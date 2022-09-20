Read full article on original website
Related
dsmmagazine.com
Four New Restaurants to Check Out
Blu Thai’s spicy snapper dish is served with a tomato chutney on a bed of sliced cabbage and carrots. Photographer: Duane Tinkey. Blu Thai and Sushi: Toward the end of 2020, Blu Thai and Sushi closed its location in the East Village but the owners promised to return, and they have. Located in the old Fighting Burrito downtown by the John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park, the new space is bright and airy, and the food is even better than before. I had a simple chicken fried rice that felt like pure comfort, and my dining companion had me try massaman curry, which I’ll be ordering next time. (309 13th St.; bluthaifood.com)
who13.com
Five denim trends this fall
Fall is here and that means fall fashion, including new denim styles. Paula Bierle and Lea Fagervik share what is in store at the Purple Poppy Boutiques in Johnston and Ankeny. You can shop at the Purple Poppy online at purplepoppyboutique.com. The Johnston Boutique is located at 5800 Merle Hay...
Radio Iowa
Weekend dog show features 150+ breeds and hundreds of coddled canines
Hundreds of dogs from across the U.S. will be wagging their tails in Colfax this weekend as the Central Iowa Kennel Club celebrates its 75th year of dog shows. Club president Kelley Frary, of Des Moines, says at least 150 breeds will be represented by some 1,300 canine competitors from all across Iowa and as far away as Florida. Admission to the show is free and Frary says it’s a great event for spectators of all ages.
adelnews.com
Ambro’s Roadhouse adds additional indoor seating in De Soto
Ambro’s Roadhouse will be able to serve more of its customers throughout the year through a new addition. The old deck was taken off and new footings were poured so the space could be enclosed at the De Soto bar and grill. “Now it’s insulated and we can seat...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former American Idol Contestant Opens Restaurant in Iowa [WATCH]
Every year we're bombarded with the stories of contestants trying to make their dreams of a singing career come true on the TV show American Idol. Some dreams come true, while other contestants are sent back home to start another dream. Apparently, that dream will even take you to Iowa. A former American Idol contestant isn't making sweet music anymore. Now he's making amazing food.
Iowa-Bound Luke Bryan Making Massive Local Pork Donation
As part of the efforts to bust some of the misconceptions around the pork industry, the National Pork Board has teamed up with a country superstar. During his 13th Farm Tour, Luke Bryan, National Pork Board, and Smithfield Foods partnered to give back to the community while promoting the pork industry.
Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.
It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
Pentatonix & Girl Named Tom are Headed to Iowa This Holiday Season
When it comes to acapella groups, nobody does it quite like Pentatonix!. This holiday season, Pentatonix will embark on their 22-stop 'A Christmas Spectacular' tour, which they've dubbed their "BIGGEST CHRISTMAS TOUR EVER!" The group will hit the road in November, eventually finding their way to Des Moines in December. The Iowa show will take place at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, December 8th at 7 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Another Iowa Mall Looks to Buck A Growing Trend
With Sears, Younkers, and even K-Mart holding anchor in malls across the country for decades, the demise of those retail chains nationwide left a void many malls simply weren't able to recover from, and the mall concept as we knew it, began to fall by the wayside. Fort Dodge's Crossroads Mall held on until this past Labor Day weekend. After announcing it was facing foreclosure, Des Moines' Valley West Mall appeared to get a reprieve.
983vibe.com
Iowa Optimism Walk 2022
Principal Park (Iowa Cubs) a short non-competitive walk with familyfriendly activities!. and help put an end to Parkinson’s disease.
