‘SNL’: Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson, and Megan Thee Stallion Tapped to Host Opening Episodes of Season 48

Live from New York… it’s Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson, and Megan Thee Stallion! The comedy program officially announced the hosts – and musical guests – for the first three episodes of the new season, and it seems like even after losing multiple cast members, the venerable comedy series is still going strong.

First out of the gate, Saturday Night Live season 48 will premiere October 1 on NBC with host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. It’s been one heck of a year for the Top Gun: Maverick actor. In addition to starring in the latest installment of the Tom Cruise-led franchise, he also appeared in Taylor Swift’s music video “I Bet You Think About Me,” followed by the lukewarm Netflix original Spiderhead, and will now make his hosting debut on SNL.

The season will continue with The Banshees of Inisherin’s Brendan Gleeson and “Meet Me at Our Spot” singer Willow on October 8, then a double bill of Megan Thee Stallion – whose recent appearance on She-Hulk caused the internet to go berserk – on October 15.

Glesson and Megan Thee Stallion will also be making their hosting debuts.

On Twitter, the latter encouraged all “hotties” to “tune in” to her episode, while Teller teased his debut with a side eye emoji.

This new season sees the long-running sketch comedy show entering a big shift, dubbed a “transition period” by showrunner Lorne Michaels. Since the last season, SNL has lost eight key players including fan-favorites Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, Aristotle Athari, and, most recently, Chris Redd.

Returning for the new season are Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, James Austin, Punkie Johnson, Bowen Yang, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong and Kenan Thompson. Joining as fresh talent are Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.