ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘SNL’: Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson, and Megan Thee Stallion Tapped to Host Opening Episodes of Season 48

By Raven Brunner
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4REgSm_0i4QGAPI00

Live from New York… it’s Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson, and Megan Thee Stallion! The comedy program officially announced the hosts – and musical guests – for the first three episodes of the new season, and it seems like even after losing multiple cast members, the venerable comedy series is still going strong.

First out of the gate, Saturday Night Live season 48 will premiere October 1 on NBC with host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. It’s been one heck of a year for the Top Gun: Maverick actor. In addition to starring in the latest installment of the Tom Cruise-led franchise, he also appeared in Taylor Swift’s music video “I Bet You Think About Me,” followed by the lukewarm Netflix original Spiderhead, and will now make his hosting debut on SNL.

The season will continue with The Banshees of Inisherin’s Brendan Gleeson and “Meet Me at Our Spot” singer Willow on October 8, then a double bill of Megan Thee Stallion – whose recent appearance on She-Hulk caused the internet to go berserk – on October 15.

Glesson and Megan Thee Stallion will also be making their hosting debuts.

On Twitter, the latter encouraged all “hotties” to “tune in” to her episode, while Teller teased his debut with a side eye emoji.

This new season sees the long-running sketch comedy show entering a big shift, dubbed a “transition period” by showrunner Lorne Michaels. Since the last season, SNL has lost eight key players including fan-favorites Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, Aristotle Athari, and, most recently, Chris Redd.

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

Returning for the new season are Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, James Austin, Punkie Johnson, Bowen Yang, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong and Kenan Thompson. Joining as fresh talent are Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer

This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Chris Pine Was A Last Minute No-Show on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Amid ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama, So Kathy Griffin Filled in and Brought Spit Jokes with Her

Chris Pine was a “last-minute” no-show on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, but Kathy Griffin was on hand to save the day. The comedian, who was pulled-in to fill Pine’s spot on Wednesday (Sept. 21), joked about the actor’s absence, telling the audience Pine was skipping Kimmel’s show because he was afraid of talking about drama surrounding his new film, Don’t Worry Darling.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Gleeson
Person
Mikey Day
Person
Heidi Gardner
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Colin Jost
Person
Miles Teller
Person
Lorne Michaels
Person
Bowen Yang
Person
Chloe Fineman
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Alex Moffat
TVLine

Here's How The Conners Will Write Out DJ in Wake of Michael Fishman's Exit

DJ Conner will be gone, but not forgotten, when The Conners kicks off Season 5. As TVLine exclusively reported, legacy cast member Michael Fishman has exited the Roseanne spinoff after four seasons. But at the time of our initial reporting, we didn’t know how the ABC sitcom would address DJ’s whereabouts. Speaking to TVLine in advance of the Wednesday, Sept. 21 premiere, executive producer Bruce Helford explains that Becky and Darlene’s younger brother will be roughly 7,000 miles from Lanford this fall. “He’s visiting [Geena], who right now is stationed overseas,” Helford reveals. “She was involved in the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and she is...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Episodes#Nbc
Decider.com

Molly Ringwald’s Role as Shari on ‘Dahmer’ Is Just The Beginning of Her Time in Ryan Murphy’s Universe

There are a countless number of stunning performances in Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. But there is one recurring character who has likely been making viewers pause. Yes, that is Molly Ringwald in Dahmer. And this is just the beginning of her time in Ryan Murphy’s extended universe. Consider this your guide to who exactly Ringwald is playing in this miniseries and where you can expect to see her next. Who Does Molly Ringwald Play in Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story? The former queen of ’80s comedies portrays Shari Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer’s stepmother. Lionel Dahmer (played by Richard Jenkins)...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sarah Michelle Gellar Says She “Had No Intention Of Saying Yes” To ‘Wolf Pack’ But The Script Changed Her Mind—TCA

Sarah Michelle Gellar had no intention of joining the upcoming Paramount+ series Wolf Pack, but reading the script changed her mind. The role marks Gellar’s return to the horror genre on TV following her successful run on the WB’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer which premiered in 1997. Gellar spoke about her decision to star and executive produce the latest werewolf series from Jeff Davis, who developed Teen Wolf for MTV, during the streamer’s TCA presentation on Wednesday. “I’ve been pitched once, twice, 2000 of these [types of shows]. Honestly, at first, I had no intention of saying yes [to Wolf Pack],” she...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘Southern Charm’ Exclusive Clip: Wait, Does Craig Conover Believe That Squid Are An Alien Species?

It’s been yet another tumultuous season of Southern Charm, filled with the kind of capital-d Drama — both on-screen and off — that we completely live for. We’ve only got two more episodes left in Southern Charm Season 8 (not including the reunion, which we generally hope is at LEAST a 3-parter), and this exclusive clip from tonight’s episode shows the group behaving … completely friendly with each other? In last week’s episode, Shep and Taylor took the gang (minus Leva and Kathryn) to St. Simons Island in Georgia for what was supposed to be a relaxing “shrimping” excursion. After some heated...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Actress Taylour Paige Is Engaged!

After a split from 'Grey's Anatomy' star Jesse Williams, one many didn't know about, the rising star has found love again and is headed to the altar. People keeping their relationships low-key and then popping up engaged (or in some cases, already married) has been a thing for some time now. Taylour Paige is the latest star to surprise everyone by sharing that she’s getting ready to say “I do.” The actress uploaded an image of herself with her arms wrapped around her fiancé. And while we don’t get to see his face, we do get a clear view of her engagement rock.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4

Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
MOVIES
Decider.com

How to Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6, Episode 4

This time around, Rick and Morty is going where it’s never gone before: a full-blown horror episode. “Night Family” premieres this week, just ahead of the month of Halloween. Spooky season is here, and Rick and Morty is on board. Wondering how you can watch this new...
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Jeff Garlin’s ‘The Goldbergs’ Investigation: His Alleged Behavior, Character’s Future and More

Actor Jeff Garlin has been written off The Goldbergs season 10 following an HR investigation into his behavior. “[Jeff is] not going to be on the season, obviously. [Murray] will have passed, and we are sort of starting from a place of multiple months removed from his death,” co-showrunner Alex Barnow told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published in August 2022. […]
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Begrudgingly Walks Back Lindsey Graham Gay Joke on ‘The View’: “I Should Probably Never Do This Show Again”

Whoopi Goldberg is following in the off-color footsteps of her View co-host, Joy Behar, and cracking a cringey gay joke on live TV. During a conversation about gay marriage and states’ rights on today’s episode, Goldberg implied Sen. Lindsey Graham is gay, then hinted that a producer forced her to address the bit in the next segment. Messy!
NFL
Decider.com

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ Frequent Disappearances Caused a ‘Screaming Match’ With Florence Pugh on Don’t Worry Darling Set: Report

Don’t Worry Darling? Too late, we’re worried. Capping off the drama surrounding the September theatrical release of Don’t Worry Darling, a new report states that Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh got into in a “screaming match” while on set. The reason? Wilde’s frequent disappearances with co-star Harry Styles.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

39K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy