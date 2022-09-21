ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwahomepage.com

Locals and international people visit Bentonville's FORMAT festival

Locals and international people visit Bentonville's FORMAT festival. Locals and international people visit Bentonville’s …. Deputy arrested for connection in Lincoln shooting. Springdale schools raise over $30k at Duck Race. Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Greenwood High …. Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Gentry’s...
BENTONVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

After months of planning, FORMAT Festival starts today

Born and raised in Oklahoma, Anna Pope grew up listening to public radio. Pope earned a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism from Oklahoma State University where she reported for the university’s paper and became its news editor. She also interned at KOSU public radio, covering topics ranging anywhere from Indigenous affairs and rural issues to business and education. She joined KUAF as a Report for America corps member covering the impact of growth in June 2022.
BENTONVILLE, AR
freeweekly.com

Terra Studios opens Bluebird of Happiness Museum

Just southeast of Fayetteville is one of the most whimsical places in all of Northwest Arkansas. With happy little trolls, a labyrinth, and a wizard’s cave and chair, Terra Studios is perhaps most well known for its iconic (and trademarked) Bluebird of Happiness. A museum dedicated to the iconic little glass birds opens Sept. 24 with a two-day grand opening event.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rogers, AR
Society
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
City
Rogers, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Rogers, AR
Entertainment
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Bluebird Museum, Oktoberfest

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. This weekend, Fayetteville’s favorite art park is celebrating the iconic glass bluebirds known and loved around the world. Make plans to attend the grand opening of the new Bluebird Museum at Terra Studios, taking place this Saturday and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Fayetteville Hispanic Heritage Festival

Locals and international people visit Bentonville’s …. Deputy arrested for connection in Lincoln shooting. Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Greenwood High …. Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Gentry’s Chris …. Fearless Friday week 5 part 2. Fearless Friday week five part 1.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historical Museum#Local History
KYTV

Entertainment district proposal brought before Harrison, Ark. city council

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Harrison city council is presenting a proposal for an entertainment district at its meeting Thursday. The council initially introduced the idea in 2020. The council defeated the proposal by one vote. Many are showing support to revisit the idea with the departure of city hall from downtown and similar action eminent from the county courthouse within the year.
HARRISON, AR
5NEWS

Glamping project on Beaver Lake denied by county board

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Beaver Lake luxury "glamping" project has been denied by the Benton County Planning Board after several residents raised concerns last month. The project was called “Contentment at Beaver Lake" and was tabled during last month's meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors was...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Razorback Women’s Clinic and more

NO NEW FRIENDS – TWSS. If you remember, last week we had an interview with the That’s What She Said, storytelling group. That show is happening tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Millar Lodge at the Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville. Plus, the show is a charity event with...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
nwahomepage.com

Ouachita Dune performs for GoodDay NWA

Ouachita Dune – a band from the University of Arkansas – was awarded last year’s winner in the talent competition for amateur student musicians. Watch as they join GoodDay NWA for a special performance.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Travel Maven

This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
PRAIRIE GROVE, AR
KHBS

Goodyear Blimp flies in Rogers, Arkansas for NW Arkansas Championship

The Goodyear Blimp is flying in the skies of Northwest Arkansas this weekend. The blimp, one of three Goodyear Blimps in the U.S., is flying above Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers for the NW Arkansas Championship. It will be there from Sept. 23-25. This particular blimp is named Wingfoot Three...
ROGERS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy