nwahomepage.com
Locals and international people visit Bentonville's FORMAT festival
Locals and international people visit Bentonville's FORMAT festival.
kuaf.com
After months of planning, FORMAT Festival starts today
Born and raised in Oklahoma, Anna Pope grew up listening to public radio. Pope earned a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism from Oklahoma State University where she reported for the university’s paper and became its news editor. She also interned at KOSU public radio, covering topics ranging anywhere from Indigenous affairs and rural issues to business and education. She joined KUAF as a Report for America corps member covering the impact of growth in June 2022.
freeweekly.com
Terra Studios opens Bluebird of Happiness Museum
Just southeast of Fayetteville is one of the most whimsical places in all of Northwest Arkansas. With happy little trolls, a labyrinth, and a wizard’s cave and chair, Terra Studios is perhaps most well known for its iconic (and trademarked) Bluebird of Happiness. A museum dedicated to the iconic little glass birds opens Sept. 24 with a two-day grand opening event.
The format festival has made its way to northwest Arkansas
Have you ever experienced a festival that incorporates art, music, and technology all in?
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Bluebird Museum, Oktoberfest
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. This weekend, Fayetteville’s favorite art park is celebrating the iconic glass bluebirds known and loved around the world. Make plans to attend the grand opening of the new Bluebird Museum at Terra Studios, taking place this Saturday and...
nwahomepage.com
Springdale Public Schools Ed. Foundation 5th Duck Race
A familiar event is happening this weekend. Here to tell us more about the annual duck race supporting the Springdale Public Schools education foundation we have Chris Stecklein and Faith Dye.
nwahomepage.com
Fayetteville Hispanic Heritage Festival

nwahomepage.com
Groundbreaking on 911 center in Crawford County

KYTV
Entertainment district proposal brought before Harrison, Ark. city council
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Harrison city council is presenting a proposal for an entertainment district at its meeting Thursday. The council initially introduced the idea in 2020. The council defeated the proposal by one vote. Many are showing support to revisit the idea with the departure of city hall from downtown and similar action eminent from the county courthouse within the year.
nwahomepage.com
Springdale schools raise over $30k at Duck Race

Glamping project on Beaver Lake denied by county board
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Beaver Lake luxury "glamping" project has been denied by the Benton County Planning Board after several residents raised concerns last month. The project was called “Contentment at Beaver Lake" and was tabled during last month's meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors was...
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Razorback Women’s Clinic and more
NO NEW FRIENDS – TWSS. If you remember, last week we had an interview with the That’s What She Said, storytelling group. That show is happening tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Millar Lodge at the Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville. Plus, the show is a charity event with...
nwahomepage.com
Ouachita Dune performs for GoodDay NWA
Ouachita Dune – a band from the University of Arkansas – was awarded last year’s winner in the talent competition for amateur student musicians. Watch as they join GoodDay NWA for a special performance.
Parking for Garth Brooks show at Thunder Ridge explained
Bass Pro Shops and Thunder Ridge Nature Arena are clarifying some information about parking for the Garth Brooks concerts scheduled for Sept. 30, Oct, 1 and Oct. 2.
This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
nwahomepage.com
Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Gentry's Chris Bell

Meeting set to discuss I-49 development in Alma
The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced it will hold a public input meeting next week to discuss proposed revised design plans for the development of Interstate 49 between Highway 22 in Sebastian County and Interstate 40 in Crawford County.
KHBS
Goodyear Blimp flies in Rogers, Arkansas for NW Arkansas Championship
The Goodyear Blimp is flying in the skies of Northwest Arkansas this weekend. The blimp, one of three Goodyear Blimps in the U.S., is flying above Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers for the NW Arkansas Championship. It will be there from Sept. 23-25. This particular blimp is named Wingfoot Three...
KHBS
Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant makes New York Times' best restaurants in US list
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The New York Times included a Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant onThe Restaurant List 2022. Yeyo's is the only Arkansas restaurant that made the list of 50 restaurants across the country. The list was created by New York Times food critics. Yeyo has a brick-and-motar restaurant but is...
Three-day overnight closures on Highway 71
Both lanes in one direction will be closed once per night for approximately 15 minutes each during the first two nights of work, in order to install traffic signal mast arms.
