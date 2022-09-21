Read full article on original website
Jeff hamrick
3d ago
I'd like to lock my kids up in the house so they don't have to go out and possibly be victims of our violent society. Then, I'd be accused of being a horrible parent.
Man Convicted of Murdering Couple Who Responded to His Ad to Buy Car, Leaving 5 Children Orphaned
Joe and Jossline Rolands' "main focus in life was their children," their close friend wrote in a GoFundMe about the slain couple, who leave behind five children under 19 In the summer of 2020, Joseph and Jossline Roland needed a used car, and they found an online listing for a 2017 Toyota Rav4 that looked promising. On Aug. 14, 2020, the parents of five from Colorado responded to the listing they'd seen on the Letgo app that was posted by a man named James Worthy. Or so they thought. The Rolands ended up dead...
Authorities Identify Suspect In Murders Of Two North Carolina Teens Reported Missing
North Carolina police have identified a 17-year-old as the suspect in the murders of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14. The two victims had been reported missing over the weekend. A 17-year-old is expected to face murder charges for the deaths of two other North Carolina teenagers who were...
'Lovable' Mich. Girl, 10, Is Found Slain in Abandoned Lot, and Suspect Is 14-Year-Old Stepbrother
Jameion Peterson faces one charge of open murder in connection with the death of Na'Mylah Turner-Moore Police have arrested a teen boy accused of killing his 10-year-old stepsister after her body was found in an abandoned lot in a Michigan neighborhood. Court records indicate 14-year-old Jameion Peterson faces one charge of open murder in connection with the death of Na'Mylah Turner-Moore. Peterson is being charged as an adult, NBC 25 News reports. A motive for the killing and Na'Mylah's cause of death have not been made public. According...
Missing girl, 14, and man, 18, are found shot dead in hail of bullets as cops hunt mystery person seen in car with them shortly beforehand: Grieving family demand answers from cops - and say 'who is strong enough to carry two bodies and dump them?'
Two high school students were found shot dead two miles from one of their homes. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, who were good friends, were reported missing this weekend. They were found dead on Sunday in western Orange County around 3pm near the intersection of Buckthorn and Yarbrough...
Two Sisters Indicted for Allegedly Possessing More Than 850,000 Counterfeit Pills Laced with Fentanyl
Two sisters are accused of possessing hundreds of thousands of fentanyl-laced pills in Arizona. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced on Monday that a local grand jury indicted Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19. The two young women each face a count of sale or transportation of narcotic drugs.
Washington Examiner
Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell
An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
9-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Was Heard Saying 'I'm Sorry' Before Father Strangled Him, Buried Body: Police
Azuree Charles' father and mother are both charged in connection with his death Four months after a 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy was found strangled behind his home, his parents have been charged in connection with his death. On May 4, Azuree Charles, of New Kensington, was found naked and muddy, his body partially covered by lawn furniture and a foam cooler, according to an arrest report obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and other outlets. The boy's pajamas were hanging in nearby branches, according to the report. Now, his father, Jean Charles, 40, is charged...
He met her online. She stole $4,500 worth of items, including a gun and an Xbox, police said.
"Be cautious when meeting people online and allowing them into your home," said Sheriff Randy Smith from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
Woman, 89, dies after pit bulls attack her and 12-year-old grandson at Colorado home
Police in Colorado said they had to use tasers and a non-lethal shotgun to get the dogs away from the 89-year-old victim.
Five chilling clues emerge after ‘bodies of teens Lyric Woods and Devin Clark found’ from gunshots to mystery passenger
THE chilling disappearance of two teens left a small community in shock as disturbing clues emerge, from suspicious gunshots to a mystery passenger who may be the last person to see them. Two bodies, believed to be ninth grader Lyric Woods, 14, and high school football star Devin Clark, 18,...
Chilling details emerge in case of Eliza Fletcher ‘abduction’ as heiress’ suspected murderer faces fresh charges
CHILLING details have emerged in the case of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis millionaire heiress and mom-of-two whose body was discovered last week, four days after her abduction. Suspect Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested and initially charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, before being slapped with a first degree murder charge.
North Dakota Farmer And Three Farmhands Are Found Dead In Wheat Field In Apparent Murder-Suicide
Douglas Dulmage and farmhands Robert Bracken, Richard Bracken Justin Bracken were harvesting wheat when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to authorities. A North Dakota farmer and three farmhands were found dead in a wheat field in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide. Towner County...
Complex
17-Year-Old Who Killed Her Alleged Rapist Ordered to Pay $150,000 to His Family
An Iowa teenager, who was a victim of human trafficking, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 for killing her alleged rapist, NBC News via the Associated Press reports. Peiper Lewis was sentenced on Tuesday after she pleaded to involuntary manslaughter and willful...
GA driver who fired a gun into a moving pickup truck, killing a girl, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison
A biracial man who says he was fending off a racist attack on a Georgia highway when he fired a gun into a moving pickup truck and killed a teenage passenger was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison. A judge imposed the maximum prison sentence for Marc Wilson, 23,...
Sheriff Says Triple Murder-Suicide On North Dakota Farm Was The Result Of A ‘Dispute Between Brothers’
Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier said Robert Bracken shot his son Justin Bracken, brother Richard Bracken and farmer Doug Dulmage before turning the gun on himself. A triple murder-suicide on a North Dakota farm late last month was the result of a “dispute between brothers,” according to authorities.
Arkansas Dad Allegedly Amputated Leg With Chop Saw While 5-Year-Old Daughter Watched
Shannon Cox allegedly told his wife he was both Satan and Jesus before severing his right leg with a cut off saw in front of the couple’s 5-year-old child. An Arkansas dad has been arrested for endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly cutting off his own leg with a standing saw in front of his 5-year-old daughter.
Homeless woman arrested after she was found showering in Torrance home
A homeless woman was arrested after she found taking a shower in the bathroom of a Torrance home Thursday.A resident in the 22000 block of Ladeene Avenue called police to report an intruder, according to Torrance police. The intruder was a woman, and the resident said she was taking a shower in their bathroom.The woman may have gotten into the home through an unlocked door, the resident told police.When officers arrived, Torrance police say they immediately recognized her as a transient who has been in trouble with the law before. She was taken into custody without incident, and Torrance police...
Man Plans to Plead Guilty in Death of Girlfriend’s 5-Year-Old Son, May Testify Against Her: Report
A man charged with killing a young boy apparently plans to plead guilty in the case, and he may testify against the boy’s mother, who is also charged in the boy’s murder. Joseph Stapf, 31, is scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Jan. 4, according to The New Hampshire Union Leader. Attorney Paul Borchardt reportedly says it is up to New Hampshire prosecutors to decide if his client will testify against co-defendant Danielle Dauphinais, 36, who was indicted in April on charges including first-degree murder for allegedly killing her son Elijah Lewis, 5.
Black Man Who Claimed Self-Defense in Killing of White Teen Convicted of Manslaughter
A Black man who shot and killed a white teen and claimed self-defense under Georgia’s “stand your ground” law was just found guilty of involuntary manslaughter by a grand jury, but not guilty on the more serious murder and aggravated assault charges. William Marcus (Marc) Wilson, 23,...
CBS News
2 men arrested in connection with fatal Wilmington shooting
Police arrested Ah-Kee Flonnory and Armani Rogers. Flonnory faces murder charges, while Rogers was charged with assault.
