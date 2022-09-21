ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

valdostaceo.com

SGMC and LifeSouth to Sponsor Winnersville Classic Blood Drive Competition

Does your blood run black and gold or maroon and silver? South Georgia Medical Center and LifeSouth invite the community to save lives and bring home the championship trophy for their team when they host a blood drive competition between Lowndes High School and Valdosta High School. The drive will be held at multiple locations over the week of Monday, October 3 through Friday, October 7. The school that collects the most blood will be announced at the game on Friday, October 7. All donors will receive a $20 gift card and a special Winnersville Classic t-shirt.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Manager no longer employed at Tift Theatre following controversy

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Controversy over a show cancellation in Tift county erupted one week ago. Tifton’s City manager, Pete Pyrzenski, confirmed that Holden Stokes is no longer with the city. He wouldn’t say why. “Yes, Holden is no longer with the city. I can validate that” Pyrzenski said....
TIFTON, GA
valdostaceo.com

SGMC Announces New Leadership Roles in Information Services

South Georgia Medical Center is pleased to announce two new leadership positions in the Information Services department. Zachary White has been named SGMC Director of Enterprise Applications, and Michael Spence has been named SGMC Director of Project Management. About Zach White. In the new role of Director of Enterprise Applications,...
MICHAEL SPENCE
valdostaceo.com

Valdosta Sees Rise in August Unemployment Rate

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Valdosta recorded an unemployment rate of 3.2 percent in August, up two-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4 percent. “As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search...
VALDOSTA, GA
Government Technology

Thomas County Schools to Help Shape Georgia AI Curriculum

(TNS) — Thomas County schools lead the way when it comes to their extensive computer science programs. Now, the Georgia Department of Education Computer Science Program is reaching out to them for help in an untapped curriculum field: Artificial Intelligence. The project to begin working on a curriculum for...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Lowndes County hosts National Police K-9 trials

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - In one of the final days of the United States Police Canine Association National trails, spectators got to watch more than 100 handlers and their K-9s perform a series of skills. The trials draw in qualified law enforcement K-9 units from all over the country...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
thecentersquare.com

Valdosta, GA Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
VALDOSTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia

ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Secretary of State to replace voting equipment following ‘unauthorized access’

ATLATNA - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office is replacing election equipment in Coffee County in response to a breach after the 2020 election. The "unauthorized access," which happened two months after the 2020 election, shows "former election officials in Coffee County permitting access by unauthorized individuals to equipment that under Georgia law should have been secured."
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Concerns raised over cemetery cleanliness in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several people in Tifton and one city leader are not happy with the upkeep and cleanliness of two cemeteries in Tifton. One of those cemeteries is Oak Ridge Cemetery. Renee Cannady said she’s lived in Tifton for more than 20 years. “Absolutely disgusting to see...
TIFTON, GA
WRDW-TV

Ga. county’s election equipment being replaced after breach

ATLANTA - Georgia’s elections chief said Friday he’s replacing election equipment in Coffee County because former election officials allowed unauthorized access to it in violation of state laws. “To allay the fears being stoked by perennial election deniers and conspiracy theorists, we’re replacing Coffee County’s election machines,” Georgia...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Missing Cairo teen found deceased

CAIRO, GA – GBI agents say they’ve been called to assist the investigation of a Cairo teen, who was reported missing prior to the discovery of his body. GBI Special Agent Jamy Steinberg says Wednesday afternoon, they got the call by the Cairo Police Department to assist in the death investigation of 18 year old Lewis Herring, Jr, of Cairo.
CAIRO, GA
WALB 10

GBI investigating death of Cairo 18-year-old

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the death of an 18-year-old Cairo man that happened on Wednesday, according to the agency. Around 1:30 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Cairo Police Department to assist in an investigation into the death of Lewis Herring, Jr., 18.
CAIRO, GA

