in Michael Kors Dress

By Layla Ilchi
 4 days ago
Taylor Swift performs during the 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards. Getty Images

Taylor Swift is celebrating her latest honor.

The Grammy-winning musician attended the Nashville Songwriter Awards Tuesday night, where she received the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award at the annual awards ceremony. The honor recognized Swift’s body of work between 2010 and 2019, a time when she released five of her nine studio albums and shifted from country to pop genres. Swift has previously won seven awards from the Nashville Songwriters Association.

For the awards ceremony, Swift wore a black sequined Michael Kors dress with an asymmetrical sleeve and cutout detailing. The dress was from the Michael Kors fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Her look was styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer.

Swift talked about her career trajectory during her acceptance speech, stating: “Twenty years ago, I wrote my first song. I used to dream about one day getting to bounce around the different musical worlds of my various sonic influences, and change up the production of my albums. I hoped that one day the blending of genres wouldn’t be such a big deal. There’s so much discussion about genre and it always usually leads back to a conversation about melody and production. But that leaves out possibly my favorite part of songwriting: lyricism.”

The musician also performed an acoustic version of her 10-minute rereleased song “All Too Well” during the awards ceremony.

Swift is gearing up to release her 10th studio album, called “Midnights,” which she initially announced at the 2022 MTV VMAs in August.

