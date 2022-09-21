ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

News19 WLTX

1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 dead following crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died following a crash in Georgetown County Friday night. The crash happened around 9:59 p.m. on SC-51, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. Tidwell said a 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan van was traveling east and a 2021...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Collision leaves 1 dead in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Georgetown County Friday night. A Dodge Caravan was traveling east on SC 51, around 8 miles west of Georgetown, when it crossed the center line and struck a Ram pickup truck that was traveling west on the same road just before 10 p.m. Friday night, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

2 hurt, vehicle collides with building in Loris-area crash

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in the Loris area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 66 and Daisy Road at around 5:15 p.m. HCFR added one of the vehicles involved collided...
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

SCHP: 1 killed, 1 injured in Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 51 near Georgetown, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 10 p.m. about eight miles west of Georgetown when a 1999 Dodge Caravan traveling east on Highway 51 crossed the […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Georgetown County Sheriff cracking down on speeding violations

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver wants something to be done about an increase in recent speeding violations on Highway 17. The Sheriff posted to Facebook an apology that said "I want to apologize to the citizens of Georgetown County for not responding properly to the ever-constant speeding/traffic issues that have faced our county for years."
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Socastee-area car wash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a shooting at the Bay Road Car Wash in the Socastee area on Thursday. The victim was identified as Tyshawn Smalls, 21, of Myrtle Beach, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. He was taken to an area hospital at 2:45 p.m. Thursday and died from injuries.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Outside fire reported on Emerson Drive in Horry County: Official

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire on the 400 block of Emerson Drive at 5:33 a.m. An outside fire had spread to the exterior of the structure before being extinguished. There’s no damage to the structure’s interior, nor reported injuries....
HORRY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Person found dead in Clarendon County fire near Lake Marion

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person and a dog have died following a house fire in Clarendon County on Wednesday night. According to a spokesperson for Clarendon County Fire Rescue, crews were sent to a structure fire around 11:35 p.m. in the North Santee area of the county on Princess Pond Road. They also learned that there were reports of one person still inside.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess receives national award

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Chief Reggie Burgess of the North Charleston Police Department received national recognition on Thursday.  According to NCPD, Chief Reggie Burgess was presented with The First Responders Award by the National Chapline Association of the United States from the United States Senate.  The award recognizes the chief for his service and […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Mother of man killed in Meggett hit and run searching for answers

MEGGETT, S.C (WCIV) — September 23, 2022, marks one month since 31-year-old Brandon Hardwick was killed in a hit and run in the Meggett area. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his family are still searching for answers. "It was God's will that he's not here, but who did...
MEGGETT, SC
The Post and Courier

Goose Creek collision victim identified as S'ville man

The cyclist who perished in a Sept. 21 late-night collision in Goose Creek has been identified by the Berkeley County Coroner's Office as Summerville resident Wyatt Dobbs, 43, who was struck dead on the scene at approximately 10:55 p.m., per a corresponding police report. The individual operating the bicycle, according...
GOOSE CREEK, SC