It’s a bobcat! Not a cougar, not a danger, not even a big deal
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — A set of photos of a bobcat taken in West Des Moines has neighbors talking and police talking wildlife biology. The photos and video, captured by West Des Moines resident Rachel Port along a bike trail, and originally posted to her personal Facebook page, were shared by the West Des […]
weareiowa.com
Creston woman says "(Weight) came off in places I struggled with for years" | Paid Content
Paid Content | After struggling with weight loss for years, Creston, Iowa's Tammy Stuart turned to Dr. Vince Hassel and his ChiroThin weight loss program. Tammy says: "It was amazing how (the weight) came off and it came off in places that I've struggled with for years" (hips, arms, belly, lower back). She said she can definitely feel it in her body and over all good health. "I was able to fit into my old wardrobe...which was a wonderful feeling!" she said with a smile! Tammy has lost about 25 pounds and feels great. These results are TYPICAL and Dr. Hassel can help you through the program no matter where you are located! Contact Dr. Vince Hassel and get started on the ChiroThin Weight Loss Program and get ready to loose that stubborn weight and feel great! Visit www.weightlossindesmoines.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Saucy questions with Des Moines' Chuck Offenburger and Mary Riche
Today's "Saucy Questions" go to two 70-something widowers who got hitched this month after a nearly 50-year friendship: Chuck Offenburger and Mary Riche.State of play: Offenburger is the Des Moines Register's former "Iowa Boy" columnist. Riche is a retired psychotherapist.They have homes in DSM and Jefferson and publish news or opinion on their website.🥵 Q: Mary, you didn't know until a few months ago that your "personal Plan B" as a septuagenarian would include love and marriage. How are you sure this thing between you two ain't just hormones?A: "It is about hormones. No further comment."☝️ Q: Chuck, decades ago Mary's mom would send you story ideas. Do you think she was trying to set you up?A: "In retrospect, I hope so and I should have paid attention."🎤 Q: You sing together and have cute pet names for each other. Can we anticipate an upcoming album from "Darlin' & Puddin'"?A: "The requests are pouring in after our memorable debut at the Offenburger family reunion.We're planning to add another song to our current playlist of two songs with rehearsals to start soon."
iowapublicradio.org
Mysteries large and small: the origins of gold in the universe and Iowa’s little-known 'quiet title' law
How is gold made? How did gold get on earth? And, why is gold rarer than so many other metals? These all seem like questions we should have answered long ago. But it took a young scientist from Iowa to settle the long-standing questions about the origin of gold and other heavy elements in the universe. Theoretical astrophysicist Brian Metzger joins River to River to share how he helped solve one of the mysteries of the universe.
Iowa Woman Encounters Growling Bobcat On Bike Trail [WATCH]
Most bobcats in the state of Iowa might be considered secretive, but an Iowa woman got a big surprise Sunday while walking her dog on a bike trail. A bobcat came out of the tall grass next to her and walked right up onto the trail. She grabbed her dog and began to back away. After taking a few steps back, she shot a video. She was still close enough to the bobcat that you can hear its growl.
Des Moines councilperson Indira Sheumaker pays panhandling fine
A $95 ticket issued to someone panhandling in Des Moines was paid by donations raised by Councilperson Indira Sheumaker, she tweeted Sunday.At least four people donated via Venmo, online records show.State of play: Sheumaker's announcement follows a meeting last week in which multiple DSM business owners asked for help in dealing with problems associated with people experiencing homelessness.The ticket was issued near the intersection of 30th Street and Hickman Road under an ordinance intended to protect pedestrian safety, DSM Police Sgt. Paul Parizek told Axios Monday.Axios requested a copy of the citation but details about the incident have not been made available.Of note: Sheumaker didn't say how much money was collected but said the goal was exceeded.Additional proceeds will be transferred to cash and handed out to others asking for help, she wrote.
KCCI.com
Broadlawns Medical Center severs ties with coffee shop
DES MOINES, Iowa — Broadlawns Medical Center has cut ties with a coffee shop after staff had concerns about its mission statement. The coffee shop, Freedom Blend, is part of Freedom Ministries, which provides young adults with work training and life skills. Broadlawns sent the following statement to KCCI:
Iowa Towns Blunder Budgets, Residents Won't Pay Property Taxes
Two Iowa towns failed to submit their budgets by the state's required deadline, meaning that residents now do not have to pay property taxes. Credit: Xijian (Getty Images) Per a report from Des Moines CBS affiliate KCCI 8, people who reside in Zearing and Le Roy will not pay property taxes this fiscal year due to city leaders' error.
Des Moines Business Record
216-unit apartment project proposed near Raccoon River
A 216-unit apartment project called Union at Rivers Edge is proposed on a vacant site at 214 Jackson Ave., just a few steps away from the Meredith Trail and the Raccoon River. Architectural rendering by ASK Studio. A 216-unit apartment project proposed on a high-profile site south of the Raccoon...
KETV.com
Iowa couple returns home to recover after hot air balloon crash
INDIANOLA, Iowa — An Iowa couple is still recovering nearly two months after a hot air balloon crash. Rich and Irene Wheeldon were badly burned when the hot air balloon they were riding in hit a power line and caught fire. It happened during Indianola's National Balloon Classic. . After...
Comments / 0